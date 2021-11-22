Best Christmas cardigan

Specific holiday designs are great for ugly Christmas cardigans while abstract designs and solids are best for more stylish, understated looks.

Which Christmas cardigan is best?

Festive cardigans and holiday sweaters are a great way to show your Christmas spirit. They can be worn at home while decorating the tree with family or at a holiday party with friends. Christmas cardigans are great gifts and their comfortable knit fabric keeps you and your loved ones warm during winter.

Christmas cardigans come in a variety of styles. From ugly Christmas sweaters to stylish Christmas knits, they can be an elegant addition to holiday attire or a humorous conversation starter. If you’re looking for the best ugly Christmas cardigan, the Tipsy Elves Tacky Women’s Ugly Christmas Sweater features red and gold ornaments and 3D tinsel sure to light up any room.

What to know before you buy a Christmas cardigan

Style

Christmas cardigans come in a variety of holiday themes. Ugly Christmas sweaters are popular for consumers looking to stand out and bring humor to a festive event. More toned-down seasonal cardigans can be sleek, stylish and elevate your holiday look with festive flair.

Size

Sizing makes a huge difference in your Christmas cardigan. A well-fitted cardigan keeps you looking stylish while an oversized cardigan may be the best bet for an ugly Christmas or humorous theme. Before you buy a Christmas cardigan, measure yourself to know your preferred size.

How to measure yourself for a Christmas cardigan:

Measuring yourself can be tricky. If possible, ask a friend or family member to help you. Grab a fabric tape measure. If you don’t have one, use a piece of string and a ruler. Align the string out with the ruler to find your measurement.

Measure your chest or bust. For women, measure your bust at the fullest point. For men, measure your chest from underarm to underarm. Position the measuring tape horizontally and wrap it underneath your underarms and around your chest. The measurement is the number where the tape measure meets the other side of the tape measure.

For women, measure your bust at the fullest point. For men, measure your chest from underarm to underarm. Position the measuring tape horizontally and wrap it underneath your underarms and around your chest. The measurement is the number where the tape measure meets the other side of the tape measure. Measure for length. On your back, measure from the narrowest part of your waistline to where your shirt collar hits your neck.

On your back, measure from the narrowest part of your waistline to where your shirt collar hits your neck. Measure for sleeve length. Stand with your arms at your side. Begin measuring at the middle of your upper back, right below the nape of your neck. Measure down to your shoulder. Write this measurement down. Then, place your tape measure at the top of your shoulder and bring it down to your wrist bone. Add this measurement to the neck-to-shoulder measurement and the total is your sleeve length.

What to look for in a quality Christmas cardigan

Fabric

Christmas cardigans are typically made of knit fabrics. Ugly Christmas cardigans are most often made with synthetic yarns that contain acrylic, rayon or polyester. This fabric is lower cost but less comfortable and not very long-lasting. For comfort and durability, look for cardigans made with cashmere or wool knit fabrics.

It’s also important to think about climate when buying a Christmas cardigan. If you live in a place with warmer weather, find a Christmas cardigan that is made with breathable knit fabrics like cotton.

Design

Christmas cardigans come in a variety of styles and colors, and typically feature designs such as snowflakes, holiday lights or Christmas trees. These designs can be literal or abstract. Literal designs feature recognizable holiday elements such as snowmen or reindeer. Abstract designs use shapes and symbols to convey the holiday theme.

How much you can expect to spend on a Christmas cardigan

Christmas cardigans range in price from $25 to over $65 depending on design and fabric quality. Ugly Christmas cardigans are often considered novelty items and are on the lower side of this price range.

Christmas cardigan FAQ

How do you wear a Christmas cardigan?

A. You can wear a Christmas cardigan in many ways. They can be paired with casual T-shirts, button-up shirts or with a nice holiday dress. How to wear your Christmas cardigan depends on your personal style and holiday event.

What is the difference between a pullover and a cardigan?

A. Pullover sweaters have an opening at the neck. Cardigans are sweaters with an opening at the front and typically feature button or zipper closures. Pullovers are designed to be put on or taken off over the head while cardigans are meant to be buttoned up or zipped closed.

How early can you wear a Christmas cardigan?

A. That’s up to you. Some stores start decorating for Christmas as early as the end of October. If you’re excited for the holiday season to start, don your Christmas cardigan as early as November. However, it’s more generally accepted to save your Christmas joy for December.

What’s the best Christmas cardigan to buy?

Top ugly Christmas cardigan

Tipsy Elves Tacky Women’s Ugly Christmas Sweater

What you need to know: This ugly Christmas cardigan has touchable red and gold ornaments and 3D tinsel.

What you’ll love: This is one of four styles from the designer that feature humorous and gaudy Christmas designs.

What you should consider: It’s acrylic, which is not super comfortable or long-lasting.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Walmart

Top stylish Christmas cardigan

Angashion Women’s Long Sleeves Reindeer Print Knit Cardigan

What you need to know: This cardigan is sleek and stylish. It also comes in a Christmas tree design and designs that are non-holiday-themed.

What you’ll love: It’s knee-length in style, setting it apart from other Christmas cardigans.

What you should consider: This cardigan is made with 65% polyester, which some consumers may not like.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Unidear Women’s Casual Lapel Plaid Vest Cardigan

What you need to know: This vest is subtle in its holiday design and a great addition to any holiday outfit.

What you’ll love: It’s stylishly draped and has pockets for comfort.

What you should consider: This cardigan is made with 65% polyester and is hand-wash only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lilliana Winkworth writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.