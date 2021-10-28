Cosme range hoods are all about ventilation, which is why it’s important to regularly check the fan is still functioning as it should; if it can’t keep a sheet of paper against its surface, then it’s time for an air filter cleaning or replacement if it’s older.

Which Cosmo range hood is best?

If you do any kind of cooking on your stovetop, then owning a properly ventilating range hood is imperative not only for the sake of your kitchen but for the sake of your health, since dangerous fumes can build up without proper ventilation, especially with gas stovetops. Range hoods also can provide lighting and other features depending on the model; some even include remote controls.

The best Cosmo range hood is the Cosmo COS-5MU30. This ultra-sleek, affordable Cosmo range hood bundles many features, such as lighting and reusable aluminum mesh features, with a small profile that can fit in almost any kitchen.

What to know before you buy a Cosmo range hood

Mounting methods

You can mount Cosmo range hoods in one of three ways: wall, under-cabinet and island.

Wall-mounted: Wall-mounted Cosmo range hoods are required for any kitchen that doesn’t have cabinetry above the stove top. They are adhered to a wall, which is a more difficult installation than under-cabinet; this means an increase in price.

Under-cabinet: This is the most common mounting for Cosmo range hoods due to the simplicity of installation. You can attach one to almost any type of cabinetry, which keeps costs down.

This is the most common mounting for Cosmo range hoods due to the simplicity of installation. You can attach one to almost any type of cabinetry, which keeps costs down. Island-mounted: Island-mounted Cosmo range hoods are the most expensive range hoods Cosmo offers due to the complexity of installation; they must be installed on the ceiling directly above an island-based stove top.

Ventilation methods

Cosmo range hoods vent using either access to your home’s ventilation system (vented) or by filtering the air of your kitchen without expelling any of the air outside (ductless). Vented Cosmo range hoods are most commonly used in houses because access to ventilation is much easier. Ductless Cosmo range hoods generally are used in buildings that have difficult or a complete lack of access to ventilation systems, such as apartments. Vented Cosmo range hoods are preferred as they expel the air entirely and require less upkeep.

What to look for in a quality Cosmo range hood

Size

When shopping for a Cosmo range hood, first measure the size of your stove top. Range hoods of any brand are designed to work best when they’re large enough to span the entire surface of the given cooktop. Always pick a larger Cosmo range hood, if possible, than a smaller one if you do not have an exact-sized match. Cosmo offers 30-, 36- and 48-inch-wide range hoods.

Fan speed

Cosmo range hoods usually have up to three fan speeds. Some Cosmo range hoods have four-speed options.

Filters

Cosmo range hoods use different types of filters depending on whether they are vented or ductless models.

Vented filters: Vented Cosmo range hoods usually include a single filter that is washable (and dishwasher-safe). This allows you to reuse your filter to save some money.

Ductless filters: Ductless filters require the use of replaceable filters as a byproduct of how ductless filters handle ventilation. How often they need to be replaced depends on how often you cook.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cosmo range hood

Cosmo range hoods vary in price depending on size and power as well as any extra features. The entry-level Cosmo range hoods usually cost $100-$250; they get the job done, but that’s essentially it. Spend up to $400 and you’ll begin to find Cosmo range hoods with more features at larger sizes and with stronger fans. Anything more than $400 are the biggest, highest-range Cosmo range hoods; you won’t find these options for more than roughly $600.

Cosmo range hood FAQ

How often should you change or replace the air filter in a Cosmo range hood?

A. For those Cosmo range hoods which replace their filter instead of cleaning them, the average amount of time before they need to be changed is between three and six months; the more meals you cook the quicker you’ll need to replace the filter.

For the Cosmo range hoods that have reusable filters, it’s recommended to clean them once a year, at minimum. If you cook with regularity, that recommendation can increase to as often as two, three or four times a year.

What do Cosmo range hood warranties cover?

A. Cosmo includes a five-year limited warranty for nearly all of its range hoods. The warranty is good for any failure of the range hood but does not cover damage or failure caused by out-of-the-ordinary use. Cosmo usually will attempt to replace any broken or defective parts rather than replace the entire range hood.

What’s the best Cosmo range hood to buy?

Top Cosmo range hood

Cosmo COS-5MU30

What you need to know: A petite Cosmo range hood, it’s built to save as much space as possible while providing quality ventilation.

What you’ll love: Installing this Cosmo range hood is relatively easy due to the ability to install both below cabinetry or against blank walls.

What you should consider: Some Cosmo range hoods have a stronger suction than is present in this range hood.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cosmo range hood for the money

Cosmo COS-5U30

What you need to know: A slightly smaller version of the Cosmo COS-5MU30, it retains all the same features.

What you’ll love: The included aluminum mesh air filters are cleanable and reusable.

What you should consider: The included lighting in this Cosmo range hood isn’t as bright as one might want.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Cosmo COS-QS75

What you need to know: This is a technologically advanced version of a basic Cosmo range hood with many exciting features.

What you’ll love: Some of the best features are various timers and an included remote for distant control.

What you should consider: The cost of technological progress is high and this Cosmo range hood is no exception.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Wayfair

