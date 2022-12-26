To apply glitter eyeshadow, most professional makeup artists recommend applying it with your ring finger to really press the glitter onto your lids.

What are the best glittery eyeshadow palettes for New Year’s Eve?

Is it really New Year’s Eve without glitter? If you’ve been waiting for a reason to get glammed up, you’re in luck. While you never need an excuse to don glitter shoes, clothes or makeup, the holidays definitely seem more magical with a bit of sparkle.

From making your eyes bigger to giving them an almond shape, eye makeup can transform your entire face. So this year, consider a shimmery eye palette to help you shine. Whether you’re ringing in 2023 with a party or from the comfort of your home, here are the best glittery eyeshadow palettes to give you the perfect New Year’s Eve look.

What to look for in a glittery eyeshadow palette

Glitter size

Glitter eyeshadow comes in all sizes and shapes. When choosing a glittery eyeshadow palette, first decide what type of glitter look you want to create. Shimmery shadows are widespread and common in many palettes, giving you a subtle highlight. On the other hand, some glitter eyeshadows are chunky and will shine for miles. Then, there is everything in between, including fine glitter and metallic shades. If you want a little bit of everything, look for a palette with several sizes of glitter.

Shade range

If you already have an outfit picked out, choose a small palette with complementing shades. For example, some palettes come with only four shades and are generally designed to create a cohesive look together. However, if you’re unsure of your New Year’s Eve look or want a versatile palette that you can use all year long, consider a larger palette with a more extensive shade range. From neutral to bright to pastels, glittery eyeshadow palettes come in all shades.

How to remove glittery eyeshadow

Whether you’re wearing hair glitter, body glitter or eye glitter, the only downside is removing it. While shimmery eyeshadow may come off as easily as the rest of your makeup, chunkier glitter takes a little more time and effort. Do not try to scrub off the glitter. The skin around the eyes is one of the thinnest on your body, so it’s essential to be gentle when removing eye makeup. Instead, start by gently rubbing an oil cleanser or balm cleanser on and around the glitter. Also, try to get some of the cleanser underneath the stubborn areas. Then, emulsify and completely wash it off. If there is still glitter remaining, gently rub it with a soft cloth. Follow up with a hydrating facial cleanser.

Best glittery eyeshadow palettes

Morphe 35F Fall Into Fabulous Artistry Eyeshadow Palette

For a shimmery eyeshadow look, consider this large palette from a beloved makeup brand. From neutrals to coppers to bold hues, it has 35 shades to create looks for fall or winter. The creamy shadows come with 25 sheens and shimmers and 10 mattes. Sold by Ulta Beauty and Target

Juvia’s Place Culture Eyeshadow Palette

Go bold and bright with this rich shadow palette designed to show the adventurous culture of Africa. Create a happy lime green look or bold deep purple display with 30 shades, including 14 shimmery and 16 matte shadows. Plus, each color is formulated with high pigment that pops on any skin tone. Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Nabla Ruby Lights Glitter Palette

Small and chunky glitters are combined in the quad palette full of endless magnetic and chameleonic reflective shadows. Colors include ruby, mauve, copper and rose. The multidimensional glitters apply easily with the fingers, require no primers or glue and have no fallout. Sold by Ulta Beauty

ColourPop Truly Madly Deeply Pressed Powder Eyeshadow Palette

All of ColourPop’s bestselling shadows come together in this single palette, including several multidimensional pressed glitters, to create the ultimate New Year’s Eve look. Other shades include peachy pinks and romantic mauves with several shimmer shadows. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X Eyeshadow Palette Moonlit Seduction

Create a sparkly, out-of-this-world look, thanks to this moonlit seduction palette. Included are 10 starlit shadows, from moonlit metallics to velvet mattes to alluring astrals. All shadows are formulated to glide on effortlessly and blend beautifully with the other glittery shades. Sold by Sephora

Too Faced Pretty Rich Diamond Light Eyeshadow Palette

Shine bright like a diamond on New Year’s Eve with this palette inspired by the beauty of real-life glimmering diamonds. The 16 shades include vivid glitters, creamy mattes, opulent shimmers and precious pearls. Plus, the four glimmery diamond pressed-gel shades are formulated to self-adhere to minimize fallout. Sold by Sephora

Urban Decay Naked x Robin Eisenberg Eyeshadow Palette

For a bold look, don’t miss out on this extraterrestrial palette full of martian mattes and meteor shower shimmers. Shades include warm and cool tones, such as bronze, periwinkle, deep blue and dark teal. The palette features a mirror and a dual-ended eyeshadow brush. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Too Faced Born This Way Sunset Stripped Eye Shadow Palette

Since these shadows are formulated with coconut oil and hyaluronic acid, they will replenish the skin’s moisture while shining bright. The palette comes with 16 shades, including chunky sparkle shades, shimmers, sultry mattes and metallic shades. Plus, this palette is cruelty-free and paraben-free. Sold by Ulta Beauty and Sephora

Huda Beauty The New Nude Eyeshadow Palette

For a pinky-nude look, consider this versatile palette featuring 18 highly pigmented shades to transform your lids. Start with the matte and shimmers as a base and finish with the chunky glitter duo-chromatic shadows to top off the look. Sold by Sephora

NYX Professional Makeup Ultimate Utopia Eyeshadow Palette

The ultimate utopia eyeshadow palette is packed with 40 light neutrals, vibrant jewel tones and everything in between, including glitter. Choose from a light shimmer, unique matte or bold glitter to finish off any look. Plus, the palette is cruelty-free. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Danessa Myricks Beauty Lightwork Vol. IV: Transcendence Palette

Opt for bright, bold and shiny with this unique palette made up entirely of 14 color-shifting, chromatic shades. Achieve a glass-like shine with the reflective metallic shades or multi-tonal glitter finish with the pressed-chrome flakes. Sold by Sephora

Sigma Beauty Ambiance Eyeshadow Palette

For a neutral palette that will deliver for any occasion throughout the year, opt for this golden-hour glow palette. Shades include warm mattes, shimmers and metallic eyeshadows for the ultimate New Year’s Eve look. Sold by Target

