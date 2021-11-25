Best boy’s ugly Christmas sweater

Which ugly Christmas sweaters for boys are best?

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year to find the perfect ugly Christmas sweater to amaze and disgust all your friends and family while roasting chestnuts by that open fire. Ugly Christmas sweaters are as much a staple for the holiday season as sitting on Santa’s lap, and they can be excellent ways of showing Christmas cheer. With so many designs and options to choose from, it can be challenging to decide on the right sweater. However, with a little research and Christmas spirit, you can find the perfect ugly holiday sweater for the hapless kid in your life.

Our top pick, Funnycokid Kids Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt, comes in some truly heinous-looking designs, including Santa riding a fire-breathing dinosaur and cats trashing a Christmas tree. This is a sweatshirt designed to look like a sweater, so it may actually be more comfortable for the child to whom you gift it.

What to know before you buy an ugly Christmas sweater for boys

History

The idea of the “ugly” Christmas sweater was originally popularized in the 1950s on sitcoms and other comedies from the era. These kinds of sweaters gave way to the “jingle bell sweaters” and became widely popular. However, it wasn’t until the 1980s that they became more widely known. From then on, ugly sweaters started finding their ways to Christmas parties everywhere, mostly in the form of DIY cardigans that had garland, tinsel and ornaments strewn on them. Now, ugly-Christmas-sweater parties are staples of the season, and people from all over the world participate in them.

Occasion

A ubiquitous question to ask oneself is what the right occasion to wear an ugly Christmas sweater is. The most simple answer is that it comes down to a matter of choice: wherever you feel the necessity to rep your Christmas spirit is the right place to do it. You can wear ugly Christmas sweaters at any Christmas-themed get-together, from holiday parties to Christmas Eve at Grandma’s house.

Material

The original ugly Christmas sweaters were thick cardigans. Over time, the tradition transferred from cardigans to sweaters, while keeping the thick-knit construction the same. Many ugly Christmas sweaters are made from either polyester blends or thick cable-knit ones. Depending on the construction of the sweater, it may be thick and chunky or thin and versatile.

What to look for in a quality ugly Christmas sweater for boys

Design

Perhaps the most crucial aspect of any ugly Christmas sweater, the design brings the concept to life. The sky’s the limit when it comes to what can be put on an ugly Christmas sweater, from bold block letters celebrating the season to pictures of Santa riding a velociraptor.

Lights

Some of the more involved ugly Christmas sweaters may come with lights or built-in LEDs that allow users to flip a switch and turn into a walking Christmas tree. These kinds of sweaters are a bit more expensive because of the wiring involved, but they are certainly show-stealers for those looking for a little extra pizazz for a party.

Tinsel

Much like lights, tinsel is one of those additional elements that take an ugly Christmas sweater over the top. One of the traditional elements added to the first sweaters, tinsel adds a shiny and exciting element if you want something flashy without dealing with lights.

How much you can expect to spend on an ugly Christmas sweater for boys

The average ugly Christmas sweater for boys costs $15-$40. The largest contributions to price include the thickness and texture of the sweater and any extra features for the sweater, including lights. Depending on these features, an ugly Christmas sweater may cost more than $40.

Ugly Christmas sweater FAQ

What makes an ugly Christmas sweater “ugly”?

A. Just as beauty is in the eye of the beholder, an ugly sweater’s ugliness is defined by the sweater’s wearer. It is probably the right ugly sweater for you if you find joy in how ugly it is.

Will your ugly sweater shrink in the washing machine?

A. Because most are made with tightly knit material, most ugly sweaters should maintain their size after washing. However, pay attention to care instructions to avoid unnecessary shrinkage.

What are the best ugly Christmas sweaters for boys to buy?

Top ugly Christmas sweater for boys

Funnycokid Kids Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt

What you need to know: This ugly Christmas sweater has a slew of design options.

What you’ll love: This is a sweatshirt printed to look like a sweater, so it may be less potentially scratchy and could be less hot than a traditional thick-knit sweater.

What you should consider: A few users have reported that the sizes run small.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top ugly Christmas sweater for boys for the money

SSLR Big Boys’ Funny Xmas Crewneck Pullover

What you need to know: This sweater by SSLR features a fun and vibrant design with a comfortable material that is durable and soft.

What you’ll love: It is made from a polyester blend to ensure comfort. There are numerous designs from which to choose.

What you should consider: Some users have reported that it may come with an odd smell that must be washed out before wearing.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Ugly Christmas Sweaters Kids Sweatshirt Dabbing Santa

What you need to know: This ugly Christmas sweater by Tstars features Santa Claus in a humorous “dabbing” pose.

What you’ll love: The design is featured in several colors, allowing you to choose your favorite.

What you should consider: Users have reported that the sizes run a little small and that it is helpful to order a size up.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

