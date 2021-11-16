Best portable high chair

If you’re a parent who’s frequently on the go or plans to eat out at restaurants often with your child, it’s a good idea to have multiple, portable high chairs for different situations.

Which portable high chairs are best?

Feeding your newborn or toddler can be an adventure, but when on the go, it can become even more difficult, which is why a portable high chair can come in handy. Whether you’re going to a local restaurant for a night out or away on an extended vacation, you’ll be surprised by how much easier a portable high chair can make mealtime.

You want to consider size, weight, safety and any special features before purchasing the portable high chair that best fits your needs, but top pick Graco SimpleSwitch High Chair is a convenient and quality choice.

What to know before you buy a portable high chair

Types of portable high chairs

It’s important to consider how you plan to use a portable high chair, because there are different types and models that are better suited for different situations.

Some portable high chairs resemble traditional high chairs with foldable legs so your baby can eat alongside you. Others resemble a booster seat and are much lower to the ground or are designed to secure to chairs. There are also legless models that can clip directly onto the edge of restaurant tables.

Floor space

One of the benefits of a portable high chair is that it doesn’t take up much space, but you still want the high chair to remain sturdy. A wide base can make the chair more stable, but it can also take up more floor space, so keep that in mind when making your selection.

What to look for in a quality portable high chair

Safety

You never want to sacrifice safety or security when opting for a portable high chair over a traditional high chair. Look for a model with either a three- or five-point harness, so your baby can remain securely in the seat.

If purchasing a model that resembles more of a booster seat, make sure that it securely attaches to the chair.

Versatility

When purchasing a full-size portable high chair, check that it’s easy to fold, pack and store. Some have a removable tray to make transportation easier and a machine-washable seat to help you keep the high chair clean.

Reclining seats

Just because you’re purchasing a portable high chair doesn’t mean it has to be stiff and rigid. You want to know that your child is comfortable, and one way is by opting for a chair with a seat that reclines so you can easily adjust your baby’s position.

How much you can expect to spend on a portable high chair

Smaller, compact, plastic, portable booster seats can be found for as little as $25, but more versatile models with more features that are made from higher-quality materials can cost up to $120. However, quality and safe portable high chairs are still available in the $50 range.

Portable high chair FAQ

At what age should my child be using a high chair?

A. Most children begin to use a high chair at about 6 months old and should continue to use a high chair until they can easily, comfortably and consistently sit up without any additional support. That can vary from child to child, but it can be anywhere between 18 months and 3 years.

How do I know my portable high chair is safe?

A. There are safety features to look for, including a five-point harness, a wide base, locking wheels and metal joint construction. If your little one has figured out how to unclick the harness, you can attach a small piece of fabric around it to prevent access to the buckle.

What are the best portable high chairs to buy?

Top portable high chair

Graco SimpleSwitch High Chair

What you need to know: This 2-in-1 portable high chair can easily transition to a booster seat as your little one grows.

What you’ll love: Parents will love the safety features that provide peace of mind, including a three- and five-point harness, a wide leg base, a removable and washable seat pad and an easy-to-remove tray. Kids will love the super-comfortable reclining seat that adjusts to multiple levels in both high chair and booster configurations.

What you should consider: This portable high chair has a wide leg base for safety, but that can take up a substantial amount of space. If you have other small children, be careful they don’t trip over the legs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby and Bed Bath & Beyond

Top portable high chair for the money

Fisher-Price SpaceSaver High Chair

What you need to know: This budget-friendly portable high chair has a space-saver design, but comes with many of the same features and doesn’t sacrifice comfort.

What you’ll love: This high chair is a breeze to attach to any type of chair at home or while traveling. It provides a comfortable eating experience for your child with three positions of recline. Parents rave about how easy it is to remove the tray with one hand, which is extremely helpful when you’re taking the baby in and out of the chair.

What you should consider: Parents have noted that the white straps used on the harness are hard to clean and can look dirty even when laundered.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Joovy Nook High Chair

What you need to know: Offer your little one a comfortable dining experience anywhere with this compact portable high chair that comes fully ready to use with no assembly required.

What you’ll love: The clean, modern design is stylistic, and the five-point harness system makes it safe. This high chair is loaded with parent-friendly features, such as a removable and machine-washable seat and a dishwasher-safe tray. Joovy stands behind their product and offers a 2-year manufacturer warranty.

What you should consider: Customers mention that the nooks and crannies of this high chair are hard to reach and clean.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond

