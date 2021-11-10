Dream On Me bassinet vs. Halo bassinet

Bassinets are a great sleeping option for babies in the first 3 to 6 months of their lives, as they’re compact enough to fit near your bed and easily portable for naps around the house.

Are Dream On Me or Halo bassinets the best?

Smaller and more convenient for young babies, many infants start out their lives sleeping in a bassinet, but as a parent and caregiver, it’s natural that you’ll want to do your research to find the best one. If you’re stuck between Dream On Me bassinets and Halo bassinets, you might be trying to figure out which is the winner.

Both brands make excellent bassinets, but Dream On Me has a wider range of bassinet options available, while Halo bassinets are all relatively similar with a sleek, modern look.

Dream On Me bassinets

Dream On Me bassinets are available in a range of styles, including traditional basket-type bassinets, modern mesh bassinets, bedside sleepers, travel bassinets and rocking bassinets. As such, there’s something to suit the majority of babies and caregivers.

If you’re looking for an affordable yet reliable bassinet, Dream On Me bassinets are a great option. Despite being of good quality and generally well-regarded by people who use them, the most affordable Dream On Me bassinets start at around $50. The priciest costs just under $200, but most options are priced under $150.

Dream On Me bassinet pros

You can choose from a range of traditional and contemporary styles when you opt for a Dream On Me bassinet, while Halo bassinets are all stylistically similar and have similar features.

Some Dream On Me bassinets double as bedside co-sleepers that can be securely attached to a bed with the side dropped down to create a safe sleeping area where you always have easy access to your baby.

A handful of models have a rocking option, which is ideal for babies who won’t drift off to sleep easily.

You can find Dream On Me bassinets with built-in storage, whereas no Halo bassinets have a storage option.

Most models are height adjustable so you can adjust them to a height that gives you easiest access to your baby at night.

Dream On Me bassinet cons

While design tastes vary, Dream On Me bassinets objectively don’t look as modern or stylish as Halo bassinets.

Unlike Halo bassinets, Dream On Me bassinets don’t feature any sounds or vibrations to help soothe your baby.

Best Dream On Me bassinets

Dream On Me Skylar Bassinet & Bedside Sleeper

This is a contemporary-looking bassinet and bedside sleeper with breathable mesh panels and a side that drops down for easier access. It’s height-adjustable and available in a range of colors.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Dream On Me Lacy Portable 2-in-1 Bassinet

This traditional-looking bassinet has frilly edges and a mesh canopy. You have the option to use it as a rocker to soothe your infant.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Dream On Me Cub Portable Bassinet

With locking wheels, this bassinet is easily movable and has an adorable bear cub design. It has mesh panels on the sides and a mesh canopy.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Halo bassinets

Halo bassinets have a minimalist design, with mesh comprising the majority of the exterior for maximum breathability and white or pale gray hues. They’re an ideal choice if you like your decor simplistic and want a bassinet to match. The innovative swivel design lets parents easily bring babies in closer.

Halo bassinets are perfect if you’re looking for this type of bassinet, but the company doesn’t produce a wide range of styles, so they won’t suit everyone. They’re also less accessible to buyers on smaller budgets, starting at around $150 and costing up to $350.

Halo bassinet pros

Halo bassinets are designed to make it as easy as possible to access your baby from bed, with a 360-degree swivel design and a patented lowering side. While this is good news for all tired parents, it’s especially useful after a C-section.

The base unit is nicely stable and adjusts to an appropriate height for almost all beds.

While there aren’t any rocking Halo bassinets, there is a glider option, plus some models have built-in sounds and vibrations to soothe fussy babies.

Thanks to the large mesh panels around the exterior, these bassinets are extremely well ventilated and you can easily see your baby from practically any angle.

The bed part of some Halo bassinets can be easily removed from the base, so you can move it to another room in the house to keep an eye on your infant while they nap.

Halo bassinet cons

Halo bassinets are significantly more expensive than Dream On Me bassinets, which is a deal-breaker for some buyers — especially since babies grow out of bassinets quickly.

You won’t find a range of style and color options when you buy a Halo bassinet, which puts some buyers off.

Best Halo bassinets

HALO BassiNest Swivel Sleeper

This is a simple bassinet from Halo with a 360-degree swivel and mesh walls. It’s extremely easy to assemble and adjust.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

HALO BassiNest Glide Sleeper

Similar to the standard BassiNest, but this model can be moved side to side in a gliding motion to soothe your baby — though it can also be locked to keep the bassinet still.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

HALO BassiNest Swivel Sleeper Luxe Series

As a high-end Halo bassinet, it has a built-in soothing center with sounds and vibrations to encourage sleep. The bed lifts off the base so your baby can sleep anywhere.

Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Should you get a Dream On Me bassinet or Halo bassinet?

Halo and Dream On Me bassinets are both worth buying, but the right model for you and your baby depends on your budget and your preferences. Fans of minimalist style will love Halo bassinets, but they’re not a suitable choice for anyone looking for a traditional-style bassinet. While Halo bassinets have some innovative features, it’s reflected in their significantly higher price tag.

