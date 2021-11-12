Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
Alabama
State / Regional
National
Crime
Coronavirus
Washington-DC
International
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Viral News
Good News
WKRG Live Traffic Blog
Top Stories
Parent raises concern about pornography in Escambia Co. schools
Video
Wind-stoked wildfire causes death in Wyoming, evacuations
Southwest workers to get free flights for holiday work
Magnet school’s founding principal to have gym named after her in Pensacola
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Current Conditions
Mobile, AL & Pensacola, FL Weather Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Education
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Science Corner
Rainfall Stats
Sports
Local Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Play of the Week
Player of the Week
Fan Cam
Mascot of the Week
College Football
NFL
Top Stories
Thorange County: Angels lure Noah Syndergaard away from Mets
Top Stories
Curry scores 37, Durant season-low 19 as Warriors rout Nets
Michigan hoops coach Juwan Howard agrees to 5-year extension
Hall of Fame Tip-Off tourney to feature 4 ranked teams
CFP top 4 unchanged: Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State
Special Reports
Coronavirus
Driven
Honoring Hammerin’ Hank
News 5 Investigates
Sally: The Road to Recovery
Community
Magical Christmas Toy Drive
Serving Those Who Serve
All In Patriotic Pledge
Take 5
What’s Working
Ask Danny
Growing the Gulf Coast
Golden Apple
The Doctor Is In
Destination Gulf Coast
Cooking with John
Pet of the Week
BestReviews
Community Calendar
Contests
Cherish’s Creature Corner
A Minute with Drexel
Fix This House
Faith Time
Smiles Behind The Shield
Gulf Coast CW
Meet the Gulf Coast CW Star: Theo Williams
Where To Watch The Gulf Coast CW
TV Schedule
Contests
Things to Do on the Gulf Coast
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Drew Barrymore Show
Top Stories
What’s Coming Up On The Gulf Coast CW!
Top Stories
Sister II Sister Women’s Expo: 5 Things to do This Weekend
Video
Top Stories
Rouses ‘Friendsgiving’ food drive benefits Feeding the Gulf Coast
Video
Intermission Is Over As The Fairhope Film Festival Is Back This Weekend
Double Feature At Fairhope Brewing Company Tomorrow Night!
Super HEARo Day At The University of South Alabama For Hearing Impared Children
Video
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
WATCH: WKRG Now Stream
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Washers & Dryers
Best portable washing machine
Trending Stories
Christmas parades and festivities in Mobile and Baldwin counties
Parent raises concern about pornography in Escambia Co. schools
Video
“Gruesome discovery:” Shreveport couple arrested after child, 3, found weighing just 11 pounds
Video
Police: Man fires multiple rounds inside vehicle at gas station on Theodore Dawes Road
Two teens steal car at Sage Ave. gas station, say Mobile Police