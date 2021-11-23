While it might be tempting to purchase fun fall clothing for your child that makes a bold statement, you get a better value from buying basic clothes that can be mixed and matched.

Which fall clothes for children are best?

Fall is the transitional season that connects summer to winter. It is a time when temperatures drop, and layers of clothing get added. For adults, this might only mean pulling last year’s jacket out of the closet, but kids grow so fast, you may need a whole new wardrobe this year.

The best fall clothes for children will fit right, keep your child warm and allow them to express a little personality. A pair of distressed denim overalls, for instance, is perfect for your little one this season. These colorful, handmade overalls offer the chance for your child to display a flash of fall flair.

What to know before you buy fall clothes for children

Fall is not the same in every region of the country

Depending on where you live, when fall arrives, the temperatures might not drop much. For these individuals, fall might mean little more than long sleeves and a light jacket. However, in areas where fall becomes markedly colder, it could mean heavy sweaters, thick jackets and gloves. It is important to know what to expect so you can purchase appropriate fall clothing for your child.

Think layers

Because the temperature can fluctuate so much from day to day, making strategic clothing purchases in the fall is essential. For instance, fall coats for kids won’t be as heavy as winter coats because you can take advantage of layering. There might be frost on the ground in the morning, so you will want to dress your child in several layers. By afternoon, however, it could turn almost balmy, so you may want to strip away that outer layer, so your child doesn’t overheat.

What to look for in quality fall clothes for children

Durable fabric

Even though children grow fast and won’t wear the same clothing items for very long, they tend to be much harder on clothes than adults. You might think you are saving money by purchasing cheaper clothing, but that could be costing you—especially if it isn’t made well. Look for apparel manufactured with quality materials, such as cotton or organic cotton, and features durable stitching.

Comfortable wear

Unfortunately, it can be easy to minimize a kid’s discomfort when it comes to saving money when buying clothing. If your child complains that the clothes do not fit right, feel itchy or uncomfortable, pay attention. Not only will your child argue about wearing clothing that doesn’t feel comfortable, but that clothing could cause irritation.

Pleasing colors

Fashion rules change every year, so you always have to buy new clothes to remain in style. For instance, this year, the fashionable colors for fall and winter are predicted to include scarlet orange, lemon yellow and pink. However, it is perfectly acceptable to stick to traditional fall colors that naturally fit the season. Even more important than following trends is purchasing clothes that your child is eager to wear.

How much you can expect to spend on fall clothes for children

The cost of fall clothes for children can vary greatly depending on what you want to buy. A quality flannel shirt may only cost $10 or less, while a name-brand jacket can cost as much as $60 or more.

Fall clothes for children FAQ

How many outfits should be in a kid’s wardrobe?

A. The answer to this question will vary depending on how much storage space you have, how big your budget is and how much you like doing the laundry. To give you a rough estimate, however, the average child needs between 7-10 outfits. While this might not sound like a lot, remember, children are constantly growing, so it will seem like you are constantly updating their wardrobe to purchase clothes that offer a better fit.

How much do families spend on children’s clothing each year?

A. It is not uncommon for a family to spend $1,200 per year on children’s clothing. Furthermore, kids tend to outgrow their clothing long before that clothing is worn out. If you don’t have a reliable source for hand-me-downs, it is important to keep an eye open for fall sales events to get the best value for your dollar.

What are the best fall clothes for children to buy?

Top fall clothes for children

Distressed Denim Overalls

What you need to know: If you are looking for unique, custom fall clothing for your little one, these decorative denim overalls are a top choice.

What you’ll love: These adorable overalls are distressed by hand and have bright pumpkin patches glued and stitched on. No two pairs are exactly alike. Sizes range from newborn to 18 months. Clothing is pre-washed before being mailed, and orders can be further customized if desired.

What you should consider: Because this is a handmade, specialty item, it takes roughly one month to ship.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top fall clothes for children for the money

Toddler Boy Jumping Beans Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: This button-down flannel shirt is designed for kids ages 12 months to 5 years old.

What you’ll love: This shirt is available in a wide variety of colors. It features a plaid pattern, is made of cotton and is machine washable. The best part of this modernized outfit is the excellent price.

What you should consider: This is a high-quality, affordable shirt. There aren’t many dissatisfied customers.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Adidas Unisex-Child Tiro 21 Windbreaker

What you need to know: As the chill in the air increases, this stylish windbreaker from a name-brand manufacturer will become a highly desired article of fall clothing.

What you’ll love: This adidas unisex windbreaker is made using recycled content as part of the company’s mission to help end plastic waste. It features a mesh lining for breathability and zippered pockets for security. The moisture-absorbing AEROREADY material is designed to help keep your child dry.

What you should consider: This jacket is priced higher than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

