Although it might seem a little early, it’s time to start thinking about the holidays. We have already seen some great deals on Ring Video Doorbells, Ninja Milk Frothers and Amazon Smart Plugs at the Prime Early Access Sale. If you want to get some unique stocking stuffers at a great price, now is the time to do it.
To help you out, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the best deals on products you can fit in a stocking. To help you quickly navigate to those items, we’ve organized our list, breaking it down into seven sections: trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.
These seasonal deals are always subject to change. BestReviews will update this list during the Prime Early Access Sale. We recommend checking back throughout the duration of the event as we add more worthwhile bargains.
Updated: October 11, 12:15 pm PT
Yankee candles, 3Doodlers and other trending deals
Yankee Candle Classic Jar Candle: $11 off
Life is hard. Little things can build up to feel like big obstacles. Sometimes, all you need is the right fragrance to transport your thoughts to your happy place. Yankee Candle Classic Jar Candle is available in a number of scents that are designed to transport you and melt away stress.
Sold by Amazon
Sabatier Bamboo Charcuterie Board: 27% off
You don’t need to throw a party to enjoy a tasty array of meats and cheeses. However, you do need some accessories, such as a serving board. This Sabatier Bamboo Charcuterie Board can turn your snacks into fine cuisine.
Sold by Amazon
VanSmaGo Flying Ball Toy: 38% off
Finally, it is safe to play ball in the house. This flying orb is an astounding toy that lights up and floats just above the palm of your hand. It’s crash-resistant, easy to control and fun for all ages.
Sold by Amazon
Bic BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers: 24% off
Tattoos are forever, and not everyone is ready for that type of commitment. These body markers give you beautiful, temporary ink that can be worn like fashion. They are skin safe and perfect for special occasions, sporting events, festivals and more.
Sold by Amazon
3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen: 31% off
Everyone likes to doodle. However, with this 3Doodler Create+ 3D Printing Pen, your artwork no longer needs to stay in the two-dimensional realm. You can use this trending craft tool to create anything you imagine.
Sold by Amazon
Oral-B Smart Limited Electric Toothbrush: 38% off
Featuring pressure sensor technology and a coaching timer, this corded electric toothbrush will help you take your oral care up a notch. It lets you know when youâ€™ve missed a spot and comes with a travel case so you can take it on the go.
Sold by Amazon
Disney Treasures From the Vault Limited Edition Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Plush: 63% off
Get two limited-edition 15-inch Disney dolls for the price of one with this classic Mickey and Minnie set. Each doll is designed and embroidered to honor the characters from their 1928 cinematic debut in â€œSteamboat Willieâ€.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals in this space
- The Asasuki Essential Oils Set has $5 off.
- Aen Art Store Glitter Gel Pens are on sale with 57% off.
- You can get 31% off the Nine West Women’s Mesh Bracelet Watch.
- Kids will love the Play-Doh Star Wars Chewbacca, which has 32% off.
- The Throw Throw Burrito game is a hoot to play and has 34% off.
- Sushi Go The Pick and Pass Card Game has 67% off.
- If you’re looking to splurge, Beats Studio Buds are on sale with a 33% discount.
- There’s 36% off the Educational Insights Kanoodle Genius Puzzle Game.
- Educational Insights Artie 3000 Coding Robot has 57% off.
- The Transformers Playskool Heroes Rescue Bots Energize Bumblebee Figure is available with a 47% discount.
- Save $5 on the Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
- Get 30% off on this soft, snuggly 14-inch Squishmallows Kiwi Plush.
- The Anker 3-Pack 20W Fast Charger is at a 26% discount.
- The Star Wars Celebrate the Saga Toys Rebel Alliance Figure Set is 31% off.
- There is a 38% discount on the Sesame Street Bath Squirters.
- The Rainbow High Deluxe Fashion Closet is 51% off.
- Get 41% off the Rest Cloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer.
- The Himalayan Pet Supply Jughead Super Cheese Chew Insert is 30% off.
- Get a discount of 41% on the Hasbro Jenga Game.
- The Beetles 20 Pcs Gel Nail Polish Kit is at a 41% discount.
