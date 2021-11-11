Best night-light for toddlers

If you hope to conserve energy and don’t want to worry about leaving a light plugged in all night long, consider a model with a motion sensor that can turn on when there is movement in a dark room.

Which night-light for toddlers is best?

A night-light is so simple, but can be very helpful for both you and your toddler. That little bit of extra light in a dark room can provide a toddler the comfort needed to relax just enough to fall asleep, and it can help you navigate your way through a sea of obstacles during a late-night feeding.

As helpful as that extra illumination can be, today’s night-lights do so much more than provide light, so you want to make sure you’re getting the most out of a potential product and that you find one that fits your particular needs. Our top pick is the Hatch Sound Machine and Night Light.

What to know before you buy a night-light for toddlers

Type of night-light

The most basic night-light is the plug-in model. Some work with a sensor, so the night-light will go on when the natural light dims in the room.

Some models come in the form of stuffed animals that glow from within to help comfort toddlers, while others can project light and images onto the wall or ceiling.

Color

Night-lights can vary in color, but it’s best to avoid blue or white lights in favor of more warm, soothing tones, such as orange, red or yellow.

Electric or battery-powered

Battery-powered nightlights are more convenient in that they are easily portable, so you can move them around your toddler’s room, or even to another room. However, batteries can run low or die, so while a night-light that needs to be plugged into a socket limits where you can put it, you don’t have to worry about running low on batteries.

What to look for in a quality night-light for toddlers

Sound features

Don’t underestimate the importance of sound features when shopping for a night-light. Some models have built-in sound machines that can help lull your toddler to sleep with lullabies and white noise.

Temperature gauges

Some of the higher-end night-lights can gauge the temperature in your toddler’s room, and change color accordingly to let you know if it’s getting too hot or cold.

Automatic shutoff

For those who feel uneasy about leaving a light on in their toddler’s room all night, look for a model with an automatic shutoff option. This is popular for toddlers who might need a little extra light to fall asleep, but have trouble staying asleep unless it’s dark. This option can prevent overheating and also preserves battery life.

How much you can expect to spend on a night-light for toddlers

The pricing for a toddler’s night-light has an extremely wide range. The basic cost-effective night-light will run you about $5, while a high-tech night-light with additional features can go for $50 and more.

Night-light for toddlers FAQ

Why should you have a night-light for a toddler?

A. It is recommended that red light be introduced to your child when they turn 4 months to help them sleep better. They may get used to this as toddlers and need to transition to a night-light to keep them comfortable. Generally, toddlers don’t experience night anxiety until about 2 years old, but if this does occur, a night-light can be a simple solution.

Are night-lights safe to use?

A. As long as you follow the safety instructions for the particular model, night-lights are safe. If you’re worried about your toddler touching a hot night-light when crawling on the ground, LED lights are cool to the touch and are a great option for mobile children that like to touch.

Do night-lights reduce the production of melatonin?

A. Light does play a role in the production of melatonin, which helps regulate the body’s internal clock and signals when it’s time to rest. Using a night-light with a soft glow is ideal for toddlers to keep the production of melatonin flowing and support a healthy sleep cycle.

What’s the best night-light for toddlers to buy?

Top night-light

Hatch Sound Machine and Night Light

What you need to know: This night-light is loaded with high-tech features, including a sound machine that is fully controllable right from your smartphone.

What you’ll love: This comes with a soft light to keep your little one calm and sleepy during diaper changes, and a time-to-rise feature that alerts them when it is appropriate to wake up in the morning.

What you should consider: Customers have noted that this product sometimes has glitches.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top night-light for the money

LittleHippo Kelvin Night Light

What you need to know: This budget-friendly night-light and room monitor provides your toddler safety and security, while you can track the temperature and humidity in their room.

What you’ll love: What’s unique about this night-light is that it can change color based on the temperature of the room. The modern yet simple design can help add an attractive detail to the nursery.

What you should consider: Some customers have had issues with the consistent temperature reading.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Safety 1st Auto Sensor Night Light

What you need to know: The soft glow of this night-light for toddlers offers an auto-sensor design that will turn on when light decreases in the room, so it never gets too dark.

What you’ll love: This two-pack is ideal for both the child’s room and the hallway to provide low-energy light throughout the night. The LED bulb costs less, is cool to the touch and safe for children and animals that come in contact with it.

What you should consider: This night-light is basic and simple and does not come with all the high tech-features of other night-lights

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath & Beyond

