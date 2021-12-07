Best pink puff-sleeve top

In the early 1900s, pink wasn’t considered a feminine color. Blue was the color associated with being girly and delicate, though this trend reversed in the 1940s.

Which pink puff-sleeve top is best?

The contemporary fashion world has broken its own rules, and color trends are no longer bound by the seasons. A pink puff-sleeve top is stylish when paired with a summer mini skirt or layered under a billowing fall coat. Every shade of pink, from pale champagne to shocking fuschia, can brighten your wardrobe and bring a flicker of radiance to the grayness of winter.

CeCe Mockneck Contrast Sleeve Sweater is a classic top that’s classy enough for work and casual enough for everyday wear. It can be worn tucked or untucked and has a flattering effect, even when worn with a simple pair of jeans.

What to know before you buy a pink puff-sleeve top

Neckline and sleeves

Puff-sleeve blouses usually have a square or sweetheart neckline to pair with their on- or off-shoulder puff sleeves. Although these designs are most common, these tops can also be scoop neck, V-neck, high-neck, halter top or collar.

Puff sleeves can either be robustly exaggerated or only slightly flounced outwards. They vary from short, half-length or full-length, and long puff sleeves can be adjusted by tugging them higher or lower on your arms.

Bottoms

Puff-sleeve tops can be worn with any style bottom, though most fashion-savvy individuals agree that your bottom half should play the quieter role in your outfit. The puff sleeves are the most dramatic piece and look best when matched with straight-leg pants, simple shorts or a basic skirt.

If your puff-sleeve blouse is a crop top, try pairing it with high-waisted bottoms — this look will draw in your waist and create the flattering illusion of having an hourglass figure.

Complementary colors

The saturation and brightness of pink affects what it complements. In fashion, both wild and mild shades of pink can collaborate to form a show-stopping outfit.

Surprisingly enough, hot pink can be matched to an assortment of colors: black, dark gray, white and turquoise. If you’re looking for something easy and casual, it can also be worn with a pair of jeans.

can be matched to an assortment of colors: black, dark gray, white and turquoise. If you’re looking for something easy and casual, it can also be worn with a pair of jeans. Bubblegum pink is challenging but looks best with navy blue.

is challenging but looks best with navy blue. Rouge pink , or pink-red, goes with black and dark browns.

, or pink-red, goes with black and dark browns. Magenta , a rich purple and pink color, goes with other shades of purple.

, a rich purple and pink color, goes with other shades of purple. A medium pink , such as strawberry or watermelon, looks great with an assortment of greens.

, such as strawberry or watermelon, looks great with an assortment of greens. A light pink, such as rose, champagne or blush, complements dark colors or other light floral tones.

What to look for in a quality pink puff-sleeve top

Sheerness

Light-colored tops are always more likely to be sheer than darker ones, especially tops made from linen, rayon or certain polyester blends. Thick cotton blends are less likely to be see-through, and if it’s something you’re worried about, it never hurts to read customer testimonials.

If you find your dream top in a semi-transparent material, don’t write it off just yet. You can always invest in a skin-colored undershirt or bra, or see if the pink top comes in a brighter shade. Richer pinks, such as hot pink and magenta, may not be as see-through as a lighter color.

Versatility

Tops with adjustable qualities are always worth the purchase. A blouse that’s stretchy, has adjustable sleeves or button-up features has versatility with long-lasting potential in your closet. A quality garment can fit and flatter you no matter how you feel.

Details

Puff-sleeve tops are very feminine in design, with their exaggerated sleeves and flouncy appearance. Pink puff sleeves are even more so, due to the rosy color, and being sewn with embellishments can make you look overstated.

Any details, such as ruffles, bows, ruching and chiffon should be done modestly to keep your outfit from being too loud, that is, unless your style is intentionally overdone and outrageous, in which case, don’t let anyone curb your individuality.

How much you can expect to spend on a pink puff-sleeve top

A pink puff-sleeve top costs $20-$40.

Pink puff-sleeve top FAQ

What skin tones does pink look good on?

A. A neutral shade like rose pink can flatter any skin tone. It doesn’t wash out pale skin, as many pinks do, and it doesn’t contrast dark skin too heavily.

Are puff sleeves flattering?

A. Puff sleeves have been trending since 2018 due to their flattering style. People with pear-shaped bodies tend to appreciate this style because it creates the illusion of having an hourglass shape.

What’s the best pink puff-sleeve top to buy?

Top pink puff-sleeve top

CeCe Mockneck Contrast Sleeve Sweater

What you need to know: This is a blush-colored puff sleeve sweater.

What you’ll love: This top has long sheer textured puff sleeves with banded knit cuffs. It has a high neckline and is made of cotton, nylon and polyester.

What you should consider: You may want to size down for a tighter fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top pink puff-sleeve top for the money

Belle Poque Women’s Elegant Puff-Sleeve Top

What you need to know: This puff short-sleeve top comes in either pink or dusty rose.

What you’ll love: This top is made of a cotton-spandex blend and is machine-washable. It’s suitable as casual or work attire and it fits well on both small and larger sizes.

What you should consider: The square neck is cut wide and it’s recommended to size down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Jillumi Women’s Summer Ruffle Sleeve Blouse

What you need to know: This puff-sleeve babydoll top is light pink and white.

What you’ll love: It’s 100% polyester, breathable and comfortable. It has a deep V-neck and billowy puff sleeves with a tied waist.

What you should consider: It has a unique ruffle design and may be difficult to match with anything other than jeans.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Gwen Swanson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.