Best fall shirt for women

Fall is here, and we are all about it. Finding the best fall shirt is easy once you narrow down what you’re looking for.

Which fall shirt for women is best?

As the temperatures drop at the arrival of autumn, we find ourselves searching our closets for a warmer wardrobe. When we haven’t seen those clothes for a year, sometimes the findings can be disappointing. Whether your tastes have changed or your fall attire simply needs a refresher, a great place to start is with investing in a few new shirts. A top choice is the Dellytop Waffle Knit Loose Fitting Warm Tee, which is sure to keep you warm and stylish.

What to know before you buy a fall shirt for women

When looking for the best fall shirts, it’s a good idea to start with some basic pieces. With so many options and styles, it can be hard to narrow it down, so start simple. Choosing a few nice tops to create new outfits will give your closet a much-needed boost. You can’t go wrong with purchasing a pullover, a button-down and a keyhole top.

Pullover

Picking out a good pullover shirt will immediately improve the conditions of your closet. This style is hassle-free, with no zippers or fasteners to get in the way. It makes for a great layering piece and doesn’t wrinkle very easily. Typically, pullover shirts are midweight, making them a great pick for when you’re wanting to take off the chill. You can easily toss one in a gym bag or a carry-on for traveling.

Button-down

When it comes to selecting fall shirts for women, a must-have is a top adorned with buttons. A button-down shirt comes in many varieties, such as flannel, silk or a blend. It can be dressed up or down, making it a great option when leaving work and heading to happy hour. For those who prefer not to pull a shirt off and on over their head, a button-down is a great selection. Buttons also give the garment a bit of personality.

Keyhole

The keyhole is making a comeback in a big way. The trend is just subtle enough that it adds something special to the shirt without it taking over the top. With this small detail, you can wear this shirt for a day of shopping without looking overdone. You can also build on the design and dress it up for dinner. This small cutout is a great way to accessorize without wearing a necklace.

What to look for in a fall shirt for women

Quality

When looking to add some staple pieces to your closet, you want to make sure that they are built to last. Check all of the stitching to make sure that it won’t unravel after a couple of washes. If you plan to wear it frequently, you’ll want to invest in an item that will make it through the season and beyond.

Wearability

Check the laundering instructions and be ready to commit if it’s dry-clean only. You don’t want to buy a brand new shirt that you love only to wear it once because it’s stuck in the hamper. If it’s challenging to take on and off or is delicate, make sure that it’s a shirt you really love, otherwise your hanger might wear it more often than you do.

Fit

Sometimes shirts that are created for cooler weather tend to be on the bulkier side. Always try it on when you can or make sure that you can return it if the fit isn’t to your liking. If the shirt is too baggy, it might not be flattering or could present a challenge if you need to put a coat over it.

How much you can expect to spend on a fall shirt for women

You can find a great fall shirt on the low end of the price range, depending on what you are looking for. Something of higher quality might run a bit higher. You can expect to spend anywhere between $8-$44.

Fall shirts for women FAQ

Is the color important when picking out a fall shirt?

A. When most people think about fall colors, darker, warmer shades tend to come to mind. Brown, dark orange and maroon are some of the most common hues that accompany fall. That doesn’t mean that you can’t invest in a lighter look if you like it. Cute fall shirts come in many colors, and what’s most important is that you feel good in what you wear.

Do I need to follow the trends when selecting a fall shirt?

A. It’s always fun to have a few outfits that are the look of the moment, but when it comes to finding fall shirts, you can never go wrong with sticking to classics. If you like to be up on the latest trends but hate when an item goes out of style, take a look at fall plaid shirts for women.

What’s the best fall shirt for women to buy?

Top fall shirt for women

Dellytop Waffle Knit Loose-Fitting Warm Tee

What you need to know: For a pullover, this shirt is extremely flattering, not clingy and comes in many colors.

What you’ll love: The stretchy fabric makes it easy to pull over the head, and the material is wrinkle-free.

What you should consider: It runs on the larger size and is already made to be drapey, so you might want to size down.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fall shirt for women for the money

LC Lauren Conrad Button Front Ruffle Blouse

What you need to know: This fall shirt is feminine, comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable.

What you’ll love: It looks classy and timeless, making it a great pick for a day at the office or a work event.

What you should consider: It’s made from rayon and polyester, so it won’t provide a lot of airflow.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Vince Camuto Extended Shoulder Keyhole Top

What you need to know: It’s a cotton blend that is machine washable and can be worn tucked in or blousy.

What you’ll love: It has a subtle turtleneck, giving it a classy look, and puffy sleeves that you can scrunch up if you get hot.

What you should consider: It has an extended shoulder silhouette, so keep that in mind if you have broad shoulders.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

