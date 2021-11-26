La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser review: Can this cleanser improve your complexion?

It’s best to use warm water when washing your face. Hot water can irritate and dry out your skin, while cold water may not be effective at removing dirt and bacteria.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser review

Cleansing your face is essential to remove the dirt, bacteria and excess oil that accumulates throughout the day. However, finding a face wash that complements your skin type without stripping your skin barrier often feels like a guessing game. Many of them can leave your skin feeling tight and dry and may not cleanse all the makeup or dirt from your face at the end of the day.

La Roche-Posay claims their Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser removes dirt, excess oil and makeup while maintaining the skin barrier. The dermatologist-tested skin care brand says the gel formula transforms into a foam to leave the skin feeling comfortable and fresh without residue that clogs pores. It’s also oil-free, noncomedogenic and fragrance-free.

To see whether La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser really does clean and hydrate your skin, we put it to the test. Here’s what we found.

Testing the La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser

To test the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser, we used it for several weeks in lieu of our regular face wash, which is usually a generic store-brand face cleanser. In addition to reducing breakouts on our dry, sensitive skin, our goal was to achieve a smooth and hydrated complexion.

What is the La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser?

La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser has a gel texture that transforms into a foam as it combines with water. It’s targeted toward those with oily skin to remove excess sebum, dirt and makeup without clogging pores or stripping the skin barrier.

In the past, dermatologists have warned those with dry skin to steer clear of foaming face washes, which typically use sulfates to cause the foaming action. However, many new foaming face washes, like the La Roche-Posay cleanser we tested, are sulfate-free and suitable for all skin types. In addition, since the brand uses a strict formulation charter and stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, this cleanser is also recommended for sensitive skin.

How to use the La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser

La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser is gentle enough to use both morning and evening. However, those with dry skin may only want to use it at night, since washing your face too often can lead to a stripped skin barrier.

To use the La Roche-Posay cleanser, wet your skin with lukewarm water before pumping the gel into your hands and working it into a lather. The brand recommends applying the foaming cream to your whole face with just your fingertips. Then, lightly massage the foam into your skin in a gentle, circular motion and rinse clean. Be sure to pat dry instead of rubbing.

Key features of the La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser

The key ingredients in La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser are ceramide-3, lipids that help prevent moisture loss and damage; niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 that protects skin; and glycerin, a moisturizing agent. The face wash also includes the brand’s thermal water, which is naturally rich in minerals with antioxidants and soothing properties.

Some foaming products can be higher in alkaline than the skin, causing them to be harsh and drying. However, La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser helps maintain the skin’s natural pH and protective barrier, making it a hydrating product.

La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser is also great for oily skin because it cleans without clogging pores or leaving residue behind. The brand aims to make its products suitable for sensitive skin, which is why the face cleanser is allergy-tested, oil-free and noncomedogenic; it’s also formulated without parabens, fragrance, soap and sulfates.

La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser cost

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Face Wash costs $16 for a 13.5-fluid-ounce pump bottle. There is also a 6.76-fluid-ounce bottle without the pump, which is convenient for traveling.

Where is the La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser sold?

You can find the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser at Ulta and Amazon.

La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser benefits

Upon receiving La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser, we were impressed with the size of the bottle and the amount of product we received. We only needed one pump to cleanse our entire face. We used it with a facial sponge applicator similar to a konjac facial sponge. The process was quick with minimal time required and didn’t require excessive scrubbing.

After rinsing off the product, our face was left feeling smooth, even and cleansed without any irritation. There was no residue left over and our face remained soft for hours after cleansing. After using La-Roche Posay Toleriane purifying foaming cream for several weeks, we noticed our skin had reduced acne and felt smoother than when we used our previous face wash.

La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser drawbacks

We wished the La Roche-Posay cleanser was a little more hydrating for our dry skin. While it may be hydrating enough for those with normal, combination or oily skin, our dry skin was left feeling tight and slightly dried out. To counteract the dryness, we made sure to use a moisturizer after washing our face.

A few users experienced redness, which can happen if the product is not hydrating enough for their skin type. Other users didn’t think it did an excellent job at removing makeup and even felt it left a glossy layer over their skin.

Should you get the La Roche-Posay Purifying Foaming Cleanser?

Based on our experience, we recommend La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Purifying Foaming Cleanser to those with combination or oily skin and feel they would benefit most from the hydrating ingredients and noncomedogenic formula. We appreciated how clean and smooth it left our face without any irritation and believe it lives up to its promise of gently cleansing the skin.

