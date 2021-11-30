You may not need a belly band just yet, but it’s good to keep one on hand in case your pants become uncomfortable or you want a little support during the day.

Which belly bands are best?

While pregnancy can be an incredible experience, it’s also known to bring its fair share of aches and pains, both literally and figuratively. As the baby grows, many women enlist the help of a belly band to support the added weight as well as get more use out of those non-maternity jeans.

Finding the best belly band depends on the features and the amount of support you need. However, if you’re looking for a comfortable belly band that comes in a variety of colors, the Ingrid & Isabel Bellaband is an ideal choice.

What to know before you buy a belly band

What’s the difference between a belly band and a support band?

While many brands use the terms interchangeably, a belly band and a support band offer different benefits.

A belly band is usually a single piece of stretchy fabric that you pull down over your head or step into and pull up over your belly. While it does offer support, those looking for a high level of support should opt for a support band. One benefit of a belly band is that it can be used over unbuttoned non-maternity jeans before you move to maternity jeans, or can cover up your belly when shirts become a little too short.

How to use a belly band

Gentle support or compression: Unlike the full support of a pregnancy belt, a belly band offers minimal support, similar to a sports bra. It just adds slight compression to keep the band from moving around as you walk.

Unlike the full support of a pregnancy belt, a belly band offers minimal support, similar to a sports bra. It just adds slight compression to keep the band from moving around as you walk. Comfort: Some women feel a little more comfortable while wearing a belly band, as it adds a layer of protection around your growing bump.

Some women feel a little more comfortable while wearing a belly band, as it adds a layer of protection around your growing bump. Unbuttoned jeans: Many women turn to a belly band to help them get more use out of pre-pregnancy jeans. Instead of buttoning your jeans, simply slide the belly band over the top to cover the zipper and button.

Many women turn to a belly band to help them get more use out of pre-pregnancy jeans. Instead of buttoning your jeans, simply slide the belly band over the top to cover the zipper and button. Midriff coverage: Even if you still fit into your pre-pregnancy jeans, some shirts can become too short once you’re pregnant, so adding a belly band in between will cover up your midriff.

What to look for in a quality belly band

Comfort

The top thing to consider when purchasing a belly band is comfort. If you’re going to be wearing the belly band all day, it should be soft, flexible and offer slight support. Sometimes growing bellies can become sensitive to touch, so a soft and comfortable belly band is a must.

Colors

If you’re going to be wearing a belly band over jeans, having a variety of colors will help you match your belly band and outfit. The point of a belly band is to make it seem like part of your outfit, so you want to avoid having an odd color that clashes with your look.

Ease of use

One feature that can make a belly band easier to use is the ability to clean it in the washing machine. If you only have one belly band that you wear every day, it will be hard to hand-wash it at night and have it ready by the following day. If a belly band manufacturer recommends using a dryer, just be aware that certain materials can shrink.

How much you can expect to spend on a belly band

Depending on the features and amount of support, belly bands cost between $10 and $40.

Belly band FAQ

Can I wear a belly band at night?

A. Yes. If you find that you need a little more support for your belly while sleeping, a belly band is an excellent option since it’s not very constricting. However, it’s important to note that many professionals do not recommend wearing a tight support band while sleeping since it could cause acid reflux and slow down digestion.

Do I wear a belly band on top of my clothing or underneath?

A. If you’re solely wearing a belly band for support, you can wear it underneath clothing. However, if you’re using a belly band so you can wear your non-maternity jeans a little longer, you can place the band on top of your jeans, but underneath a shirt.

What are the best belly bands to buy?

Top belly band

Ingrid & Isabel Bellaband

What you need to know: This belly band comes in four colors to match any outfit, and it stretches, so it grows with you.

What you’ll love: This belly band is seamless and tagless to keep it comfortable while you’re wearing it all day. It also has a silicone strip that not only holds up unbuttoned pants, but also keeps the belly band from rolling up or down.

What you should consider: The sizing goes from one to four, making it difficult to know which size to get.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top belly band for the money

Diravo Maternity Belly Band

What you need to know: Moms-to-be who love to exercise will appreciate this belly band, which can correct posture and support abdominal muscles.

What you’ll love: This belly band is long enough to cover most full-term bellies, and it’s seamless, which keeps it smooth under clothing. A high-quality silicone strip also keeps the belly band from falling.

What you should consider: A few users have felt that the sizing is not accurate and runs a bit large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Belevation Maternity Band

What you need to know: With an extensive range of sizes, this belly band is ideal for plus-size moms or a multiple pregnancy.

What you’ll love: Since this belly band is flexible and seamless, it can be worn in place of shapewear for a smooth appearance under dresses or other clothes. It also comes in three colors to match any outfit.

What you should consider: This belly band has a tendency to roll up or down. The sizing also runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

