Best Santa Claus painting

Santa Claus is based loosely on a real person, St. Nicholas the Bishop of Myra, who generously gave gifts anonymously to those in need.

Which Santa Claus paintings are best?

A painting of Santa Claus is a great way to add to the excitement for the holidays. Hanging up a painting of Old St. Nick can either be a yearly tradition as a way to mark the beginning of the holiday season, or you can keep it up all year as a reminder of the magic of the holidays.

This 1000 Painted Trees Santa Claus Painting on Canvas is a wonderful choice for those looking for a more realistic painting that is ready to hang.

What to know before you buy a Santa Claus painting

Size

Are you looking for a smaller piece to line your staircase or one to add to a larger collection? Smaller paintings are great for versatility while larger pieces can be a bit more difficult and costly to frame. However, larger pieces of art command attention in a room. When going big, make sure it’s a painting you love because you won’t be able to hide it or make it blend in.

Audience

Santa Claus paintings are typically for everyone in the family to enjoy. Smaller children, however, might find a large picture of Santa’s face a little intimidating and scary. Consider buying a kid-friendly painting with other subjects such as elves, presents, toys and other Christmas themes in the artwork.

Innovation

Keep an eye out for artwork that showcases Santa Claus in a unique way. Everything from the colors to the painting style the artist chooses can set the artwork apart from others. Whichever draws you in the most is likely the painting that is best for your wall.

What to look for in a quality Santa Claus painting

Paint

Some of the more popular paint options include acrylic, oil and watercolor. While this might not be of the utmost importance to a casual buyer, more serious collectors consider this because it can affect factors such as how you display your painting, how the art blends and the final color of the painting.

Authenticity

Finding a piece of artwork that speaks to you is emotionally authentic because it relates to your experiences and beliefs. Most artists sign their artwork to show the work is an authentic piece by them. Both types of authenticity are essential features when selecting your painting.

Subject

Santa Claus will be the subject of most of the paintings but think about what else is going on in the painting that makes you want to buy it. Think about the story the artist is trying to tell by where the subject is placed in the frame and what the subject is doing. Every feature around the subject matters just as much as the subject itself.

How much you can expect to spend on a Santa Claus painting

The cost of a Santa Claus painting can vary greatly depending on several factors, such as the artist, whether the painting is an original or a printed copy of an original, size and more. Expect to pay from $5 for a printed copy to several hundred for an original.

Santa Claus painting FAQ

How do you maintain your Santa Claus painting?

A. One of the most important things to remember is to avoid touching original artwork with your hands. Opt for gloves when handling your painting. If your painting is in a frame, simply wipe the glass with a microfiber cloth. Before cleaning the frame, check the manufacturer’s instructions. To clean the painting directly, use a fine, soft and clean brush.

How do you store artwork?

A. Avoid storing artwork in basements and attics. Store it in a cool, dry place, away from the sun and off the floor. When storing canvas artwork, wrap it in cloth. Wrap oil and acrylic paintings in acid-free boards or paper and then in cloth. Store the artwork upright, if possible, and avoid stacking them on top of one another.

What’s the best Santa Claus painting to buy?

Top Santa Clause painting

1000 Painted Trees Santa Claus Painting on Canvas

What you need to know: This watercolor painting is great for those who prefer a painting that arrives ready to hang and who prefer realism.

What you’ll love: Buyers can choose from six size options. The canvas is gallery wrapped. It comes with UV-coating and the frame is made from recycled plastic, making it a lightweight option. The canvas is durable and thick at 1 1/4 inches.

What you should consider: The Santa Claus in the painting is quite big, which might seem a little scary to children.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Santa Claus painting for the money

Vickie Wade Fine Art “Strolling Santa” Print

What you need to know: This painting is excellent if you’re looking for a Santa Claus with Christmas ambiance.

What you’ll love: Buyers can choose from two shades of skin tone. One is a lighter-brown complexion and the other is a deeper complexion. This print is available in two sizes. It comes signed.

What you should consider: It is a copy of an original oil painting.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Art Shop Liliya “Christmas Painting”

What you need to know: This kid-friendly Santa Claus painting will look wonderful in a child’s room.

What you’ll love: This original oil painting is on a 16-by-12-inch canvas. It arrives ready to hang and with the artist’s signature on the artwork. The artwork is bright and vibrant.

What you should consider: There is only one available.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