Wireless chargers and other tech and electronics deals
Innway Card Ultra Thin Rechargeable Bluetooth Tracker: 29% off
Losing keys and misplacing other important items, such as your bag or wallet, can be a thing of the past with this Bluetooth tracker. Simply attach it to anything important. Your smartphone connects with this clever device and can pinpoint exactly where it is.
Sold by Amazon
Hayousui Keyboard Vacuum Cleaner: 31% off
No matter how neat you are, eventually, the keyboard of your laptop accumulates debris, which can inhibit the functionality of your keys. With the Hayousui Keyboard Vacuum Cleaner, you can safely vacuum away debris inside your most sensitive electronic devices to keep them in prime working order.
Sold by Amazon
Mas Carney Earphone Case: 43% off
Earbuds are tiny and can be easily misplaced. This earbud case gives you a secure location to store them.
Sold by Amazon
Yootech Wireless Charger: 44% off
If you’ve never tried a wireless charger, you’ve never experienced the simple convenience they offer. With the Yootech Wireless Charger, you can just drop your device on the magnetic base for perfect placement, and it will instantly begin charging.
Sold by Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell: 30% off
Safety shouldn’t be a luxury. Everyone should feel protected in their own home. The Ring Video Doorbell gives you that peace of mind by letting you see who is at your door before opening it. You can even use it to communicate with your visitor, even if you are not home.
Sold by Amazon
iDPRT Thermal Label Printer: 46% off
Running a business from home has never been easier. The Thermal Label Printer is compatible with the needs of most e-commerce platforms to provide quality shipping labels as soon as they are needed.
Sold by Amazon
iWALK Small Portable Charger: 30% off
A reliable compact charger goes a long way. This little charger is no bigger than a tube of lipstick and can charge the iPhone 8 one and a half times while youâ€™re on the go.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals in this space
- The Fire TV Stick 4K has a whopping 50% off.
- This Star Wars: R2-D2 Tamagotchi has 51% off.
- You can get 60% off the SoundBot Bluetooth Shower Speaker.
- The Echo Dot has a 55% discount.
- Get 31% off the PNY 64GB Turbo AttachÃ© 3 USB 3.0 Flash Drive.
- Color Coral Keyboard Cleaning Gel has 44% off.
- Keep devices charged with 30% off the Anker 733 Power Bank.
- The Infinity Cube Fidget Toy has a 60% discount.
- The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is 50% off.
- The JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker has 38% off.
- The Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones are at a 21% discount.
- Get 52% off the Echo Frames Smart Audio Glasses.
- The SanDisk 128GB Extreme SDXC UHS-I Memory Card is 29% off.
- There is a 20% discount on the Belkin Power Strip Surge Protector.
- Get 31% off the Poly Studio P5 Professional Webcam.
- The Belkin SoundForm Mini Kids Wireless Headphones are 23% off.
- Get the Google Nest with Wi-Fi for 51% off.
- The GoPro HERO8 Black Retail Bundle is at a 22% discount.
SoundBot Bluetooth beanies, Nautica pajamas and other apparel and accessories deals
SoundBot Bluetooth Wireless Smart Beanie: 65% off
Listening to music and podcasts can be tough in the colder weather. Headphones and earbuds are made of plastic, which can get uncomfortable when the temperature drops. This SoundBot Bluetooth Wireless Smart Beanie has headphones built in, so you can listen in comfort wherever you are, even if it’s on the slopes.
Sold by Amazon
Nautica Men’s Cotton Pajama Pants: 61% off
These pajama pans are even comfier than sweats. If you’d like to roam around your home in supreme comfort, consider these quality PJ pants.
Sold by Amazon
Savior Heat Heated Gloves: 20% off
Your body doesn’t think that hands are essential organs. It diverts blood to other areas, making your fingers the first thing to get cold. However, with these heated gloves, your hands will stay warm and toasty, no matter what.
Sold by Amazon
iPhone 14 Pro Max Case with Card Holder: 20% off
At one point, wallets were essential. Now, they are just another thing to remember when you run out the door. This iPhone 14 Pro Max case gives you a secure location to place important cards, so you only have to remember your phone and keys when you leave the house.
Sold by Amazon
Aoliks Copper Compression Socks: 29% off
If you are on your feet most of the day, your heart could use a little help. These compression socks provide a gentle squeeze on your legs that helps move your blood uphill so you can live a healthier life.
