It’s possible to keep the whole family occupied and happy through the holidays, even if the weather keeps you indoors.

Which wholesome holiday ideas for family are best?

For many among us, the holiday season means taking time off from work, school, and generally putting our lives on hold to spend time with family and friends.

A lot of time.

Figuring out how to bring everyone together for a pleasant holiday season can be a bit difficult, especially when ages and interests vary greatly.

Take some of that stress off your plate; these are some wholesome family fun ideas you can enjoy with everyone under the same roof.

Candyland Gingerbread House Kit

If creating your own gingerbread house is too much, no shame in that. Opt for this pre-made one that allows you and yours to decorate as you see fit. Plus, it has a Candyland theme that adds a fun twist for any fans of the classic board game.

Sold by Amazon

Candy Cottage

For something a little bit in-between, here is a pre-made house that you can decorate with gingerbread and candies and chocolates, and then re-use to make something new all over again. We all know how messy real gingerbread can get; avoid the hassle with this easy-to-decorate candy cottage.

Sold by Amazon

Ghirardelli Cocoa Gift Set

Stay warm and cozy watching the snowfall outside with this cocoa gift set! It contains a pair of mugs, Ghirardelli Double Hot Chocolate mix, and mini marshmallows to top off the perfectly rich holiday drink.

Sold by Amazon

DIY Christmas Wooden Ornaments

This set of assorted wooden ornaments in holiday shapes will keep your family busy with crafts as you adorn your tree and home. Be sure to grab a set of acrylic paint pens to colorfully and creatively decorate each one.

Sold by Amazon

Cookie cutters

Baking is a holiday tradition for many, and this set of holiday-themed cookie cutters is just right for the occasion. For more advanced (or adventurous) bakers, grab these squeeze bottles and frosting dye to make an unforgettable mark on your Christmas treats.

Sold by Amazon

Bananagrams

Engaging, lively, and rather straightforward, Bananagrams is the ideal game to have on hand this winter. It requires no accessories other than the included tiles and can support over a dozen players. Just pour out the bag and start creating words!

Sold by Amazon

Polar Express Jigsaw Puzzle

Puzzles are an ideal endeavor: they welcome all ages, acumen, and have no time constraints or turns. This Polar Express theme fits in with the snowy holiday season, and at 550 pieces, it’s sure to take up a few hours even with many people helping out.

Sold by Amazon

Churchyard Christmas Jigsaw Puzzle

Here’s a slightly more detailed and Christmas-themed puzzle for the whole family to enjoy if you fancy. It’s especially fun if you open this up on Christmas day and piece together the joyous occasion unfolding before your eyes.

Sold by Amazon

Winter Thank You Cards

It’s the season of giving, so help the young ones around embrace the spirit of love and generosity by writing out thank you notes. These cute animal cards will be sure to get them into the habit.

Sold by Amazon

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Figurines

You can own and enjoy your own figurines from unquestionably one of the most beloved holiday classics of all time, the 1964 Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The two-inch collectibles are detailed and cute — even the mighty abominable snowman himself.

Sold by Amazon

Snowman Dressing Kit

Building a snowman in freshly fallen snow is another beloved holiday tradition. This 14-piece kit gives you all the notable accessories, like a scarf and top hat, to make your snowman iconic. All you need is the snow itself!

Sold by Amazon

The Santa Claus Game

While Monopoly is fun for teens and adults, The Santa Claus Game is perfect for the youngest family members. Play as Santa and move along the board handing out presents and celebrating the spirit of giving.

Sold by Amazon

Happy Holidays Coloring Books

These simple, seasonal coloring books are great to keep kids occupied — and adults can color alongside them, as the set comes with five different books with winter themes.

Sold by Amazon

Christmas Sticker Set

This collection of Christmas stickers is sure to engage young ones without creating a mess for the adults around, and they’re fun to add to a coloring book. The set includes a snowman, tree, reindeer, and Santa.

Sold by Amazon

