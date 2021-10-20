Best changing pad covers and liners

Try to make things as easy as possible on yourself by purchasing changing pad covers and liners that are machine washable.

Which changing pad covers and liners are best?

It’s easy to forget about purchasing a changing pad cover and liner, but you’ll be glad that you have them when they’re needed. If you’re out and about, you don’t want to change your baby on just any surface, so a changing pad cover and liner can definitely come in handy when on the go. One great option for even the most seasoned diaper changer is Burt’s Bees Baby Alphabet Bee Organic Cotton Changing Pad Cover.

What to know before you buy a changing pad cover and liner

Materials

You want your changing pad cover and liner to be soft, especially if your baby has sensitive skin. Cotton and bamboo are typically the softest materials, but covers and liners can be made from other materials as well.

Absorbency

Liners were designed to soak up messes and protect surfaces, so absorbency is a key function. The most effective products have either thick or multiple layers and a waterproof backing.

Fit

A changing pad cover and liner does you no good if it moves around while you’re trying to change your baby, which is why most pads have elastic edges to ensure a secure fit on most standard changing pads. Liners come in different sizes, so check the specifications and take the size and age of your baby into consideration.

What to look for in a changing pad cover and liner

Multiple Layers

If you are looking to decrease the amount of time you need to launder or replace your changing pad from getting soiled, you should invest in a cover or liner with multiple layers. This adds absorption ability and boosts protection.

Water resistance

It’s standard for a changing pad liner to have a waterproof or water-resistant lining; however, not all changing pad covers have those features. You should make sure to purchase a cover that has additional protection to prevent liquids and solid elements from leaking through.

Design

There are a wide variety of colors and prints available that can either be used to match the decor of the nursery or add a fun pop to a more neutral aesthetic.

Safety strap slits

Safety straps are not a standard feature on every changing pad cover, but there are models with pre-cut slits that allow you to easily thread the straps through the cover. If safety straps are an important feature of your changing station, you should make sure that the cover or liner you select can accommodate that.

How much you can expect to spend on a changing pad cover and liner

Most changing pad covers or liners can cost you between $10-$25 for a pack of two or three. The cost will be dependent on the number of liners, the materials used and the absorbency level.

Changing pad cover and liner FAQ

How do I wash a changing pad cover or liner?

A. Most covers and liners are machine washable, which is an easy and efficient way to clean them. Some materials may require a different process, though. We always recommend you check the manufacturer’s care instructions before washing.

Do I really need both a changing pad liner and cover?

A. You can use a liner and cover independently of each other or together. The additional usage of the liner can give additional protection for the changing pad.

Can I use a changing pad liner as a portable changing station?

A. Yes. Changing pad liners are a very versatile product and can be packed in a diaper bag to be used when out of the home. They will protect the area where you change your baby as well as provide a comfortable place for them to lay.

What are the best changing pad covers and liners to buy?

Top changing pad covers and liners

Burt’s Bees Baby Alphabet Bee Organic Cotton Changing Pad Cover

What you need to know: Made from the softest organic cotton material, this changing pad cover is ideal because it will not irritate your baby’s sensitive skin.

What you’ll love: Aside from the ultra-soft touch, this cover offers an elastic edge to keep the cover perfectly in place. The waterproof backing adds an additional level of protection, too. This changing pad cover is easy to launder as it is both machine-washable and dryer safe.

What you should consider: Some customers have mentioned that the packaging of this product causes the print to stretch and mutes the colors and designs.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top changing pad covers and liners for the money

Hudson Baby Changing Pad Covers

What you need to know: This is a great budget-friendly option made from natural cotton, so it’s gentle on your baby’s skin.

What you’ll love: Two can be better than one, and this double pack is no exception. Having an adorable printed backup is ideal if you are stuck with a late-night mess. This changing pad cover fits most standard size pads.

What you should consider: This cover does not have a water-resistant backing, so the addition of a liner would be beneficial.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Peanutshell Waterproof Changing Pad Liners

What you need to know: This changing pad liner was crafted to provide excellent protection and offers maximum absorbency with three layers of liners.

What you’ll love: This soft flannel four-pack allows you to use some on your changing pad and pack some for travel usage. The two layers of lush flannel offer a comfy space for your baby, while the inner lining is made from 100% waterproof TPU. This liner is machine washable for easy laundering and designed to be fade-resistant.

What you should consider: This liner does not come with a non-skid backing, so it might come loose from the pad if you have a wiggly little one.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Buy Buy Baby

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.