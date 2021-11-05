Best baby hair brush

During pregnancy, hormones can cross the placenta, and if estrogen enters the baby’s body, it can significantly impact how much hair your newborn will have.

Which baby hair brush is best?

Although a newborn baby doesn’t have that much hair, you shouldn’t underestimate the importance of brushing what little hair they might have. Regularly brushing your baby’s hair can increase circulation to the scalp and remove loose skin, which can help prevent a condition called cradle cap that causes the skin on a baby’s head to flake.

As with any product that comes in direct contact with your baby and their skin, you want a brush that is soft and gentle, like the Kyte Baby Cradle Cap Soothing Brush.

What to know before you buy a baby hair brush

Size

Baby hair brushes are much smaller than brushes designed for adults or even young children. The bristles are softer and closer together, so they are more effective when combing a baby’s fine hair. Some brushes are designed to also be used by toddlers when they become old enough, and those might be a little bigger and easier to grip.

Bristle material

You should always avoid products that might irritate your baby’s skin, whether you’re shopping for baby shampoo or baby hair brushes. The softest baby hair brush bristles tend to be made from goat hair, though some are also made from boar hair. Both options are ideal for combing your baby’s fine hair. Brushes with synthetic or silicone bristles can also be good for massaging the scalp and exfoliating the skin.

What to look for in a baby hair brush

Hair brush sets

Some baby hair brushes are sold in a set with a comb that is not as beneficial for newborns, but these combs will be useful as your child grows older and has more hair to maintain. Keep an eye out for these sets so you can stay prepared and get the most bang for your buck.

Handle material

Ideally, you want an easy-grip, ergonomic handle that makes the brush easy to use. Some of the more sturdy models are made from bamboo. There are environmentally friendly options made from wood as well. There are also brushes without handles that you can hold in the palm of your hand.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby hair brush

Most baby hair brushes will cost between $5-$20. The higher quality hair brushes are often made with natural ingredients and will usually be included as part of a set with other brushes and accessories. If you’re only looking for a single quality brush, you can find options at the lower end of the price spectrum. `

Baby hair brush FAQ

Why should I brush my baby’s hair?

A. Even if your little one doesn’t have much hair to brush or comb, brushing your baby’s hair increases blood flow to the scalp, which stimulates healthy hair growth. It also stimulates your child’s nervous system and makes for a relaxing bonding experience with your baby.

Do baby hair brushes need to be sanitized?

A. The brush does not need to be sanitized, and you should avoid doing so because those chemicals could irritate a baby’s sensitive skin. It is recommended to clean a baby brush with a mixture of mild soap and warm water before and after each use.

When can a child use a regular hair brush?

A. Prior to the age of two, a baby brush should be used because a baby’s hair is fine and their scalp is still delicate. Once the baby brush is no longer capable of detangling the child’s hair, you can transition to an adult brush

What’s the best baby hairbrush to buy?

Top baby hair brush

Kyte Baby Cradle Cap Soothing Brush

What you need to know: You can gently brush and massage your newborn’s scalp to prevent cradle cap with this 100% goat hair bristle brush.

What you’ll love: This brush is very effective in preventing seborrheic dermatitis, and it’s ideal for the delicate soft spots on the baby’s head. The brush itself is made with top quality materials, and the bamboo handle is durable and built to last.

What you should consider: Some customers have noted shedding of the bristles while brushing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby hair brush for the money

Dreambaby Deluxe Brush and Comb Set

What you need to know: This adorable, budget-friendly baby brush and comb set is ideal for sensitive scalps and fine hair.

What you’ll love: Made for toddler use, the ergonomic easy-grip handle offers your little one the chance to learn self-grooming. The ultra-soft bristles on the brush and the rounded non-scratch teeth on the comb keep your little one safe and comfortable while you brush and detangle their hair.

What you should consider: The comb should only be used on children over the age of 6 months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Green Sprouts Baby Brush and Comb Set

What you need to know: This all-natural, eco-friendly brush and comb set delicately detangles your baby’s hair.

What you’ll love: You and your baby will love the soft and gentle goat hair bristles. The all-natural materials and renewable wood construction make this brush and comb set environmentally friendly, too.

What you should consider: This brush works best on babies under 6 months, or on those who have very fine hair.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

