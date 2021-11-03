Best gift for 2-year-olds

Kids ages 2-3 years old are at the perfect age to start learning and really develop their independence and motor skills. Look for gifts that stimulate their imagination and encourage interaction.

Which gifts for 2-year-olds are best?

If you are looking for a gift idea for a 2-year-old child, there are some amazing options out there. Kids at this stage in life are at a pivotal age where they need toys that are both entertaining and educational.

Depending on the child, they may be ready for something more complex, or they may still be learning how to interact with their surroundings. Whatever the case may be, there are some great gift ideas for 2-year-olds.

Types of gifts

The best toys and gifts for 2-year-olds usually fall into one or more categories.

Figurines and dolls : These toys can be either soft or hard and include things like toy animals, princesses and superheroes. They’re especially great for babies and young children who want something they can snuggle.

: These toys can be either soft or hard and include things like toy animals, princesses and superheroes. They’re especially great for babies and young children who want something they can snuggle. Building toys : Large building blocks are a great option for kids around this age since they’re starting to develop motor skills and learn how things work.

: Large building blocks are a great option for kids around this age since they’re starting to develop motor skills and learn how things work. Electronic toys : Some basic electronic toys have interactive screens the child can touch or play with to make music, play sound effects or light up.

: Some basic electronic toys have interactive screens the child can touch or play with to make music, play sound effects or light up. Creative toys : This category includes several different kinds of toys, including markers, crayons, magnetic toys and stickers.

: This category includes several different kinds of toys, including markers, crayons, magnetic toys and stickers. Educational toys : Educational toys are meant to teach young children certain fundamental lessons while also being fun. These lessons often include things like placing objects in the right slots for their shape and simple memory tests.

: Educational toys are meant to teach young children certain fundamental lessons while also being fun. These lessons often include things like placing objects in the right slots for their shape and simple memory tests. Rideable toys: Young kids love toys they can interact with and ride. This includes things like a toy bike, car or rocking horse.

Gift ideas for any 2-year-old

Figurines and dolls

Folkmanis Mini Raccoon Finger Puppet

This soft, plush raccoon is fun, interactive and a great choice for playing with and teaching young kids and toddlers. This realistic raccoon finger puppet is the perfect prop for story-telling and playing make-believe. Older kids may also enjoy playing with it on their own or with an adult.

Playskool Mr. Potato Head

This classic Mr. Potato Head toy is perfect for young kids who are starting to develop spatial awareness and object placement. Mr. Potato Head comes with more than 35 accessories and a handy storage case, giving kids plenty of options to try out different combinations and styles. The accessories are a perfect size for toddler or preschooler hands. This Mr. Potato Head is a fun, entertaining toy that the manufacturer says is appropriate for children ages 2 and up.

Building and construction toys

8 Piece Tegu Pocket Pouch Magnetic Wooden Block Set

With several color options to choose from, this toy is free from potentially toxic materials, making it safe for young children. The blocks contain magnets that help young children build objects, improve fine motor skills and recognize patterns. The wooden blocks also come with a bag that makes it easy to store and take them anywhere.

Mega Bloks First Builders Deluxe Building Bag

This set of 150 plastic building blocks come with an easy-to-carry duffle bag for storage. The building blocks come in several bright colors that are sure to catch the eye of most kids. There’s a lot of potential for creative building here for any young learner.

Electronic toys

VTech Mix and Match-a-Saurus

This interactive toy dinosaur comes with mix-and-match tiles, including three emotion tiles that help them identify and understand feelings. It also features music and several fun sound effects. Designed for kids ages 2-5, this toy is a great way to teach kids how to properly express themselves. It also encourages young kids to move around, dance and be active.

VTech Brilliant Baby Laptop

Capable of playing over 115 songs and sounds, this portable toy laptop is ideal for 2-year-olds and other young kids who are starting to develop their motor skills. The laptop has buttons of varying sizes that help introduce animals, colors and shapes. It’s a great gift idea for 2-year-olds, but also for preschoolers.

Toys that inspire creativity

Skoolzy Peg Board Set

For early learners ages 2 and up, this gift idea includes 30 lacing pegs, dice and a foam board. This toy helps children learn about sequencing and patterns, as well as improve their fine motor skills. Due to its size and number of parts, this gift idea is also great for sharing with other children.

Melissa & Doug Magnetic Wooden Dinosaurs

With 20 wooden dinosaur magnets and a nice-looking storage box, this game is beautifully designed with vivid colors and easy-to-grab pieces. The dinosaur magnets are also very durable.

Educational toys

MOLUK Plui Rain Cloud Tub Toy

This delightful bath toy is perfect for 2-year-old children who are just developing their motor skills and starting to understand the relationship between cause and effect. By simply filling it with water during a bath and sealing the top hole with a finger, you can make the toy ‘rain’ at will.

J-hong Matching Eggs-Educational Color & Shape Recognition Sorter Puzzle

Made for kids ages 18 months and up, this gift idea includes 12 different eggs and a non-toxic plastic egg carton. It’s a great gift if you’re looking for a creative way to teach a young child about matching and organizing things.

Other gifts for 2-year-olds

Little Tikes T-Ball Set

This T-Ball set is great for active children who are eager to play, grab and move around. It comes with five balls and an adjustable “T” for kids of all heights. Plus, it’s versatile for both indoor and outdoor play.

Playskool Sit ’n Spin Classic Spinning Activity Toy for Toddlers

Considered a classic, this multicolor toy allows young kids to sit and spin it around. It’s great for active toddlers and kids older than 18 months.

Learning Resources New Sprouts Breakfast Foods Basket

Made for 2-year-old children, this 16-piece set of toy foods is perfect for playing make-believe. It’s also a great way to help children develop their hand-eye coordination, sorting skills and imagination.

Princess Castle Play Tent

This large, foldable princess play tent is pink, durable and perfect for indoor and outdoor play. It has glow-in-the-dark stars that bring a bit of magic to it, as well.

