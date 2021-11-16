Best shacket for fall

If you’re not sure whether you’ll need a jacket, tie a shacket around your waist. It makes a cute addition to any outfit, and you will be prepared if it gets cold.

Which shacket for fall is best?

For many people, fall is the best time of year. You no longer have to bear the humidity and sweltering temperatures of summer, but you still don’t need to don your winter jacket. Because of the popularity of fall, it’s no surprise that shackets are one of the hottest fashion trends this year.

Shackets come in a variety of designs, shapes and sizes, so you’re sure to find one that fits your personal style. However, if you’re looking for a classic, flannel-style shacket to keep you warm on chilly fall nights, the Tanming Women’s Brushed Flannel Plaid Shacket is an ideal choice.

What to know before you buy a shacket for fall

Here are a few things to know before purchasing a shacket for fall.

What is a shacket?

A shacket is simply a combination between a shirt and a jacket. While shackets are similar to flannel coats for women, there are a few differences. A shacket is more lightweight than a coat, but it’s thicker than a flannel shirt. It’s the ideal accessory for fall, where the weather can often be cooler one minute and warmer the next.

How to wear a shacket

A shacket is a versatile fashion piece and can be worn with almost anything. Here are just a few ways to wear a shacket.

As a shirt

While it’s technically in between a shirt and a jacket, you could wear a shacket on its own as a thick shirt. Just be sure the weather is cool enough to warrant wearing a shacket all day.

As a light jacket

Treat your shacket like any other light jacket and throw it over almost any outfit. You can wear it all day or take it off as the weather warms up in the afternoon. It’s also lightweight enough to tie around your waist.

With leggings

One of the most classic fall looks is a shacket styled with leggings. Throw on some boots and it’s the quintessential fall outfit.

With jeans

A shacket pairs well with jeans. A patterned shacket adds a nice pop to a simple outfit.

With a dress or skirt

Shackets aren’t just for casual wear, and they can be dressed up or down. Depending on the style and pattern, you can dress up your shacket and wear it with a dress or a skirt.

What to look for in a quality shacket for fall

Material

The most popular shacket materials are cotton, wool, polyester, corduroy and flannel. A fabric like cotton is more lightweight, while flannel is thicker and better for colder nights. However, all shackets will be heavier than your average button-down shirt, no matter their material.

Pattern

The classic shacket style is plaid flannel in a variety of colors. If plaid is not your taste, there are many other shacket variations, including solid colors, color blocking, corduroy and leather. You’ll be able to find the perfect shacket to fit your style.

Pockets

Pockets are convenient for any outerwear, including shackets. If you have the right amount of pockets, you could even go without a purse. They can also keep your hands warm. Just be aware that some pockets can make the shacket seem bulky, depending on the type of pocket and location.

Cut

Since shackets are very similar to jackets, they can be a little boxy and not as fitted as a shirt. However, a few things can soften this look, including a rounded hem and sleeve length. A shacket is meant to be worn slightly oversized, so keep that in mind when choosing your size.

How much you can expect to spend on a shacket for fall

The cost of a shacket is based on material, brand and quality. The average shacket for fall can cost between $20-$50.

Shacket for fall FAQ

Can I clean my shacket in the washing machine?

A. Cleaning instructions vary from one clothing item to another based on material and construction. While most shacket materials hold up well in the washing machine, be aware that some materials shrink. To be safe, it’s best to follow the brand’s instructions that are typically found on one of the shacket’s tags after purchasing.

Will my shacket come with extra buttons?

A. While some shackets may come with extra buttons, it’s not guaranteed. Extra buttons are usually found next to the price tag, on the hangtag or the bottom seam.

What’s the best shacket for fall to buy?

Top shacket for fall

Tanming Women’s Brushed Flannel Plaid Shacket

What you need to know: This thick shacket is the perfect option for those who love the classic flannel shirt style.

What you’ll love: There are two functional flap pockets that button closed on the chest and two additional hand pockets to store anything you need. The bottom has a rounded hem to give a more feminine look.

What you should consider: Since it’s not lined, it’s best to wear this shacket over a long-sleeved shirt as the inside can be itchy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top shacket for fall for the money

Astylish Women’s Corduroy Long Sleeve Button-Down Shacket

What you need to know: This corduroy shacket is comfortable and can be dressed up or down.

What you’ll love: It’s not as thick as a jacket, making it perfect for fall days and nights. With only one chest pocket, this shacket doesn’t look too bulky. Plus, it’s available in over ten colors.

What you should consider: Wearers have reported that the sleeves are on the shorter side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Omoone Women’s Women’s Button Up Long Shacket

What you need to know: For those wanting a twist on the shorter shacket, this calf-length shacket will be a perfect addition to any outfit.

What you’ll love: It has a comfortable, relaxed fit and is warm enough to wear on chilly fall nights. It has a side slit design, so your legs won’t feel constricted. There are six colors available.

What you should consider: If you’re taller, this shacket might fall right at or above your knees, whereas it will fall below the knee if you are shorter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.