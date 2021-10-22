Best Thanksgiving outfit for men

You can take your Thanksgiving outfit to the next level with a stylish accessory like a classic watch and clean shoes or boots.

Which Thanksgiving outfits for men are best?

Colorful fall foliage spilling across your neighborhood is a sure sign that Thanksgiving is around the corner. That means it’s time to start thinking about what you’re going to wear this holiday season. Men’s Thanksgiving outfit ideas are contradictions. They should make you look put-together and approachable. However, when you perform an online search for ‘men’s Thanksgiving outfit,’ the best results all have one common factor: comfort.

One way to achieve a sharp festive look and still be comfortable is the Bass Outdoor Spruce Creek Stretch Plaid Flannel Shirt, the top choice for men this holiday season. The super-soft flannel, BFlex stretch technology and stylish design will make you look and feel great.

What to know before you buy a Thanksgiving outfit for men

Dress code

If you’re entertaining your partner’s family, meeting up with friends for a night out, or spending time with relatives, make sure to find out if there’s a dress code. Attire for dinner with your partner’s family may be drastically different than what you would wear to dinner with your own.

If it’s the first time meeting your partner’s family, it’s almost guaranteed you’ll be the center of attention. The safest way to navigate the night is to wear a pair of black denim pants. They are neutral and go well with light fall-colored button-up shirts with rolled-up sleeves. Not only do they look stylish, but the right pair can offer a slimming look, no matter how much turkey you devour on Thanksgiving. The best thing is, you can wear this same outfit when you meet up with friends afterward.

Colors

It’s best to wear neutral or fall-colored outfits appropriate for the holiday, but also express your personality. The best outfits typically involve mixing neutral black or gray pants with an orange, red, navy or brown shirt. If colors aren’t your thing, then try mixing up the black or gray with a splash of white.

Coordination

If you’re going to dinner with your partner or having a night out with friends, it’s important that you communicate to coordinate your clothes. That doesn’t mean wearing matching outfits, but coordinating a stylish, classic watch with your partner’s other accessories is a great way to complete your Thanksgiving look. Coordinating also means you won’t arrive in a sweatshirt and jeans, while your partner shows up in a fine sweater and slacks.

What to look for in a quality Thanksgiving outfit for men

Comfort

Quality Thanksgiving outfits for men should be comfortable after a night of binge eating delicious holiday food. To avoid looking like you showed up in your PJs, look for items that are stylish, fit well and have enough stretch for comfort.

Accessories

A nice accessory is the final piece to a complete men’s Thanksgiving outfit. This can include a nice classic watch, a classic tie for formal events and a matching belt. For chilly nights out, you can take your outfit to the next level with a loosely-tied scarf and a pair of warm lace-up boots.

Laid-back

The best outfits have a sense of comfort and look laidback, but not lazy. While sweats are fine for staying at home, they aren’t ideal for going out. Throw on a pair of stretch jeans and a warm cardigan for one of the most comfortable and attractive looks this season.

For families who are having a hard time getting together during the holidays, video calls are a great way to reach out and stay connected. Remember, you can still look sharp on a video call in a pair of comfortable jeans and a plaid shirt.

How much you can expect to spend on a Thanksgiving outfit for men

The total cost for a Thanksgiving outfit for men will vary significantly based on several factors. The number of pieces you choose, brand name and quality all dictate price. Using pieces you already own also affects how much you will spend.

If you choose to look for a nice pair of jeans from a thrift store, you may spend as little as $5. If buying a completely new outfit, it could run upward of $1,000.

Thanksgiving outfit for men FAQ

Can I wear sweats?

A. The answer to that is maybe. It’s not recommended to show up to dinner in slippers, sweats and a graphic t-shirt. However, if you match your sweats with a pair of nice shoes, a watch and a light cardigan, you could make it look like a sharp, comfortable outfit.

What is the best men’s Friendsgiving outfit?

A. A Friendsgiving outfit for men is best when it displays fall hues and some texture. For instance, layering a nice t-shirt under a flannel button-down is a classic, casual look. If flannel isn’t your thing, try a knit sweater with a pair of stretch denim jeans or earthy brown corduroy pants. It’s good to remember that the smallest addition of texture can really bring the most out of an outfit.

What are the best Thanksgiving outfits for men to buy?

Top Thanksgiving outfit for men

Bass Outdoor Spruce Creek Stretch Plaid Flannel Shirt

What you need to know: This shirt perfectly complements any pair of neutral jeans for a quick, sophisticated look this Thanksgiving.

What you’ll love: Bass Outdoor incorporates BFlex stretch technology, so you won’t have issues when your stomach gets full. Its cotton and spandex materials are extremely breathable, while also keeping the wearer warm.

What you should consider: This shirt is available in sizes S-2XL.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top Thanksgiving outfit for men for the money

Sun + Stone Julio Plaid Cardigan

What you need to know: Command attention with this warm textured cardigan for men who want to keep their outfits simple, but still have a little bit of flair.

What you’ll love: This cardigan perfectly complements most Thanksgiving outfits for men. You can throw on a flannel underneath and forgo corduroy pants for denim. You don’t need many accessories when your cardigan is the highlight of the show.

What you should consider: Some men might prefer more traditional cardigans.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Worth checking out

Fossil Men’s Nate Stainless Steel Quartz Chronograph Watch

What you need to know: An elegant watch under $200 with bold details that complete any fashionable outfit.

What you’ll love: The military-inspired design offers its wearers a rugged look, while offering a sense of elegance. It not only matches a festive Thanksgiving outfit, but it’s one you can wear for any occasion.

What you should consider: Smaller details may be hard to read for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