Sold by Amazon
Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Polarized Square Sunglasses: 37% off
The classic wayfarer sunglasses from Ray-Ban are always a hot commodity. Polarized with an acetate frame, these shades provide UV protection and are stylish year-round.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals in this space
- Trendoux Winter Gloves have 44% off.
- The Loritta Long Plaid Scarf has $71% off.
- This 17 Mile Gold Hoop Earrings Set is on sale with 53% off.
- You can get up to 75% off the Prana Women’s Foundation Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Top.
- Adidas Men’s Cushioned Crew Socks have 30% off.
- Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette is on sale up to 76% off.
- Get 38% off the Adidas Men’s Eclipse Reversible Beanie.
- Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Cotton Logo Adjustable Baseball Cap has 30% off.
- Save 59% on Levi’s Women’s Classic Bootcut Jeans.
- There’s 50% off the Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Hoodie in assorted colors.
- The Invicta Women’s Pro Diver Collection Watch is at a 92% discount.
- Get the adidas Boy’s Warp Camo Allover Print Pullover Hoodie for 38% off.
- The Dearfoams Men’s Keaton Memory Foam Moccasins are over 50% off and come in wide widths.
- There’s a 20% discount on the Swarovski Sparking Dance Crystal Necklace and Earring Set.
- The Oakley Frogskins Square Sunglasses are 25% off.
- The Fossil Women’s Logan Leather Zip Card Case Wallet With Keychain is 51% off.
- A six-pack of adidas Women’s Superlite No Show Socks is 30% off.
PowerLix milk frothers and other home and kitchen deals
PowerLix Milk Frother: 67% off
It’s the little things in life that mean the most. Using this frother gives your milk the perfect froth, so it feels like you wake up in a trendy little cafe each and every morning.
Sold by Amazon
Kitchen Perfection Silicone Smoker Oven Gloves: 40% off
If you like to cook, bake or barbecue, it’s important to protect your hands from high temperatures. These silicone oven and grill gloves are perfect for the task. They are comfortable, are colorful, offer a good grip and reduce your chance of getting burned.
Sold by Amazon
Hunnybee Beeswax Wrap Set: 20% off
Beeswax food wrap is made from fabric, which has been coated with food-grade beeswax. The Hunnybee Beeswax Wrap Set is an excellent alternative to cling wrap. It’s durable, reusable and better for the environment.
Sold by Amazon
Vin Fresco Electric Wine Opener: 20% off
The only problem with wine is you have to get the cork out. With the Vin Fresco Electric Wine Opener, this minor inconvenience is no longer a struggle. Just pop it over the bottle, turn it on and you’re ready to pour.
Sold by Amazon
Mamicooker Electric Garlic Chopper: 41% off
If you want a fresh, home-cooked meal, preparing ingredients like garlic, onion and nuts is a necessary evil. With this time-saving device, mincing and chopping will be an effortless pleasure. Your tastebuds will thank you.
Sold by Amazon
Crockpot Electric Lunch Box: 33% off
This 20-ounce food warmer seals food tight and helps you warm up leftovers anywhere. It’s sleek, soft to the touch and comes with a detachable cord.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals in this space
- Poverty Bay Espresso Classic Medium Roast has 30% off.
- The Thoughtfully Gourmet Seasoning Salt Gift Set has 22% off.
- You can get 26% off the BelleGuppy Zester and Grater.
- The Contigo Handled Autoseal Travel Mug is available with a 30% discount.
- The Huski Wine Chiller has 41% off.
- Get 21% off the Stanley Master Series Vacuum Insulated Food Jar.
- There’s 25% off the Truff Original and Hotter Black Truffle Hot Sauce Set.
- The AeroPress Original Coffee and Espresso Maker is on sale with a 20% discount.
- You can get 22% off the 24-ounce Contigo Water Bottle.
- The ergonomic Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel is 50% off.
- The Farberware Acacia Wood Cutting Board has a discount of 33%.
- The Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Cup with Straw Lid is 25% off.
- Get 20% off the BruMate Toddy Insulated Coffee Mug.
- Save 30% on the eco-friendly Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag.
- The Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer is 44% off.
- There is a 26% discount on the Stanley Quick Flip GO Bottle.
- Get the Pfaltzgraff Autumn Berry Oval Platter for 49% off.
