Prime Day is almost here, and it’s time to get great deals on top products. However, not every product discounted in this event, which takes place on July 11 and 12, is a winner, so it’s important to shop with care.

We have the top hidden gems of Prime Day for you, either tested by the BestReviews Testing Lab or recommended by our trusted experts. Many of these are early Prime Day deals, already discounted before the big event — and we expect them to be snapped up fast. You’ll also find our staff picks at the end of the article, brought to you by our product-obsessed BestReviews team members.

Last updated on July 7, 2023, at 9 a.m. PT

Top products we tested

Apple 2022 MacBook Pro 13% OFF

When testing this MacBook, we were impressed with its speed and capacity for multitasking. Any load times or wait times are basically nonexistent. The display is sharp and clear with a great color range. We also love that the keyboard is significantly quieter to type on than those on older Macs.

Dyson Airwrap 8% OFF

Designed to dry, curl and style hair, the Dyson Airwrap is a bit of an investment, which is why Prime Day is the perfect time to buy. In our testing, we found it worked quickly and easily on a range of styles, but particularly for long hair. It left hair feeling notably more healthy compared to when heat styling.

Fitbit Charge 5 UP TO 13% OFF

While evaluating this fitness tracker, we loved the big screen, as it’s far easier to read and use than models with smaller screens. We appreciated the amount of data it tracked and the reminders to drink more water. It’s currently up to 13% off, depending on the color you choose.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker 23% OFF

Great for solo breakfasts or small households, this waffle maker produces one mini waffle at a time, measuring around 4 inches across. We found that it cooks evenly and produces light, fluffy waffles. It didn’t stick to the plates, so cleaning was easy.

Oral-B iO Series 5 Electric Toothbrush 18% OFF

We tested this toothbrush and were impressed by the five brushed modes and the AI app integration, making this a high-tech choice for looking after your oral health. The pressure sensor was also useful to tell us when we were brushing too hard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Tablet 13% OFF

Using this tablet, we enjoyed how sleek, light and compact it is, while still feeling solid. It’s easy to set up and straightforward to use, particularly if you’ve used an Android phone or tablet before. The display is bright, crisp and impressive.

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 15% OFF

This is a great TV in its own right, but the built-in Alexa assistant makes it easy to use hands-free. During testing, we found it simple and intuitive to set up and use. The Alexa controls were a hit.

Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum 50% OFF

Why vacuum your home when a robot can do it for you? We tested this robot vacuum in a house with pets, and it did a great job of picking up hair. It was easy to set up and, once that was done, we didn’t need to do anything other than empty the base (which only needs doing every month or so).

NutriBullet Rx N17-1001 Blender 27% OFF

If you’re looking for an easy way to make smoothies, this NutriBullet might be the answer. We love how quickly and easily it breaks down even fibrous and hard produce, such as kale and frozen fruit. Plus, it took up very little counter and cabinet space.

Recommendations from our experts

Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop 22% OFF

This handy steam mop is recommended by our cleaning expert, Ketia Daniel, who calls it “practical and easy to use.” It takes just 30 seconds for the steam to be ready, and it comes with two machine-washable cleaning pads.

VacLife Handheld Vacuum 10% OFF

Another recommendation from Daniel, this car vacuum helps keep your vehicle neat and tidy. Its cordless design means it’s easily portable, and its brush attachment helps with stubborn dirt and fabric upholstery.

Vitscan Gallon Water Bottle with Straw 33% OFF

According to our fitness expert, Judd NeSmith, this bottle is a firm favorite among many of his clients. It’s perfect for carrying to the gym, where staying hydrated is even more important. The handle makes it easy to lift and the measurement lines help you keep track of how much you’ve drunk.

Torege Sports Sunglasses 8% OFF

NeSmith also recommends these scratch-resistant sunglasses, which he calls “very stylish and very versatile.” They come in more than a dozen colors and are available at a great price, so you won’t feel bad if you lose them.

Black and Decker Workmate Workbench 9% OFF

Our home improvement and DIY expert, Beth Allen, owns and recommends this workbench. She says it’s “easy to fold, easy to set up, and sturdy yet light enough to be portable.” It has adjustable jaws and allows for vertical clamping.

DeWalt MAX XR Multi-Tool Kit 15% OFF

This multi-tool kit is another recommendation from Allen. She loves that it’s powerful but has the versatility that comes with being cordless. She says it’s great for beginners and describes it as an “excellent addition to the toolbox.”

