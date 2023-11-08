Down with beige Christmas décor

Time to bust out the rainbow lights and mismatched ornaments. TikTok, the place to discover what’s trending this year, has declared that “minimalist beige Christmas” is over. Instead, we’re going back to our early 2000s roots and embracing the gaudy, over-the-top, colorful holiday décor of our youths.

It all started with a viral TikTok video, which now has well over a million views, in which a creator named Avery declares how done she is with the carefully curated aesthetic that’s been all the rage the last few years.

“I have decided that I will not be participating in minimalist, beige Christmas this year,” she says in her video, before it cuts to a picture of a teetering tree trimmed in rainbow lights and absolutely loaded with mismatched ornaments. “The theme this year is nostalgic, early 2000s Christmas. I think it’s the coziness that comes with decorating in a way that it looks like someone lives there and it’s not a Crate and Barrel showroom that just draws me to the colorful lights and the random wrapping paper.”

Think “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Think “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” These are the vibes this year.

Shop this article: Peyton Christmas Wreath, OasisCraft 6.5ft Prelit Christmas Tree with Color Changing LED Lights, Holiday Home Lighted Blow Mold Santa Claus Sculpture Decoration

Everything you need for a nostalgic, maximalist Christmas

Ceramic Vintage Multicolor Lights with 27 Colorful Incandescent Bulbs

These vintage ceramic bulbs are styled straight out of the ’90s, and they come in very nostalgic colors: red, green, orange and blue. You can use them indoors or outdoors to create the perfect holiday display.

Clever Creations 24 Pack Mixed Christmas Ball Ornament Set

Want that mismatched look for your tree? This 24-pack of shatterproof ball ornaments will get you started. They come in a mix of colors and patterns, so you can give your tree a one-of-a-kind look.

Peyton Christmas Wreath

This lighted wreath also features brightly colored ornaments in purple, orange and gold (no traditional Christmas colors here) to welcome visitors with just the right touch of maximalist style.

OasisCraft 6.5ft Prelit Christmas Tree with Color Changing LED Lights

Save some time with this pre-lit tree. Equipped with color-changing LED lights, you can choose the look you want: warm white lights or multicolor, depending on what’s in style from year to year.

Holiday Home Lighted Blow Mold Santa Claus Sculpture Decoration

This light-up Santa sculpture is pure nostalgia — he looks right out of the ’90s. Set him up in your yard or on your front porch to create a holiday display that will have every passerby feeling the holiday spirit.

13 Inch Ceramic Christmas Tree

If you can look at this ceramic, pre-lit Christmas tree and not feel nostalgic, who even are you? Is there anyone whose mom didn’t own one of these? Now you can, too.

Kurt Adler Mistletoe Ball Christmas Ornament

Add to your tree’s mismatched vibe with a mistletoe and bell ornament — or hang it during a holiday party for some extra nostalgic fun.

FANPROMS Rainbow Christmas Tree Skirt

There is no décor piece more maximalist than this tree skirt, which is made from iridescent, multicolored sequins that will add a holographic touch to your tree. If you’re going all out, you need this.

Christmas Tinsel Garland

Complete the look with a tinsel garland in shiny red and green. It couldn’t be further from the beige aesthetic.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.