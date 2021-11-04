Best Halo sleep sack

When Halo founder Bill Schmidt lost his first-born child to SIDS, he made it his mission to create a line of baby products that promote sleep safety.

Which Halo sleep sack is best?

You don’t want the loose blankets in your baby’s crib to become a safety or choking hazard. That’s where a sleep sack can be beneficial — it’s a wearable blanket for your baby that they can’t wiggle out of or get tangled up in. A sleep sack also has the added benefit of being able to keep them warm and mobile inside their crib when sleeping.

Halo is one of the innovators of the sleep sack, and they’ve developed a reputation for making quality products. For a soft and comfortable sleep sack, try Halo Sleep Sack Swaddle.

What to know before you buy a Halo sleep sack

Size

Size is a crucial factor to consider when selecting a Halo sleep sack, because for it to be effective, you need it to be snug and secure. You don’t want it to be too tight, but it defeats the purpose if your baby can wiggle out of it, and that can potentially become unsafe.

Halo sleep sacks come available in preemie, newborn, small/medium, small, medium and large.

Fabric

Halo sleep sacks come in a variety of materials, with cotton and microfiber being the most popular. The added benefit of a sleep sack is that it can keep your baby warm, but you don’t want them to overheat, so consider a lighter material with fewer layers during the warmer months.

Swaddle

While you can purchase Halo sleep sacks that are sleeveless wearable blankets to keep your baby cool, Halo also offers swaddle options for newborns. These sleep sacks extend to the upper body and have straps that can be Velcroed in place to gently restrict their arm movement and create a sense of calm.

Halo offers a three-way adjustable swaddle that allows you to wrap your baby’s arms inside the sleep sack, outside and with limited movement that allows them to touch their hands to their face.

What to look for in a quality Halo sleep sack

Inverted zipper

All Halo sleep sacks come with an inverted zipper. It zips open from the bottom, allowing easy access for diaper changes when needed. This prevents you from having to take your baby out of the sleep sack.

Styles

Halo sleep sacks come in a variety of colors and designs. Not all options are available with all types of sleep sacks, but Halo offers multiple options to fit your taste.

TOG level

The TOG level (thermal overall guide) determines how well the sleep sack will keep your baby warm. All fabrics are breathable, but the higher the TOG level, the more warmth it provides. The TOG levels on Halo sleep sacks range from 0.5 to 3.0.

How much you can expect to spend on a Halo sleep sack

The price of Halo sleep sacks is fairly consistent. There are a few models available for under $20, but most are close to $24 and can go up to $35.

Halo sleep sack FAQ

Are Halo sleep sacks machine-washable?

A. Yes. It’s recommended that you turn the sleep sack inside-out and close the zipper before washing with light colors and tumble drying on low heat.

When is it recommended I stop swaddling my baby?

A. There’s no specific age when you should stop swaddling, but when your baby is big enough to break out of the sleep sack and shows signs of being able to roll over on their own, it’s best to transition from the swaddle option to the wearable blankets.

What’s the best Halo sleep sack to buy?

Top Halo sleep sack

Halo Sleep Sack Swaddle

What you need to know: Made from 100% cotton, this three-way swaddle is soft, stretchy and comfortable to ensure your baby gets a safe, good night’s sleep.

What you’ll love: The fasteners make this easy to adjust, so you can ensure just the right fit. Small sizes are available for babies from 13-18 pounds. Cotton means your baby can remain comfortable when it’s warm out, but you can still layer clothing underneath during the colder months.

What you should consider: Some customers had trouble finding the right fit for their child.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Top Halo sleep sack for the money

Halo Sleep Sack Micro-Fleece Wearable Blanket

What you need to know: This 100% polyester sleep sack will keep your baby warm while allowing them plenty of movement. It’s also available at a slightly lower price point than other models.

What you’ll love: Available in over 30 colors and designs and in multiple sizes, you can find one that best fits your baby as they grow. It’s comfortable, safe and the designs are fun. The inverted zipper allows you to zip up from the bottom, so you can easily change your baby’s diaper when necessary. It’s also machine-washable and dryer-safe.

What you should consider: Some customers have had trouble with the zipper after extended use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Worth checking out

Halo Multi-Way Micro-Fleece Sleep Sack Swaddle

What you need to know: The polyester material is soft and designed to wick away any moisture during the night, while the openings at the arm and neck make for a much safer fit.

What you’ll love: This three-way adjustable swaddle allows for multiple positions and can adjust to your baby’s sleep style. The inverted zipper makes it easy to change diapers. A portion of all purchases will be donated to hospitals and nonprofits that educate families on safer sleep practices.

What you should consider: Some customers have found the Velcro to be too loud.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

