Best men’s sherpa jacket

Consider using snap-buttons or zipper-closure sherpa jackets in freezing temperatures. Traditional buttons can be challenging to work when you have thick gloves on.

Which men’s sherpa jackets are best?

Whether it’s for a brisk autumn walk or a job in freezing temperatures, a sherpa jacket can provide a cozier and warmer alternative to your standard coat. The thick wool-like lining provides that crucial extra bit of insulation against the elements.

Sherpa jackets typically resemble wool or sheepskin without containing any actual animal products. However, don’t let the synthetic fleece fool you. Although they’re cheaper than genuine wool, they can provide just as much warmth.

If you’re looking for the warmest, most comfortable and trendy men’s sherpa jacket this winter, consider the Levi Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket.

What to know before you buy a men’s sherpa jacket

Range of motion

​​Unless you’re Wim Hof or some other ice-born superhuman, you likely require a jacket to keep warm during the winter. However, if that thick jacket limits your range of motion, you’ll find yourself bundled up to the point of immobility.

Jackets with a bi-swing back allow a full range of motion and benefit those who wear sherpa jackets while working. For more options, take a look at our buying guide for our men’s winter coats.

Cruelty-free

A vast majority of men’s sherpa jackets use sherpa made from synthetic or natural fibers like acrylic, polyester and cotton. These are vegan-friendly and cruelty-free. Although uncommon, some sherpa jackets incorporate authentic wool into their fabric blend.

Practicality and length

While more coverage increases protection from the elements, it can become a nuisance when working with tool belts. The most practical solution is a jacket that finishes near the waist and never drops below the beltline. This will enhance range of motion while keeping your core warm.

What to look for in a quality men’s sherpa jacket

Number of pockets

When worn at work or in freezing temperatures, the number of pockets and their location make a significant difference.

Although it’s not usually the first feature to come to mind, it’s beneficial to have interior pockets. They help in times when you’re out in freezing temperatures and have to remove your gloves to fumble around for your phone or wallet.

Most sherpa jackets come designed with waist pockets, but having additional welt pockets sewn on top of the coat comes in handy if you use your jacket at work to store small items.

Fabric

In addition to sherpa lining, these jackets use outer shells like denim, cotton duck or even corduroy. The overall weight varies depending on the material used for the outer shell.

The best men’s sherpa jackets apply double or triple stitches along the seam to ensure extra durability. If you find that your sherpa jacket feels stiff at first, give it some time to break in before throwing it away. To avoid stiff and uncomfortable jackets, look to see if it’s been pre-washed.

Closure types

Most sherpa jackets use traditional or snap buttons. Traditional buttons give a timeless look, but snap buttons are easier to use, especially while wearing gloves in cold temperatures.

You can also find men’s sherpa jackets that use zippers or combine zippers under a button flap. Zippered jackets work best when they have a large slider. Small sliders can be challenging to open and close while wearing gloves.

How much you can expect to spend on men’s sherpa jackets

Depending on the brand, material and size, you can expect to spend between $50-$165 on quality men’s sherpa jackets.

Sherpa jacket FAQ

What is sherpa material made from?

A. Although sherpa attempts to visually and texturally mimic wool, it’s made with synthetic material like polyester. Some men’s sherpa jackets use a synthetic and natural fiber combination. Sherpa jackets are an excellent option for those who want a traditional and rugged look without harming animals.

How can I keep my sherpa jacket soft?

A. Following the care instructions on the jacket is always the best way to keep your sherpa jacket soft and extend its use. Wash it on a gentle cycle using cool water with a fragrance-free detergent for additional care. Although some jackets are fine using a low-heat tumble dry, using a hanger to air dry is the preferred method.

What are the best men’s sherpa jackets to buy?

Top men’s sherpa jacket

Levi Men’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

What you need to know: Wear this snap-button-closure jacket from a time-tested company for a rugged and fashionable look.

What you’ll love: You can turn up your collar and keep warm in this sherpa-lined jacket available in 18 different colors and designs. It features two front pockets appropriately sized to carry small items. The versatile nature makes it perfect as a daily rugged-wear jacket and one you can use for any chilly season.

What you should consider: The sleeves don’t have sherpa lining, but you’ll find it everywhere else inside the jacket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Top men’s sherpa jacket for the money

Walls Men’s Super Duck Hooded Bomber Jacket

What you need to know: Walls presents a tough and non-restrictive jacket thick enough to keep you warm throughout any cold-weather work.

What you’ll love: The zipper enclosure removes any hassle of working buttons through holes with chilled fingers. This jacket is treated with water-repellant, and the cotton duck/polyester blend is thicker than the industry standard. The triple-seal seam, storm cuffs and ribbed waistband work together to keep heat trapped and cold out.

What you should consider: Although useful in freezing temperatures, it may be too warm for brisk fall days.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wrangler Men’s Western Style Sherpa Lined Denim Jacket

What you need to know: This is a warm daily men’s sherpa jacket that’s both fashionable and functional.

What you’ll love: This jacket features an all-over sherpa lining and is available in seven colors and patterns. Unlike many men’s sherpa jackets, this lines the collar to shield your neck from harsh temperatures. As a leading brand, you can expect this jacket to maintain its integrity regardless of the number of washes. The exterior material varies across the seven color and pattern options so keep an eye on that as you make your choice.

What you should consider: There’s a lack of interior pockets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Christopher Lee writes for BestReviews.

