It’s not quite concert tickets, but this Swiftie merch is still pretty great

Taylor Swift is arguably the biggest pop star in the world right now, and her shows aren’t easy to get tickets for. A new run of 2024 U.S. shows went on sale in August, and tickets are already sold out. If you couldn’t get any, how about some Swiftie-inspired merch to cheer you up?

From T-shirts and hoodies to scented candles and mugs, there are all kinds of Taylor Swift-inspired merch for fans to get their hands on. It might not beat screaming along to “Anti-Hero” in the front row, but it’s not bad.

What is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour?

The Eras Tour pays homage to the different eras in Swift’s career. As somewhat of a musical chameleon, Swift has had a range of sounds in her time at the top. Running for more than three hours a night, shows on the Eras Tour give fans a run-through of the biggest hits and fan favorites from her entire musical compilation.

It started back in March 2023 and is still going strong. While Swift is currently touring internationally, she recently released a new batch of U.S. dates for 2024. These nine dates will occur in October and November 2024 in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis.

Can you still get tickets for the Eras Tour?

While the most recent batch of U.S. dates for the Eras Tour only went on sale in August, it’s already sold out. Although you might be able to pick up resale tickets at a higher price at some point between now and October next year, we wouldn’t recommend relying on it. Instead, you can drown your sorrows in some merch to show your true colors as a Swiftie.

Best Swiftie-inspired merch

I Love Michigan Cities Brand Tees “I Love Taylor” T-Shirt

You know how much you love Taylor, but you can show everyone else with this T-shirt. It’s similar to the classic “I Love NY” design but with a popstar twist. It comes in black, navy, purple, heather gray and heather blue in men’s, women’s and youth sizes.

Hswyfcjy Title Necklace

These bold necklaces feature the name of a popular Taylor Swift song or album. It comes in 13 versions, including those repping “1989,” “Folklore,” “Midnights” and “Reputation.” You can pick between silver and gold options for each. The chain is adjustable between 16 and 18 inches.

AmazerToys Taylor Gifts Table Lamp

If you’re looking for something to replace a plain, boring table lamp, this Swift-inspired lamp is perfect upgrade. It’s made from perspex with an LED base that illuminates the whole lamp in a choice of 10 hues. You can switch between various flashing and color-changing modes.

Expression Tees Swift 89 Hoodie

Emblazoned with the word Swift and the number 89 — a nod both to Swift’s birth year and the “1989” album, this hoodie will leave no one in any doubt how much of a Swiftie you are. It comes in 13 colors and prints, including solid colors, camouflage and a couple of tie-dye designs.

USA Direct Swift 2024 T-Shirt

We all know who the next president should be — and it isn’t Trump or Biden. If you think it’s about time we gave Swift a turn as the head of state, this T-shirt will make your opinion known. It’s available in sizes from X-small to 6X-large.

Le Beau Jour Swiftea Mug

Fans of both Taylor Swift and tea should check out this adorable mug. Not only does it have “Swiftea” written on it, but it features an illustration of all Swift’s albums reimagined as books, along with a floral motif. It comes in a choice of 10 color and size combinations.

Palette Perfect Friendship Bracelets

Each friendship bracelet in this pack of 12 is adorned with phrases related to Swift and her music. They’re made with colorful beads and are great to share with other Swiftie friends — or you can wear them all at once like the super fan you are.

Strawberry Shiirt Co Me And Karma Vibe Like That Shirt

This tee features a gorgeous cat design and lyrics from the song “Karma” from the “Midnights” album. There are 12 color options, including black, white and heather gray. Sizes run from youth small to unisex 3X-large. It also comes in tank tops, toddler T-shirts and onesies for babies.

Gold Thread Candle Co Reputation Embroidered Vintage Hat

The word reputation is embroidered on the front of this vintage-style baseball cap in homage to the Taylor Swift album of the same name. It’s made of brushed cotton and has a curved peak. You can choose from three hues: black, denim or red.

Kee Shop Craft Meet Me at Midnight Slippers

Stay cozy while displaying your Swiftie cred with these fluffy slippers. They have the name of a Taylor Swift song embroidered on them — “Meet Me at Midnight” — along with a cute design. They run from 5 to 11 in women’s sizes.

