Best baby wipes container

Which baby wipe containers are best?

Minimizing distractions and complications is important when changing a diaper, and a baby wipe container can do just that. Most disposable baby wipe containers you get at the store are difficult to use; they leak easily and don’t seal well, causing the wipes to dry out and create bum irritations. A baby wipes container solves all of these problems because it makes it easy for you to pull one wipe at a time and seals all the moisture inside.

Picking out the right container for your diaper changing routine can be challenging. Check out the OXO Tot Perfect Pull Wipes Dispenser for an all-around choice with a weighted plate.

What to know before you buy a baby wipes container

Baby wipes containers vs. baby wipe warmers

Baby wipe containers are designed to store baby wipes in a sealed environment, keeping them fresh and moist. They also provide a central location for your baby wipes, making it easier to pull a wipe out. In addition, many containers allow you to get a wipe with just one hand, which helps a lot when diaper changing.

Lid types

When you are in the middle of changing a diaper, fiddling with a difficult wipes container can feel like a nightmare. But, unlike the sticky plastic tab of the disposable containers, baby wipes containers have lids designed to be easy to maneuver and properly sealed.

Push-style lids are perhaps the most convenient, as they can often be used with just one hand. Pushing down on the lid unlocks it so that it pops up on its own, and you are free to access your wipes. However, as this mechanism is slightly more complicated, containers using it typically cost more.

What to look for in a quality baby wipes container

Weighted plate

The lament of many diaper changers is the moment when reaching to pull out a wipe, and the entire stack of wipes comes along with it. Some baby wipes containers have solved this problem by including a weighted plate that lays over the wipes, pushing the stack down while you pull out the one you need. Containers with a weighted plate are often more stable in general, and you may be able to maneuver them with one hand. However, be aware that these containers are heavier than others and may be difficult for those with mobility issues.

Viewing window

When your baby is covered head-to-toe in diaper substances, the last thing you want is to reach for a wipe only to see that the container is empty. For this reason, most baby wipes containers have some sort of viewing window that allows you to see how many wipes are left so that you can add more before disaster strikes. Many viewing windows work flawlessly, though some may leak if too much liquid is in the container, so checking reviews before purchasing is a good idea.

Portability

Having a portable baby wipes container is a great way to keep your wipes fresh no matter where you go. Portable containers are typically smaller, holding around 50 wipes, and often have a strap for secure attachment around your wrist, the headrest of your car, the strap of your bag or the handle of your stroller. Some parents and caregivers purchase multiple portable containers to keep one in each car or each diaper bag, guaranteeing that wipes are available whenever you need them.

Non-slip feet

Somewhat the opposite of portability, the sturdiest baby wipes containers will have non-slip feet that help to keep them in place. This is particularly helpful when pulling a wipe out since many containers will fall over under the weight of the pull. If you have a dedicated baby changing station at home, consider getting a wipes container with non-slip feet to keep it stable.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby wipes container

The vast majority of baby wipes containers cost between $10-$20, and most customers should feel good about purchasing products in this range. If you are looking for small, portable containers that you can get multiples of, you can reliably spend $5 or less per container. If you want a baby wipe warmer, you can expect to spend $25 or more.

Baby wipes container FAQ

Why purchase a baby wipes container?

A. The plastic containers that baby wipes come in are flimsy and don’t seal well, leading to dried-out wipes that irritate the baby’s skin. A container seals in all the moisture and gives you a dedicated space to keep your wipes.

Will the container come with wipes?

A. No. Baby wipes containers rarely come with wipes included. This is perhaps desirable, as it would be difficult for manufacturers to keep the wipes fresh during shipping, while customers will never be disappointed with what they get.

What’s the best baby wipes container to buy?

Top baby wipes container

OXO Tot Perfect Pull Wipes Dispenser

What you need to know: This PVC- and BPA-free weighted container perfectly dispenses one wipe at a time and keeps the rest fresh and moist.

What you’ll love: Fitting up to 100 wipes, this container is equipped with a weighted plate to hold down the wipes, a silicone gasket to keep them fresh, non-slip feet to keep the container in place and a locking dispenser lid that opens with a simple push. It also has a small clear gate, so you can see how many wipes are in there when it is time to refill.

What you should consider: Some users found that the viewing window leaked over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby wipes container for the money

Febsnow Portable Baby Wipe Dispenser (4-Pack)

What you need to know: Colorful and convenient, this pack of four baby wipe dispensers is perfect for caregivers who want to have dispensers in multiple bags or cars.

What you’ll love: Easy to use and BPA-free, these adorable baby wipes dispenses are perfect to have at home and on the go. A reinforced flip cap and zipper keep the wipes nice and moist. The nylon loop can be worn around the wrist or attached to a bag or stroller for portability.

What you should consider: They aren’t much sturdier than the disposable wipes dispensers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Skip Hop Wipes Dispenser with Moisture Seal Secure Lid

What you need to know: This classic container allows you to easily see when wipes are low.

What you’ll love: Equipped with a secure, moisture-locking seal, single wipe dispensing ability and a clear bin that allows you to see exactly how many wipes are left. It is designed to fit perfectly into Skip Hop’s diaper bag, which is sold separately.

What you should consider: The product is not dishwasher-safe.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

