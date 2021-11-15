Best kids’ first aid kit

Accidents can happen from time to time, so it helps to have a kids’ first aid kit on hand for those emergencies where you’re searching for a disinfectant or bandage for your child.

Which kids’ first aid kits are best?

Accidents can happen from time to time, so it helps to have a kids’ first aid kit on hand for those emergencies where you’re searching for a disinfectant or bandage for your child. Kids’ first aid kits are meant to help treat minor abrasions, cuts and burns, but you shouldn’t use a kids’ first aid kit to address more serious injuries. The Rapid Care First Aid Three-Shelf Cabinet is a stellar kids’ first aid kit for when you need to treat your children’s ailments and injuries.

What to know before you buy a kids’ first aid kit

Learn about the different kinds of first aid kits

There are several kinds of first aid kits on the market, including basic first aid kits, travel first aid kits, commercial first aid kits, outdoor first aid kits and sports first aid kits.

Consider the weight and size of the kit

If you plan to take your kids’ first aid kit on a trip or to go backpacking, the size and weight of the kit matter a lot. The first aid kit should be small and light enough to fit inside a backpack or suitcase if needed.

Find a waterproof first aid kit

If you regularly go camping or hiking, you probably need a waterproof kids’ first aid kit. This can help keep everything from getting wet if you get stuck in a rainstorm or other unfortunate weather conditions.

What to look for in a quality kids’ first aid kit

Compartments

It’s crucial to purchase a kids’ first aid kit with compartments to help keep it organized. It will be challenging to find the materials you need if they’re all jumbled in the box. When you have separate categories of materials in different compartments, it makes it easy to find the tools you need in the case of an emergency.

Instruction manual

Some kids’ first aid kits come with written information or instructions about using the first aid kit. This instruction manual can be beneficial if you have never taken a first aid course. It can also simply help refresh your memory if you have some basic first aid skills but haven’t used them in a while.

Reflective trim

Many kids’ first aid kits have reflective trim, which helps you locate them in low-light conditions, especially at night. If your child injures themselves in the evening after the sun goes down and you have to access the first aid kit materials in the dark, the reflective trim makes the kit much simpler to spot.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids’ first aid kit

Kids’ first aid kits range in price from about $10 to more than $200. The most basic and budget-friendly kids’ first aid kits cost about $10-$50, while mid-range kids’ first aid kits go for $50-$100 and high-end kids’ first aid kits vary in price from about $100-$200.

Kids’ first aid kit FAQ

Do you need to include medication in the kids’ first aid kit?

A. It helps to have an additional prescription in the kids’ first aid kit if your child has asthma, allergies or diabetes, particularly in a travel or adventure first aid kit. Ask your child’s pharmacist if they can give you an additional refill to fill the first aid kit. You can also ask your child’s physician for an additional sample.

Do you need to take a first aid class to use the items found in a kids’ first aid kit?

A. No, not at all. It’s certainly recommended to take a class and help you be more prepared in case of emergencies, but you don’t have to be first aid certified to buy or use a kids’ first aid kit.

Where should you put the first aid kit in a home with kids?

A. Some first aid kits have a locking mechanism to keep your kids from accessing the kit’s components. It helps to keep the first aid kit stored out of reach of pets and kids.

What’s the best kids’ first aid kit to buy?

Top kids’ first aid kit

Rapid Care First Aid Three-Shelf Cabinet

What you need to know: This comprehensive kids’ first aid kit from Rapid Care First Aid offers a three-shelf cabinet-style product.

What you’ll love: This Rapid Care First Aid kids’ first aid kit provides tools, gloves and instructions you need for emergencies. The tools include an eye treatment kit, burn treatment supplies and bandages in various sizes and styles.

What you should consider: This first aid kit is fairly large, so it’s best suited for work or home rather than travel.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ first aid kit for the money

Swiss Safe Professional First Aid Kit

What you need to know: This kids’ first aid kit from Swiss Safe is ideal for daily use with all of the supplies you need to treat a wide range of injuries.

What you’ll love: This Swiss Safe kids’ first aid kit comes with more than 200 items to treat injuries, including a booklet that goes through all of the treatment basics. It also includes some things you might not find in other kits, like fire starter rods.

What you should consider: The bag that comes with this first aid kit has an open pocket design, so it can get slightly messy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit

What you need to know: This kids’ first aid kit from Johnson & Johnson comes with everything you could need for treating your children at home.

What you’ll love: This Johnson & Johnson kids’ first aid kit features 140 supplies to help treat wounds like cuts and sprains, including lots of bandages, itch relief cream, Neosporin and Tylenol for pain.

What you should consider: This first aid kit comes with plenty of creams, but it doesn’t include burn-care cream.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