- The Jo Chef Kitchen Torch With Butane included is at a 36% discount.
Gorilla Grip kneeling pads and other lawn and garden deals
Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad: 46% off
Kneeling anywhere at any age is tough. This Gorilla Grip kneeling pad provides a comfortable cushion so you can get the job done without damaging your knees. It is almost soft enough to turn tasks into treats.
Sold by Amazon
More Birds Red Jewel Hummingbird Feeder: 40% off
Hummingbirds use a lot of energy when they fly. Because of this, their diet requires sugary nectar they can turn into energy. The More Birds Red Jewel Hummingbird Feeder is like a power bar for hummingbirds. It will give them the type of food they need to thrive. Plus, it will draw them to your home so you can marvel at their beauty.
Sold by Amazon
Homeimpro Outdoor Solar Light: 46% off
Lighting your home walkways and gardens at night is as much about safety as it is about creating atmosphere. This outdoor solar light collects power from the sun throughout the day so it can illuminate your home at night to help keep you safe and free from misplaced footsteps.
Sold by Amazon
Colovis Bamboo Plant Labels: 35% off
These plant markers are great for keeping track of your plants. Before they sprout, these markers let you know what is what. You can even use them to give your plants a name, so you can talk kindly to them to nurture their growth.
Sold by Amazon
Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Seed Starter Kit: 20% off
The Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Seed Starter Kit contains everything you need to grow herbs that are great for herbal tea. It makes a great gift for gardeners and tea lovers alike.
Sold by Amazon
Green Mount Watering Wand: 32% off
This sprayer wand is great for watering bushes and shrubs. It comes in two lengths and three colors with a design that accommodates both flowerbeds and seedbeds.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals in this space
- Fiskars Bypass Pruning Shears have 35% off.
- The Sinoer Garden Shovel Trowel has 39% off.
- The Black Iron Hori Hori Garden Knife has 33% off.
- Get 34% off the Green Mount Watering Wand.
- Cooljob Gardening Gloves have 44% off.
- There’s 50% off the Darkdec Outdoor Figurine.
- Timeflies Outdoor Mushroom Solar Garden Lights have 47% off.
- Amoji Unisex Garden Clogs are on sale with a discount of 42%.
- Get 54% off the SZMP Glass Panel Solar Fountain.
- There’s 23% off this crescent moon-shaped Homeimpro Garden Solar Lights Pathway.
- Save 20% on the Romanticist 25-Piece Extra-Thick Stainless Steel Grill Set.
- You can get a 20% discount on MalloMe Premium Marshmallow Roasting Sticks.
- The Dikaou LED Flame Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker is 22% off.
- There is a 53% discount on Gonnicc Premium Titanium Bypass Pruning Shears.
- Sky Deer Deerskin Work Gloves for Women are 20% off.
- Get 20% off the Grillaholics Stuffed Burger Press.
- A large Kootek Camping Hammock is now 42% off.
- There is a 50% discount on the Deco Glass Terrarium.
FineDine water bottles and other sports and fitness equipment deals
FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle: 28% off
It is important to stay hydrated. This insulated water bottle not only helps you get your daily intake of water, it has a spill-proof top as well. The bottle is BPA-free and can even help keep your beverage cold.
Sold by Amazon
Niyikow Hand Grip Strengthener: 60% off
The first time you can’t open a jar, you realize how important hand strength is. Unfortunately, most workout routines neglect the hands. That is why you need the Niyikow Hand Grip Strengthener. It can help keep your hands strong as you age so you can continue to do everyday tasks.
Sold by Amazon
Degol Skipping Rope: 20% off
If you want to get the most bang for your buck when it comes to fitness, a jump rope offers exceptional value. The Degol Skipping Rope is a durable, adjustable model that can help you get an intense cardio workout every day.
Sold by Amazon
Hoocan Resistance Bands: 60% off
When used properly, these resistance bands can safely increase the intensity of nearly any exercise. They come in a variety of resistances, do not slip when you use them and are made to last.
Sold by Amazon
Epewizd Food and Fitness Journal: 29% off
To achieve success, it is just as important to track your progress as it is to write down your goals. With this fitness journal, you can do both. It is a rugged journal that is built as tough as you strive to be.
