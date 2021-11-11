Anastasia Brow Definer review: Can this tool make your eyebrows look fuller?

Anastasia Beverly Hills began as a brow salon that groomed celebrity brows. Founder Anastasia Soare discovered inspiration in using the ancient Golden Ratio formula to achieve proportion and harmony in the face.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer review

The eyebrow has been the subject of a range of trends throughout the decades. Today there are scores of brow products on the market, such as eyebrow gel, to help consumers achieve the “perfect” brow. Yet it can be tough to sort through all the options and find what works for you.

Prestige beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills claims to be able to deliver the perfect brow for every user. Their Anastasia Brow Definer, one of the brand’s most popular brow-grooming products, promises to give the user fuller, natural-looking brows with easy application.

We wanted to see if the Anastasia Brow Definer pencil could truly make our brows look fuller, so we put it to the test. Here’s what we discovered.

Testing Anastasia Brow Definer

We tested the Anastasia Brow Definer over a period of several weeks, using the shade Taupe. This kind of product was a new addition to our brow care routine, which previously consisted of waxing and tweezing. We used the Brow Definer to create both daytime and evening looks.

What is Anastasia Brow Definer?

The Anastasia Brow Definer is an all-in-one product featuring a retractable pencil on one end and a mascara-style spoolie brush on the other end. The pencil tip is slanted for more precise application, and the brush helps users blend the product into brow hairs. The product is available in 12 different shades.

How to use Anastasia Brow Definer

The Brow Definer can be used to add definition and to make thin or sparse brows appear fuller. The flat side of the pencil shades and outlines brows, while the medium side fills in sparse areas. The tip can be used to create fine detail. Use the mascara brush end to blend product into your brows for a more natural finish. We tended to have more success using the brush end to brush brow hairs into place before applying the product, then using the brush again to blend pigment out as needed.

Key features of Anastasia Brow Definer

Unlike some other brow mascaras, Anastasia Brow Definer is an all-in-one tool intended to outline, fill, shade, define and add hair-like detail. The Brow Definer’s soft spoolie brush was specifically designed to work with the pigmented wax formula in the pencil. The retractable pencil requires no sharpening and delivers smooth, natural-looking color.

Other best brow definers

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

If you’re more concerned with filling in over-tweezed or sparse areas as opposed to shaping and defining your brows, the Brow Wiz may be a better product for you. Like the Brow Definer, it’s a dual-ended product with a retractable pencil on one end and a spoolie brush on the other. However, this pencil has an ultrafine tip designed to mimic the appearance of brow hairs. It comes in the same 12 shades as the Anastasia Brow Definer. It’s a cruelty-free and vegan product.

Sold at Sephora, Ulta and Macy’s

Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel

For a simple tool to keep brow hairs in place, this clear brow gel acts like a clear mascara that tidies brows without making them feel stiff. Simply brush the lightweight formula into brows with short upward strokes for a flexible, polished hold. It can also be used in combination with the Anastasia Brow Definer or other eyebrow makeup to create an even fuller appearance, and it’s cruelty-free.

Sold at Sephora, Ulta and Macy’s

Precisely, My Brow Pencil

This brow tool from Benefit Cosmetics is a retractable pencil that delivers strokes of smudge-proof, waterproof color in 12 shades. The ultra-fine point is ideal for filling in sparse areas. Use long, horizontal strokes to shape brows and fill in with short, upward strokes in the direction of hair growth.

Sold at Sephora, Ulta and Macy’s

Anastasia Brow Definer price

The Anastasia Brow Definer retails for $23. Depending on how often it’s used, the Brow Definer will last 1-4 months.

Where is Anastasia Brow Definer sold?

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer is available at Ulta, Sephora and Macy’s.

Anastasia Brow Definer benefits

The Anastasia Brow Definer pencil is long-lasting and easy to use, and the product is cruelty-free. It’s suitable for everyday use, and the application process is straightforward enough that even users who have never tried brow products before will be able to achieve the look they like.

We loved how the pencil’s slanted tip made application precise and easy. We also appreciated how the retractable pencil design eliminated the need for a pencil sharpener. The Brow Definer’s double-sided construction makes this brow pencil great for travel or for touch-ups during the day since it doesn’t require any extra tools. The color and shape of our eyebrows lasted well all day, right up to the time when we took our makeup off at night.

The Brow Definer comes in 12 shades, which makes it easy for users to find a realistic color match that’s similar to their brow color. We found that the pigment we chose resulted in brows that looked fuller and tidier without making them look too dark or overly prominent.

Anastasia Brow Definer drawbacks

We noticed the soft pigment in the Brow Definer pencil had a tendency to crumble if we used too much pressure. Not only did this result in wasted product, but it also rendered the carefully engineered pencil tip less useful. We recommend carefully twisting the pencil so only a minimal amount of product is exposed in order to reduce the risk of breakage. Anastasia Beverly Hills recommends keeping the pencil tip freshly sharp by gently running the wide edge in an up-and-down motion on a piece of paper.

Some users of the Anastasia Brow Definer have noted that it can smudge or fade. Others had mixed opinions on the longevity of the pencil. Some found that the product dried out before they could finish the pencil, while others went through the whole pencil in about a month, making them question whether the product was worth it. Depending on how often you plan to use the Brow Definer and if you prefer a dramatically bold and defined brow, you may find that this Anastasia pencil doesn’t last as long as other brow products on the market.

Should you get Anastasia Brow Definer?

Whether you’re trying to achieve a bold brow look or simply want to fill in and tidy up your brows, the Anastasia Brow Definer can quickly and easily deliver the look you’re after. It’s a reliable, easy-to-use tool for beginners and experts alike.

Since the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer offers a comprehensive range of shades in a format that is simple and hassle-free, we think this brow pencil is a great option for those looking for foolproof brow makeup for full but still natural-looking brows.

