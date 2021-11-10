Best Black Friday refrigerator deal

When buying a new refrigerator, bear in mind it could last 10-20 years, so don’t buy a fridge just because it’s on sale; pick one you’ll be happy to use for a decade or more.

Which Black Friday refrigerator deal is best?

While it might not be the most exciting purchase you will make this year, a new refrigerator can reinvigorate your kitchen, and Black Friday sales are a great time to buy. It pays to prepare in advance to scope out the best Black Friday refrigerator deals.

In some years, savings can be made of up to 40% are available on refrigerators on Black Friday. This year, expect to see similar discounts, particularly on high-end refrigerators and big-name brands, which have higher price tags overall.

When will Black Friday refrigerator sales start?

Black Friday always falls the day after Thanksgiving — in 2021, that’s Nov. 26. However, some retailers offer significant Black Friday discounts from the beginning of November, so if you see a great deal on a fridge that you love, don’t delay buying, as it may sell out. To keep up to date with deals on Black Friday and beyond, sign up for the BestReviews mailing list.

Which fridges go on sale on Black Friday?

Until the sales begin, you can’t tell what Back Friday refrigerator deals will be available, but shoppers can predict this using information from prior years. Big-name brands are often the most expensive when at full price and consequently have the biggest discounts. You can find all types of refrigerators in Black Friday sales, including side-by-side refrigerators, top freezer refrigerators and refrigerators without freezers.

Refrigerator deals to watch for Black Friday

Samsung 27.4-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator

This large side-by-side refrigerator offers ample fridge and freezer space, even for big households. It features an in-door ice maker and gallon door bins to free up shelf space. The all-around cooling technology evenly cools every part of the fridge, so you don’t end up with warm spots, and the handy door alarm lets you know if you leave a door ajar.

Sold by Home Depot

LG 27-Cubi-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator With InstaView and Dual Ice Maker

The InstaView refrigerator door integrates an edge-to-edge glass panel in the top half of the fridge side. Knock the panel twice, and the light inside will come on so you can see what’s in your fridge without opening the door and letting out cool air. With dual ice makers inside and outside the freezer compartment, you won’t run out of ice for your drinks.

Sold by Home Depot

GE 21.8-Cubic-Foot Side-by-Side Refrigerator

The French door configuration features a double-door fridge on top and a full-width freezer below, with spacious storage drawers. The large-capacity ice maker can hold a whopping 5.5 pounds of ice, so it’s ready when you need it.

Sold by Home Depot

GE Profile 27.9-Cubic-Foot Smart 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

With this high-end refrigerator, there’s no lack of innovative features. The door-in-door design and rotating bin allow you easier access to your items and more convenient storage of tall objects, such as wine bottles. What’s more, it’s Wi-Fi compatible with some controls and an open-door alert available via an app.

Sold by Home Depot

LG 25.5-Cubic-Foot Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

With digital sensors and door cooling technology, this fridge is designed to keep your food and drink fresher for longer, wherever in the refrigerator it’s located. Thanks to the humidity-controlled crisper drawers, fruits and vegetables last longer. It’s incredibly spacious, with a large fridge compartment and a slightly smaller freezer compartment.

Sold by Home Depot

Samsung 11.3-Cubic-Foot Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

Relatively compact, this fridge is great for smaller households who just don’t need a large refrigerator. The fridge compartment is up top for easy access, while the lesser-used freezer is at the bottom and slightly smaller than the fridge. It has a sleek design with a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish.

Sold by Home Depot

Frigidaire 18.3-Cubic-Foot Top Freezer Refrigerator

This model is an affordable yet reliable option for anyone who doesn’t want to spend a fortune. Large door bins, convenient sliding glass shelves and crisper drawers are located at the bottom of the unit with humidity control to keep vegetables fresh.

Sold by Home Depot

GE 21.9-Cubic-Foot Top Freezer Refrigerator

This popular fridge is spacious yet far more reasonably priced than some of the most high-tech models. It has everything most buyers need from a refrigerator, such as adjustable shelves, large door storage bins and easy-access temperature dials with separate controls for the fridge and the freezer.

Sold by Home Depot

Samsung Bespoke 11.4-Cubic-Foot Flex Column Freezerless Refrigerator

A sleek fridge that’s available in three colors, allowing you to inject a touch of style into your kitchen appliances. It does not have a freezer, so it’s ideal if you already have a separate freezer; however, the same unit can be configured as a freezer, so you have the option to buy two and use one as a fridge and the other as a freezer.

Sold by Home Depot

Whirlpool 17.78-Cubic-Foot Freezerless Refrigerator

With its highly reasonable price tag, this refrigerator won’t break the bank — especially if you can get a sizable Black Friday discount. It features four internal shelves, four crisper drawers and an array of door bins, so you have plenty of space to store food for a large household.

Sold by Home Depot

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.