Sold by Amazon
CamelBak M.U.L.E. Mountain Biking Hydration Backpack: 42% off
CamelBack is a trusted brand for hydration in the athletic community. This pack is lightweight and breathable with a secure phone pocket, adjustable straps and the capacity to hold up to 100 ounces of water.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals in this space
- These Unijoy Carabiner Clips have 33% off.
- Get 40% off The Original Body Roller.
- You can get 29% off the Ozaiic Nonslip Socks for Yoga and Pilates.
- The Iweighoola Smart Weighted Hoola Hoop has 20% off.
- These Fullsoft Leggings have 35% off.
- Get in shape with the Fitness Reality Magnetic Rowing Machine, which currently has 50% off.
- Give yourself a post-workout massage and 25% off with the TheraGun Elite.
- The Amazfit Band 5 Activity Tracker is on sale with 26% off.
- McDavid Hex Knee Compression Pads are 29% off.
- There is a 54% discount on the Igloo ’90s Retro Collection Fanny Pack.
- The Amazon Halo View Fitness Tracker is 44% off.
- The Wilson Traditional Soccer Ball is at a 30% discount.
- The Thousand Bike Helmet for Adults is available in lots of colors and is 25% off.
- There is a 20% discount on the Every Mile Wobble Balance Board.
- Save 34% on the Go Time Gear Life Bivy Emergency Sleeping Bag.
- The bamboo Florensi Meditation Bench is 40% off.
- RitFit Ankle Wrist Weights are at a 20% discount.
- A Carabiner 12-pack of Carabiner 3-Inch Aluminum Buckles is 28% off.
Wonsagain shower brush, Burt’s Bees hand cream and other health and beauty deals
Wonsagain Long Handle Shower Brush: 50% off
Even the most flexible individual has a hard time cleaning every area on their body during a shower. This shower brush gives you the reach you need to get the job done, even if it’s that spot in the middle of your back.
Sold by Amazon
Lip Smacker Coca-Cola Flavored Lip Balm Set: 33% off
Not only does the Lip Smacker Coca-Cola Flavored Lip Balm set moisturize and protect your lips, it comes in an assortment of flavors that are sure to please.
Sold by Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips: 35% off
One of the first things people notice about you is your smile. Crest 3D Whitestrips give you the best chance of making an unforgettable first impression by brightening your teeth. The process is easy and gives you noticeable results with little effort.
Sold by Amazon
Celor Under-Eye Patches: 52% off
Under-eye patches are the secret weapon that help you retain a vibrant, youthful look. Celor Under-Eye Patches are easy to use and effective on wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles.
Sold by Amazon
SmellRose Hair Iron Mat and Pouch: 40% off
A silicone mat, such as the SmellRose Hair Iron Mat and Pouch, might seem like an odd choice for a beauty product, but it has a very important purpose. If you use anything hot, like a flat iron or curling iron, this gives you a safe place to set it down without damaging your countertops or furniture. It also acts as a travel pouch.
Sold by Amazon
Viking Revolution Beard Care Kit for Men: 30% off
Beard care kits have become increasingly popular and expensive over the last few years. This set features Viking Revolution oils and styling balm alongside a boar hair brush, comb and trimming scissors.
Sold by Amazon
Other top deals in this space
- The Yekery Bath Bomb Gift Set has 49% off.
- Burt’s Bees Hand Cream for Dry Skin has 14% off
- There’s 20% off the Goop G.Tox Himalayan Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo.
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray has 30% off.
- The Casavida Exfoliating Washcloth has a discount of 60%.
- You can get 50% off the Roselyn Boutique Ice Roller.
- There is 30% off Living Proof Dry Shampoo.
- Get 20% off the soothing Aquaphor Baby Skin Care Set.
- The Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum is 30% off.
- The Gillette Razors for Men with Exfoliating Bar comes with four refills and is 40% off.
- This little Fun Touch Rechargeable Travel Makeup Vanity Mirror is 26% off.
- Get the Keranique Thickening and Texturizing Mousse at a discount of 32%.
- There is 26% off the Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Bundle.
- Save 40% off the Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub & Face Exfoliator.
- There’s 21% off a Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set.
- The Innerneed One-Piece Scalp Massager has a discount of 28%.
Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.
Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.
Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.
Â
Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.