Best flannel shacket

Inspired by a demand for cozy, comfortable cold weather attire, the shacket has risen to the occasion as the ideal in-between garment.

Which flannel shackets are best?

On those chilly, windy nights, there’s nothing quite like a flannel shacket to keep you cozy. A clever combination of “shirt” and “jacket,” a shacket is meant to be both and neither at the same time. The loose fit is comfortable, while the flannel is soft. It doesn’t need to be strictly defined, it’s just nice! The top choice for a flannel shacket is the Woman Within Women’s Plus Size Classic Flannel Shirt.

What to know before you buy a flannel shacket

Style

A shacket is basically a thicker version of a button-down shirt that can be worn as outerwear. It’s become very trendy recently as the perfect transitional piece from summer to fall, and even fall to winter depending on where you live. You can style them much as you would most other types of casual outerwear. They’re meant to fit fairly loose and oversized, but can be brought in with a belt and layered with other garments. Flannel shackets in particular are extra cozy and soft. They can be thrown over a dress or over a sweater and jeans. It’s a garment that is easy to style, hence the appeal.

Comfort

These are meant to be comfortable. This is not a perfectly tailored blazer that nips in at the waist and gives you fierce 1940s shoulders. A shacket gives off an effortless, easy vibe. They keep you warm but they don’t need to look polished or pretentious. A lot of people are over clothes that are binding and want something that allows them to just be. Shackets fill that need.

Material

This garment comes in a variety of different materials, from fleece to wool. Flannel is probably the most versatile and easy version. Flannel is a little thinner than other materials, making it easier to layer, but it still keeps you warm. It’s commonly associated with plaid prints, and plaid never goes out of fashion

What to look for in a quality flannel shacket

Fit

Although a shacket is meant to fit loose, it’s still good to consider the cut. Some are designed with dropped shoulders, meaning you don’t need them to fit perfectly. Others will be longer or shorter depending on the style. You can also adjust the fit by sizing up or down according to your own preferences if you prefer a more fitted look or a more loose one. Check the size chart wherever possible to gauge how a certain brand’s shacket will fit depending on which size you get. Keep in mind too that some styles are lined and may fit differently because of it.

Pockets

Generally, most outerwear is made with pockets. However some shackets leave them off for stylistic reasons. If you mostly wear pants or always carry a bag this might not matter as much, but for some people having pockets in their outerwear can make a big difference.

Color Variations

Depending on your wardrobe, you might want to consider trying a flannel shacket in an interesting colorway. Some brands will offer a lot of fun options, while others will go for more traditional patterns. A shacket can either be a nice, dependable neutral, or a fun, loud statement piece. Check out what options are available

How much you can expect to spend on a flannel shacket

Expect to spend about $25-$30. Flannel shackets are very affordable!

Flannel shacket FAQ

Is it a shirt or a jacket?

A. It’s meant to be both, a shirt that’s a jacket. Calling it a shacket is just an easy shorthand. You can also wear it as either. Button it all the way up as an extra warm shirt, or leave it open over another shirt as a jacket.

Can flannel shrink?

A. It’s very likely to if you wash and dry it on high heat, especially if it’s made from natural fibers like cotton or wool. Even if it’s made from synthetic fibers, exposing them to high heat every time you wash shortens the lifespan of the garment. Always wash on warm or cool rather than hot, and tumble dry on low, or hand to dry.

What’s the best flannel shacket to buy?

Top flannel shacket

Woman Within Women’s Plus Size Classic Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: This shacket comes in a lot of different color combinations, making it perfect for any wardrobe.

What you’ll love: Soft and made to fit comfortably, this shirt can easily be worn as a shacket because it’s warm but light. It’s long too, and would look great belted over a long skirt or a pair of jeans and boots.

What you should consider: It might not be warm enough for someone looking for a more jacket-like shacket. It also has no pockets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flannel shacket for the money

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Long Sleeve Quilted Lined Flannel Shirt Jacket with Hood

What you need to know: This warm shirt jacket could be a stylish shacket for anyone looking for a quality piece.

What you’ll love: Featuring a hood and quilted lining, this shacket is more jacket-like, making it perfect for anyone wanting a shacket look with additional warmth. It also has pockets and more muted color options.

What you should consider: It goes up to 3X and might not suit someone looking for a lightweight shacket.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Legendary Whitetails Men’s Buck Camp Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: The corduroy detailing on the collar and cuffs of this shacket really enhance its cozy vibes.

What you’ll love: This brand offers their shacket in a great variety of size options. Anyone could get a comfortable fit from this nice quality piece. Its brushed cotton flannel is super soft and easy to layer and it’ll last forever.

What you should consider: It might not appeal to folks looking for more on-trend options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