Differin Acne Treatment Gel 7% OFF

Dermatologist and BestReviews skincare expert Dr. Alina Zufall recommends this acne treatment gel. She thinks it’s good for all kinds of acne treatment regimens but can be especially helpful for anyone trying to get rid of blackheads and whiteheads.

Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Whipped Day Cream 33% OFF

Zufall is also a fan of this whipped day cream. She says it doubles as a moisturizer and feels light on the skin. The niacinamide and bakuchiol help reduce inflammation and repair the skin barrier, according to Zufall.

Staff picks

Callaway 300 Rangefinder 37% OFF — Jacob Palmer, Director of Digital Content

“This one competes with the much more expensive models and has all the features you’d want. It’s the perfect model if you are buying your first rangefinder or replacing one you recently lost.”

LG C2 Series OLED 11% OFF — Emilie DeFazio, Content Production Manager

“My family is looking for a new TV, so I’m keeping my eyes peeled for something from an OLED series. This LG C2 Series OLED hits all the right notes for us!”

JBL Boombox 3 20% OFF — Kevin Luna, Deals Editor

“Not sure if I’ll get it, but I want the JBL Boombox 3. I’ve seen it in action, and it’s really loud and the bass slaps. It’s as loud as a portable speaker gets without it being too bulky or boxy.”

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones ADD TO WISH LIST — Kyle Harper, Assignment Editor

“I recently bought these, and they are pretty much always on during the workday. The sound quality is great, and the Active Noise Cancellation is excellent for working in coffee shops, airports, breweries, etc.”

Dyson Outsize+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 29% OFF — Meredith Gallo, Senior Editor of Testing and Research

“I’m thinking of getting this Dyson stick vacuum for Prime Day. I love my old one, but this one’s even larger.”

De’Longhi ECP3120 15 Bar Espresso Machine with Advanced Cappuccino System ADD TO WISH LIST — Sophia Adamucci, Testing Lab Editor

“I’ve been eyeing this espresso machine. The price is super reasonable for a brand like De’Longhi. I want to treat myself to daily affogatos!”

Brother Sewing and Quilting Machine ADD TO WISH LIST — Tara Graves, Assignment Editor

“I’d like to buy a new sewing machine and try my hand at some quilting so I can make a new bedspread. I’m hoping this one will go on sale during Prime Day, but even if it doesn’t, Amazon has it at a better price than I’ve found from other retailers.”

Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine ADD TO WISH LIST — Meg Prevost, Editorial Coordinator

“I have my eye on this espresso machine. I’ve heard it’s a really good budget-ish machine, and I really miss barista-ing!”

Kindle Scribe ADD TO WISH LIST — Allen Foster, Writer

“I love to read and I need to write. I buy paperbacks and blank notebooks by the dozens. The Kindle Scribe will let me combine my love for reading with my need to write, so access to two of my greatest passions are always only an arm’s reach away. This device is a little pricey, so I’m watching the sales up till Prime Day to see if I can get my dream device for a dream price.”

Homidec 12-Cube Closet Organizer 16% OFF — Jennifer Manfrin, Writer

“I’m looking for some type of closet organizing system so I might actually be able to find things when I need them.”

Modelones Bright Gel Nail Polish Kit ADD TO WISH LIST — Tara Graves, Assignment Editor

“I’m planning to get some new gel polish colors. These bright colors will be perfect for summer vibes, and the multipack with both glossy and matte finish gives me lots of options. Since having a gel polish setup, I’ve learned that my adult friends are just as excited about painting our nails together as we were as kids, so a multicolor set like this is perfect for letting everyone pick a color they like.”

The Drop Avery High-Heeled Sandals ADD TO WISH LIST — Meredith Gallo, Senior Editor of Testing and Research

“I have these in three colors. They’re great heels for wedding season!”

Rellorus Automatic Cat Feeder 5% OFF — Tara Graves, Assignment Editor

“I got this cat feeder in January, and I love it. My cats like to scream for food in the morning, which puts me in a not-great mood first thing, but they don’t do that anymore since they know the food robot will feed them at the same time every morning.”

Hoover CleanSlate Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner 7% OFF — Jennifer Manfrin, Writer

“My chihuahua is a senior now and doesn’t always make it outside in time. I’m looking for a spot cleaner like this Hoover model that’s portable and easy to use for quick cleanups.”

