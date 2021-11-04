Best anti-colic bottle

It’s not unusual for parents to try more than one anti-colic bottle before finding the right one for their newborn babies. Depending on the retailer, you might be able to return the bottles for a full refund and purchase a different style instead.

Which anti-colic bottles are best?

Feeding time with your newborn baby can be a challenge. For some parents, it’s escalated to a tense, overwhelming event if their babies suffer from colic. Thankfully, there are anti-colic bottles to help ease feeding time struggles.

Anti-colic bottles aim to minimize factors that contribute to colic, especially excessive air intake during swallowing. Some bottles are designed with improved ventilation systems that keep the flow of formula smooth and paced. Others have adopted unique bottle or nipple shapes to promote stress-free latching.

Our buying guide on anti-colic bottles can help you find the right one to soothe your baby and help alleviate symptoms. We’re including our top choice, the Philips Avent Anti-Colic Bottle Newborn Starter Set, which features fast and convenient leak-free assembly.

What to know before you buy anti-colic bottles

Colic concerns

Colic is still a bit of a medical mystery, so a diagnosis can be a bit of a challenge. Babies are considered colicky if they cry for more than three hours per day, for three days per week, for three weeks or more. If you suspect colic or think there’s a separate underlying issue, it’s best to schedule an appointment with the pediatrician.

Breastfed vs. bottle-fed babies

When it comes to transitioning to anti-colic bottles, bottle-fed babies tend to latch more easily than breastfed babies. Even so, each baby’s latching experience is different.

If you’re currently breastfeeding, keep in mind you can simply transfer your milk into anti-colic bottles. You don’t have to fully transition into bottle feeding — some moms report occasional use of anti-colic bottles is just enough.

Age

You baby’s age affects which anti-colic bottle is best for them, particularly when it comes to the nipple. Younger babies do well with a paced flow, though older babies may grow frustrated if the flow is too slow. In some anti-colic bottle systems, you have more than one nipple size or style, while in others you may need to buy age-appropriate bottles as your baby grows.

What to look for in quality anti-colic bottles

Ventilation systems

Anti-colic bottles use ventilation technology to control the flow of liquid. Here’s how they do it:

Bottles with valve systems channel air to the back of the bottle and tend to have the simplest construction, making for easy cleaning.

Bottles with venting tube systems push air away from the nipple. While effective, these bottles have smaller parts and can be challenging to thoroughly clean.

Bottles with bottom-venting systems are newer to the market and vent air through the bottle’s bottom. Properly assembly is key with these, otherwise you end up with leaks.

Materials

Anti-colic bottles made of plastic are BPA-free, and in premium styles are also PVC- and phthalate-free. They’re freezer- and microwave-safe and lightweight for carrying in baby bags.

Some parents, however, remain concerned about what chemicals can transfer from bottles into liquid. Glass anti-colic bottles are an alternative, but they’re heavier and prone to breaking.

How much you can expect to spend on anti-colic bottles

Basic plastic anti-colic bottles cost around $5 apiece. If you’d like bottles with newer ventilation technology or better nipples, expect to spend closer to $8 per bottle. Premium anti-colic bottles run between $11 and $14 per bottle and are often packed with extras like cleaning tools or pacifiers.

Anti-colic bottles FAQ

It’s almost impossible to clean an anti-colic bottle with regular sponges. What can I use instead?

A. Anti-colic bottles can have unique shapes and sizes, which is why bottle brushes are a big help. Some bottle systems come with specially designed brushes and cleaning tools. Even so, some anti-colic bottles have a reputation for being more difficult to clean than others, so take this into consideration when comparing options.

How can I tell whether it’s the anti-colic bottle or its nipple my baby doesn’t like?

A. It’s hard to tell, and it comes down to a bit of trial and error. Most bottle systems won’t be compatible with other bottles or nipples, so you probably have to try a new anti-colic bottle.

What are the best anti-colic bottles to buy?

Top anti-colic bottle

Philips Avent Anti-Colic Bottle Newborn Starter Set

Our take: Deluxe kit from reputable brand. Top-rated among parents.

What we like: Airflex valve and ribbed nipples for better latching. Comes with cleaning tools, pacifier, and a formula dispenser.

What we dislike: Flow can be a bit fast through the nipple.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top anti-colic bottle for money

MAM Easy Start Anti-Colic Bottles for Breastfed Babies

Our take: Vented base and soft nipples for gentle, controlled flow.

What we like: Babies respond well to texture. Wide-mouthed bottles for easy cleaning. Cap doubles as measuring cup.

What we dislike: Must screw pieces on securely to prevent leaks.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Playtex Baby Ventaire Anti-Colic Baby Bottle

Our take: Angled design known for keeping reflux at bay and controlling excessive air intake.

What we like: Design helps minimize ear infections. Textured, wide nipple for easy latching. Easy to clean and affordably priced.

What we dislike: Watch for the warm base when placing bottle in a warmer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

