The best butterfly costume for adults

For a great photo op, stand somewhere with some breeze that will allow your wings to flutter beautifully behind you.

Which butterfly costumes for adults are best?

Butterfly costumes are an often simple and stunning costume category that fits a variety of events. Create a group costume by having friends dress up as a flock of migratory Monarch butterflies, dazzle at a music festival with colorful twirling wings or mesmerize guests at your next costume party. Butterfly costumes can do it all. For a great all-around butterfly costume for adults, be sure to check out the top choice Spooktacular Creations Butterfly Wing Cape Shawl.

What to look for in a butterfly costume for adults

Now that you have decided on dressing as a butterfly for your event, you might think it would be easy to pick a specific costume. Once you start searching, you might find the reality to be a bit different. A wide range of choices is great but can be a bit overwhelming when making a purchase. As if just narrowing down the vast world of adult costumes wasn’t tough enough. Here are a few key features to consider that might make your decision-making process a bit easier.

Event

This will probably be your most significant factor. If you’re planning on dancing or performing with your costume, you might want something that looks great while moving, such as long flowy wings. If you’re attending something more casual like a costume party, shorter and more manageable wings might be the way to go.

Accessories

A butterfly costume only truly needs wings to be recognizable. That said, you can always add more details to your costume, such as additional make-up face paint, or choose a costume that comes with additional accessories such as antennas or bodysuits. Of course, you can always buy additional accessories separately to help make your favorite pair of wings perfect for you.

How much you can expect to spend on a butterfly costume for adults

You can easily expect to spend anywhere from $15-$60 for various great butterfly costumes.

Butterfly costume for adults FAQ

Q. What fabrics are butterfly costumes made of?

A. Like many costumes, most are made from polyester due to its durability and ease of care.

Q. I want to dress up as a specific species of butterfly. Is there a costume out there for me?

A. It’s likely that there are costume wings depicting the species of your choice. But be open to what else is out there. There are plenty of other stunning wings that might catch your eye.

What’s the best butterfly costume for adults to buy?

Top butterfly costume for adults

Spooktacular Creations Butterfly Wing Cape Shawl

What you need to know: These eye-catching wings are complemented by their included accessories.

What you’ll love: Long, silky wings are the focal point of this highly-rated butterfly costume. Hand loops at the tip of each wing make making all that fabric a breeze. The included masquerade-style mask and cute antenna headband helped push this costume into the top spot.

What you should consider: Some users reported these wings as being a little long and hard to manage.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top butterfly costume for adults for the money

BETIMESYU Halloween Costume Butterfly Wings Costume

What you need to know: These whimsical wings bring home the magic without breaking the bank at only $19.

What you’ll love: A star-filled sky flutters across these wings, bringing a unique and unexpected detail to these beautifully shaped wings. The included mask complements the delicate details of the wings that feature elastic finger loops to move your wings about easily.

What you should consider: Unlike our top pick, this costume does not include antennas.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top spooky butterfly costume for adults

Dirrty Town Clothing Lady Butterfly Skeleton Halloween Costume & WINGS

What you need to know: Turn the tables and heads with this fun spin on a butterfly costume.

What you’ll love: This stunning bodysuit and wing set adds an element of a traditional scary Halloween with a detailed skeleton as the focal point. You can also add an optional butterfly hairpiece, which engulfs you in a flock of fluttering monarchs.

What you should consider: Although high quality, this costume is pricey.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top butterfly costume for adults for music festivals

Leg Avenue Women’s Festival Butterfly Wings

What you need to know: These luxurious wings are perfect for standing out in the crowd while dancing.

What you’ll love: These wings boast the typical wrist loops for carefree twirling and include easily installed wing extension sticks, which makes these wings unforgettable. With 4.5 out of 5 stars, reviewers reported loving the way these wings delicately fall while dancing.

What you should consider: Like some other costumes, some users reported these wings as being a bit too long.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top low effort butterfly costume for adults

Aro Lora Women’s Butterfly Printed Lace Up High Waist A-Line Irregular Swing Dress

What you need to know: This cleverly designed dress pulls off the look of a butterfly effortlessly.

What you’ll love: With four colors to choose from, this dress can easily be incorporated into any costume event while seamlessly fitting in with the day-to-day. Users reported successfully incorporating this dress into a butterfly-fairy costume and enjoying the flattering nature of the A-line silhouette.

What you should consider: This dress is reported to run small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cute butterfly costume for adults

Silver Lilly Butterfly Costume Pajamas w/ Wings

What you need to know: This fun onesie has it all, including wings, antennas and an adorable fuzzy onesie.

What you’ll love: This comfortable, machine-washable costume just as easily doubles as pajamas. The warm material and full coverage make this costume a good option for those living in cooler climates.

What you should consider: Some users recommend ordering a size up due to this costume running small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

