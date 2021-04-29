Skip to content
Mobile
74°
Russia, facing lags, turns to China to produce Sputnik shots
Democrats seek narrow path to rein in cost of medicines
Community members march in Elizabeth City ahead of funeral for Andrew Brown Jr.
U-Haul truck crashes into FWB office building
Royals love to run — and they’ve raced to MLB’s top mark
LEADING OFF: Luzardo hurt playing video game, Ohtani OK?
Lowry leads depleted Raptors past Lakers; LeBron exits early
Alonso, Mets top Phillies 8-7 after replay reversal
Also-ran Kings beat contending Mavs 111-99 to finish sweep
First Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival in more than two years begins Friday
Boy locked in chicken coop thanks officer for rescue: ‘I was just having fun with the ducks and the chickens, so I was fine’
Florida man reunites with dog he had to surrender due to homelessness after finding new job, place to live
Chick-fil-A expands test of spicy chicken items to new US markets
Girl’s high school flag football growing in Northwest Florida
Child porn found on cell phone leads to sexual assault arrest
AHSAA: Alabama has never had transgender high school athlete
Phillies LHP Alvarado suspended 3 games for dustup with Mets
News 5 Investigates: Concerns after deadly crashes on ‘Bloody 98’
Vigil planned for mother, son killed in Moffett Road crash
