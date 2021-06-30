Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Good News
Local News
Baldwin County
Mobile County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
Crime
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Top Stories
North Alabama native heading to the Olympics; High school coach speaks on his greatness
Video
Top Stories
‘To me this is a miracle’: Florida man avoided building collapse after spending night with girlfriend
IKEA celebrates Pride with colorful ‘Love Seats’
Florida mom saves neighbor’s kids after lightning strikes multiple homes
Video
Amid royal rift, William, Harry to unveil Diana statue
Gallery
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Science Corner
Rainfall Stats
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
Gary Finch Outdoors
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Japan 2020
Top Stories
North Alabama native heading to the Olympics; High school coach speaks on his greatness
Video
Top Stories
Tua Foundation raises money for Tallapoosa Girls Ranch funeral, non-profits in Alabama
Video
More slipping and sliding at Wimbledon as Djokovic wins
The Latest: Djokovic beats Anderson in Wimbledon rematch
Giolito fires back at Donaldson, White Sox beat Twins 7-6
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Digital Extra
Driven
The Gulf Coast’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Nominate a Hometown Hero!
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
Community
All In Patriotic Pledge
A Minute with Drexel
Ask Danny
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
Cooking with John
The Doctor Is In
Destination Gulf Coast
Drexel on the Road
Faith Time
Fix This House
Golden Apple
Locally Grown
Pet of the Week
Sink Your Teeth In
Smiles Behind The Shield
What’s Working
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
TV Schedule
Contests
Things to Do on the Gulf Coast
Viral News
Sink Your Teeth In
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Gulf Coast CW – YouTube Channel
Gulf Coast CW Super Fan
Top Stories
Destination Gulf Coast: Under the Sea at The Mississippi Aquarium
Video
Top Stories
5 Things to do This Weekend for the Weekend of June 25-27
Video
FWC officer, friends save turtle off Florida Keys
Video
Top Stories June 23: Buc-ee’s to build world’s largest gas station, cows stampede through California
Video
Alleged UFO sighting at Skinwalker Ranch – Brandon Fugal’s Eyewitness account on Jessop’s Journal
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Virtual Job Fair
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Health & Safety
How to develop a healthy morning routine for you and your kids
Trending Stories
Researchers study “underwater forest” discovered off Alabama Coast, believed to be 60,000-years-old
Video
5 shootings reported overnight in Mobile County
Video
Mobile Police speak on repeat domestic violence offenses
Video
Woman who smashed police window arrested again, back in jail on different charges
Video
‘Willy Wonka’ star Gene Wilder agreed to the movie on one condition — but producers had a backup plan