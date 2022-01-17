Originally popularized by designer Elsa Schiaparelli in the late 1920s, turtlenecks have become ubiquitous thanks to their blend of practicality and sleek comfort.

Which sleeveless turtleneck is best?

When building out a good wardrobe, it’s always smart to have some easy basics. These are comfortable garments that can be incorporated into a wide variety of outfits. A sleeveless turtleneck is a great basic because it’s timeless and will keep you warm all year without making you hot. The best sleeveless turtleneck is the Gihuo Women’s Mock Turtleneck.

What to know before you buy a sleeveless turtleneck

Occasion

Sleeveless turtlenecks are considered casual, but they’re also versatile enough to dress up. You can easily pair one with a floor-length chiffon skirt and heels or skinny jeans and sneakers. Thanks to their versatility, they can work for a casual coffee date or your company’s holiday party.

Sleevelessness

There are degrees of sleevelessness in turtlenecks — some expose more of your shoulders than others. This can affect what kind of bra you wear if you don’t want visible straps, or influence what outerwear you layer over it. If you have sensitive shoulders, you may want a turtleneck that covers them more. If you want to show off your shoulders, look at options that are more of a racerback or halterneck style.

Layering

A sleeveless turtleneck is great if you’re the type of person who gets overheated under lots of layers but still wants to keep their neck warm. You can wear it under bulkier items and remove those items if you get too hot. The lack of sleeves means you don’t have to worry about anything bunching up under the outer layers, which makes it all the more comfortable.

What to look for in a quality sleeveless turtleneck

Fit

Sleeveless turtlenecks are usually designed to be fitted close to the body. However, if you prefer a looser fit, you can either size up or look at more relaxed styles. There’s no wrong way to wear a turtleneck, so pick what feels comfortable to you. Many are cropped, so they will hit at your waist. These can be worn with high waisted pants or low rise for a vintage Y2K-inspired look.

Color and pattern

Most sleeveless turtlenecks come in black because they’re a basic garment meant to work with any wardrobe. However, if you want to make more of a statement, look for options that come in bolder colors or patterns. You can also look at texture options, as some are ribbed.

Material

In general, these kinds of tops are made of synthetic blends to be stretchy and easy to wear. For a comfortable fit, look for options made with more elastic. Just be mindful that the more synthetic fibers a top has, the less breathable it will be against your skin. It may also be harmful for the environment due to microplastics.

How much you can expect to spend on a sleeveless turtleneck

A sleeveless turtleneck can cost from $15-$22.

Sleeveless turtleneck FAQ

When was the sleeveless turtleneck popular before?

A. Turtlenecks have been around for quite a while, but the sleeveless style is more recent. They became a big staple item in the 1990s, and their popularity continued into the 2000s. They remain popular because of their comfort and versatility.

Do I have the right body type to wear a sleeveless turtleneck?

A. Any body is the right type. This style of top looks great on anyone who enjoys wearing it.

What are the best sleeveless turtlenecks to buy?

Top sleeveless turtleneck

V28 Sleeveless Turtleneck

What you need to know: With so many color options to choose from, you shouldn’t have a problem fitting this top into your wardrobe.

What you’ll love: This sleeveless turtleneck covers a little more of the shoulders, making it practical as a cold weather item, especially with the thick ribbed neck. The ribbed knit helps it fit well and the viscose in the fabric means it’s soft. It goes up to size XXL.

What you should consider: Some have found the neck too tight.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sleeveless turtleneck for money

Verdusa Casual Turtle Neck

What you need to know: The halter style of this top is perfect for showing off your shoulders.

What you’ll love: With a slim fit that’s easy to tuck into jeans or a skirt, this sleeveless turtleneck is very versatile and easy to wear year-round. The neck is folded over for added comfort and the fiber content is mostly rayon, so it’s breathable and light.

What you should consider: It only goes up to size XL and some customers have found the fit too tight and the material too stretchy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gihuo Mock Turtleneck

What you need to know: If you’re not ready to commit to a full turtleneck, this mockneck is a great compromise.

What you’ll love: Featuring a subtle but flattering knitted chevron pattern on front and back and ribbed knitting on the sides, this top will make you look and feel great. It’s made mostly of cotton, so it’s extra comfortable.

What you should consider: It only goes up to size XL and has a limited color range.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Eve Jones writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.