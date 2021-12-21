Best high-end baby bottle warmer

If you’ve ever had to calm down a crying baby in the dead of the night, you probably know how crucial it is to be able to warm up a baby bottle quickly. That’s where a high-end baby bottle warmer comes into play.

Which high-end baby bottle warmer is best?

If you’ve ever had to calm a hungry and crying infant at 3 a.m., you know the importance of being able to warm up a baby bottle quickly. That’s where a high-end baby bottle warmer comes into play. Baby bottle warmers can help reduce the guesswork involved with the baby bottle preparation process. The Baby Brezza Safe and Smart Bottle Warmer is a high-quality pick for any parent looking for the best bottle warmer on the market.

What to know before you buy a high-end baby bottle warmer

Type of warmer

There are a few different kinds of bottle warmers, including gentle water bath bottle warmers, sanitizing bottle warmers, combo bottle warmers and portable bottle warmers. Gentle bottle warmers slowly bring the milk to the proper temperature, which is about 98 degrees Fahrenheit, with a warm water bath.

Sanitizing bottle warmers use steam to sanitize the bottles and warm up the baby milk. Combination bottle warmers are all-in-one food prep devices that can sanitize bottles, heat milk and blend and steam baby food. Portable bottle warmers typically run on battery power and often gain power from cigarette lighters in the car.

How bottle warmers work

Bottle warmers transfer heat to your baby’s milk either through steam or with a warm-water bath. Warm-water bath devices circulate warm water around the baby bottle until it gets to the right temperature. Steam bottle warmers use a heating element under the water chamber to warm up the bottle.

Warming settings

There are a few different warming settings on bottle warmers, including quick-warm settings, stay-warm settings and starting temperature settings.

What to look for in a quality high-end baby bottle warmer

Versatility

Consider a warmer that can perform more than just one function to save space. Some warmers also steam food or sterilize items.

Capacity

You might need a double bottle warmer if you have triplets or twins. This bottle warmer will warm up two bottles at the same time.

Cleaning ease

It’s important to find a baby warmer that’s fairly simple to clean since the water chambers in some warmers can trap water and grow mold, which is harmful to your baby.

How much you can expect to spend on a high-end baby bottle warmer

High-end baby bottle warmers range in price from about $40-$80, depending on the quality and features of the warmer.

High-end baby bottle warmer FAQ

Do you need to purchase a baby bottle warmer from the same brand as your baby bottles?

A. You don’t necessarily need to purchase the warmer from the same brand as your bottles. Baby feeding systems tend to come with bottles, a bottle warmer and often a breast pump that all work together as a system. It can be helpful to have a baby bottle warmer that fits your baby’s bottles perfectly, but it is typically not needed.

If your child has just one kind of bottle that they love, you should purchase a baby warmer that goes with the bottle. A baby bottle warmer with a universal warming chamber typically works well, since your child’s bottle preferences may change.

Do baby bottle warmers have visual or audio alarms to let you know when your child’s bottle is too warm?

A. Some warmers have lights that go off when the bottle reaches the proper temperature. Other warmers come with an audio alarm in case you’re in a separate room and can’t see the lights going off. Many of these warmers also include a “keep warm” setting to keep the baby bottle at the proper temperature until you’re able to retrieve it.

You should be cautious of warmer models with no auto shutoff or alarm feature, since you will need to take care of the timing on your own and keep a closer eye on the baby bottle, which can be difficult if you are taking care of your newborn baby or simply exhausted.

What’ the best high-end baby bottle warmer to buy?

Top high-end baby bottle warmer

Baby Brezza Safe and Smart Bottle Warmer

What you need to know: This warmer features a smart and accurate warming technology that helps keep the temperatures safe.

What you’ll love: This product includes a one-year warranty, turns off automatically and can be controlled from your phone with a free app. The warmer also works with most baby food jars and bottles of breast milk and formula.

What you should consider: The phone app that comes with this warmer only works when the machine is turned on, but the product automatically shuts off.

Where to buy: Sold by buybuyBaby

Top high-end baby bottle warmer for money

Philips Avent Baby Bottle Warmer

What you need to know: This warmer comes from a trusted brand and heats your baby food and milk evenly in only a few minutes.

What you’ll love: This product warms up breast milk and food efficiently and evenly at different settings, depending on what you’re using it for. It accommodates most warmer-safe bags, baby food jars and baby bottles. Its compact design won’t take up much of your counter space.

What you should consider: Some customers didn’t like that this warmer doesn’t come with a timer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dr. Brown’s Deluxe Bottle Warmer and Sterilizer

What you need to know: This combo warmer and sterilizer is multifunctional and fits most baby food jars and baby bottles.

What you’ll love: This product has several different user-friendly warming options. The warmer also makes a noise when it’s finished and automatically turns off. It works well with several different types of bottles and has an excellent water capacity.

What you should consider: This warmer might leak some water, which could cause a mess.

Where to buy: Sold by buybuyBaby

