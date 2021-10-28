Best Star Wars Christmas sweater

Black is the most popular color for “Star Wars” Christmas sweaters, with most of them available in that color. Blue is the second most popular color.

Which Star Wars Christmas sweaters are best?

Christmas sweaters have become a holiday tradition. People have made them part of their Christmas wardrobe for office parties, family gatherings and just lounging around the house. “Star Wars” enthusiasts can mix their holiday cheer with their favorite science fiction franchise by picking up a “Star Wars” Christmas sweater. Whether you’re a fan of the original trilogy, the new films or “The Mandalorian,” there’s a “Star Wars” Christmas sweater out there for every fan.

What to know before you buy a Star Wars Christmas sweater

Types of sweaters

There are different types of “Star Wars” Christmas sweaters on the market. Most of them feature the classic characters such as Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and Boba Fett. But with the popularity of current “Star Wars” films and series like “The Mandalorian,” the product selection has expanded to include newer heroes and villains. Fans looking for something specific can narrow the choices down by searching for a favorite character (e.g., “Darth Vader Christmas sweater”).

Christmas sweater vs. Christmas shirt

Some items marketed as “Star Wars” Christmas sweaters are actually T-shirts or sweatshirts. Though they still have “Star Wars” themed Christmas designs, they’re much thinner and the designs are smaller. In addition, a select few “Star Wars” Christmas sweaters are also available in T-shirt versions. Check the product description before purchasing to make sure you’re buying a sweater and not a holiday T-shirt.

Officially licensed product

“Star Wars” is one of the world’s most popular brands, so there’s no shortage of sellers. It can be hard to tell what’s official and what’s a knockoff, as many product pages list “Star Wars” as the brand. Read the full product description to see if your sweater of choice is listed as an officially licensed “Star Wars” product. In addition to their own clothing line, Disney also licenses out the brand to select clothing companies like Mad Engine, so just because it’s not a Disney product doesn’t mean it’s not an official “Star Wars” Christmas sweater.

What to look for in a quality Star Wars Christmas sweater

Fandom

The whole point of getting a “Star Wars” Christmas sweater is that it represents your love of “Star Wars.” It doesn’t make sense if no one recognizes what you’re wearing. Fans will want a sweater that has at least one recognizable “Star Wars” character on it. It should also make a clear reference to or joke about the fandom, because it should celebrate the franchise and not just be a sweater with a Yoda picture.

Festivity

Every Christmas sweater needs Christmas spirit. It can be anything from holiday colors to additional Christmas motifs on the sweater (e.g., snowflakes or candy canes). Maybe the sweater puts a Santa hat on your favorite “Star Wars” villain. The ideal “Star Wars” Christmas sweater is clearly a holiday sweater that people will be impressed or tickled by even if they haven’t seen all of the movies.

Design

Look for a “Star Wars” Christmas sweater with a great design. The main image should be large and clearly printed. If there are other details outside of the primary image, the design shouldn’t be too busy. Find something that has bright colors to catch people’s attention.

How much you can expect to spend on Star Wars Christmas sweaters

The average “Star Wars” Christmas sweater is priced between $35-$50. Some cheaper sweaters can be found for $25 in limited styles and colors.

Star Wars Christmas sweater FAQ

Are there Star Wars Christmas sweaters for kids?

A. There are several “Star Wars” Christmas sweaters specifically designed for kids, and older children may also be able to wear the smaller adult sizes. Check the size chart of your preferred sweater to see if it’s small enough to fit a child.

Are there Star Wars Christmas sweaters for women?

A. There are plenty of “Star Wars” Christmas sweaters available for women, and women can also wear any of the men’s designs currently available. Some “Star Wars” Christmas sweaters run small so they may be a better fit for women.

What’s the best Star Wars Christmas sweater to buy?

Top Star Wars Christmas sweater

Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Holiday Sipping Hot Chocolate Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: This “Star Wars” Christmas sweater features one of the most popular characters, Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), and is decked out in all kinds of holiday cheer.

What you’ll love: The “Star Wars” image is front and center. The sweater is also decorated with presents, snowflakes, stockings and Christmas trees so it can be enjoyed even by non-”Star Wars” fans. Baby Yoda is positively adorable.

What you should consider: The green on the sweater is muted to match Baby Yoda so the colors aren’t as bright as other Christmas sweaters. The sizing runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Star Wars Christmas sweater for the money

Star Wars Boba It’s Cold Outside Christmas Sweatshirt

What you need to know: This understated “Star Wars” Christmas sweatshirt has a hilarious graphic for fans who like their holiday wardrobe with a sense of humor.

What you’ll love: The Darth Vader and Boba Fett graphic is fun and creative, and the design is simple for those who prefer a less busy Christmas sweater. The sweater comes in five different colors.

What you should consider: The sweatshirt doesn’t have any Christmas details other than the main image, and it’s not available in traditional Christmas colors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Star Wars Vader Luke Duel Ugly Christmas Sweater Sweatshirt

What you need to know: A Christmas sweatshirt for the classic “Star Wars” fan that shows off one of the original trilogy’s most memorable scenes.

What you’ll love: The instantly recognizable image of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader covers the majority of the garment. It includes plenty of color, with the Rebel and Empire logos at the top, a pair of lightsabers at the bottom and festive snowflakes in the background.

What you should consider: More of a “Star Wars” sweatshirt than a Christmas sweatshirt, this cool design means it’s not actually a very ugly Christmas sweatshirt.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

