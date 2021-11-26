Holidays are always a bit happier when you’re wearing an ugly Christmas sweater. Step up your game this season with some new threads.

Which women’s ugly Christmas sweaters are best?

Wearing an ugly Christmas sweater is a newer holiday tradition that is here to stay. From parties dedicated to the theme to contests for the most obnoxious pick, ugly Christmas sweaters are now part of the season. However, with so many styles to choose from, it can be a challenge to narrow down your selection.

When it comes to finding an ugly Christmas sweater that is just the right amount of tacky, look no further than the Ugly Christmas Cardigan Sweater from Christmas Ugly Sweater Co.

What to know before you buy a women’s ugly Christmas sweater

When looking for the best women’s ugly Christmas sweater, there are a few things to consider. If you want to get noticed, select one that is decked out and exudes the holiday spirit. Something that is cozy and easy to wear is also a plus. An ugly Christmas sweater should also be made well, with all adornments intact.

Festive

Whether you’re wearing your sweater to an event or a casual gathering with friends, it should capture the essence of the holiday season. You can throw out all the rules about matching when it comes to piecing together a Christmas ensemble. Instead, look for red, green and glitter — the tackier, the better when it comes to finding the perfect ugly Christmas sweater.

Comfortable

Even the gaudiest Christmas sweater is useless if it’s uncomfortable. There is no point in purchasing an ugly Christmas sweater that is itchy and scratchy if you are going to be miserable wearing it. Most times, the apparel will be worn for at least a couple of hours, so you want something that is breathable and that you won’t want to rip off after wearing it for just a few minutes.

Quality

Ugly Christmas sweaters are often decorated with glittery pieces that give them a bit of extra sparkle. Whether it’s got ornaments, lights or any other bonus attachments, make sure that it can be cleaned and stored easily, especially if you want to get multiple wears out of it. Also, make sure that none of the stitching is coming undone and that you won’t lose pieces of the sweater as you’re wearing it.

What to look for in a women’s ugly Christmas sweater

Uniqueness

When ugly Christmas sweaters were more difficult to find, people used to scour second-hand stores to find something one of a kind. Even though that is still an option, many department stores and online retailers carry them now, making shopping for a sweater much easier. Unfortunately, finding one that stands out from the crowd can be a bit more difficult. Whether you get your sweater from a rack at a store or online, you can make the item your own by adding to it, pairing it with something unexpected or even finding ways to wear it just a little bit differently.

Conversation piece

The great thing about an ugly Christmas sweater is that it can get the ball rolling when it comes to making small talk. A women’s light-up ugly Christmas sweater will draw attention and quite possibly become the life of the party. If your sweater has a funny saying or is beautifully decorated, others will want to know where you got it and how they can get one. An ugly Christmas sweater makes a great segway into countless conversations that you probably wouldn’t have in just regular everyday clothes.

Fabric

The whole idea of a sweater is to stay warm. For all intents and purposes, an ugly Christmas sweater might have a slightly different agenda, but you still want to be cozy. More than likely, the weather will be cool, so you want to choose a material that is cozy and warm. It’s also a good idea to consider how easy it is to clean; if something gets spilled during a party, you can quickly spot clean the fabric.

How much you can expect to spend on a women’s ugly Christmas sweater

Ugly Christmas sweaters can vary in price, but on average, you can expect to spend around $11-$30.

Ugly Christmas sweaters for women FAQ

Can an ugly Christmas sweater go out of style?

A. Like most fashion pieces, trends come and go with each season. Luckily, an ugly Christmas sweater is timeless and can be worn over and over again. Although the cut of the sweater might alter slightly, especially if you choose something cropped or vintage, the theme is classic, and you can get a lot of longevity out of your sweater.

How do I care for an ugly Christmas sweater?

A. It’s always best to take extra precautions when it comes to caring for a special occasion item. Be sure to check the tag for laundering instructions and follow them carefully, especially if the item is coated in sequences or adorned with attachments. Consider dry cleaning, hand washing or line drying to extend the life of your new sweater.

What are the best women’s ugly Christmas sweaters to buy?

Top women’s ugly Christmas sweater

Ugly Christmas Cardigan Sweater from Christmas Ugly Sweater Co.

What you need to know: It’s an acrylic-cotton blend and buttons up the front for easy layering.

What you’ll love: It can be tossed in the washing machine, and sleeves can easily be scrunched up if you get too warm.

What you should consider: It is on the longer side, so make sure that it is the length you like for your height.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top women’s ugly Christmas sweater for the money

Hanes Women’s Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt

What you need to know: This comfy sweatshirt design is festive and fun but not made from the typical sweater material.

What you’ll love: It comes in a variety of colors and patterns and includes easy laundering instructions.

What you should consider: It tends to run small on some, so consider sizing up for a more relaxed fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

v28 Ugly Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: It has just the right amount of sparkle and shine to set you apart from the crowd.

What you’ll love: Available in a variety of choices, this slouchy sweater is flattering for all figures.

What you should consider: It has a wide neckline that can stretch out over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

