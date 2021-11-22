Best red Christmas stocking

The Christmas stocking tradition originated in Europe, with traditional stockings having the owner’s name embroidered on them so Santa knew which presents to put in each stocking.

Which red Christmas stocking is best?

Christmas stockings come in a range of different fabrics, sizes and patterns, so choosing the right ones for you and your family involves considering a lot of factors. If you’re looking for a high-quality classic red Christmas stocking, the Glitzhome Knitted Stocking with Cuff is a top choice. This classic 20-inch red Christmas stocking has a cable knit pattern and white cuff and is made of polyester.

What to know before you buy a red Christmas stocking

Fabric

Christmas stockings are available in a range of fabrics, including wool, felt, velvet and fleece. Each fabric has different characteristics that should be considered, including softness, ability to hold gifts without stretching, durability and ease of cleaning. To make sure that your Christmas stocking won’t sag or bulge, velvet or felt are great choices.

Size

The standard size of a Christmas stocking to be hung above a fireplace is 20 inches, though stockings can range from much smaller to a lot larger. If you need to fit several stockings in a small space, smaller 9-inch stockings may be the best choice. If you want to fit a lot of gifts in your stockings and need the extra room, a Christmas stocking of 35 inches or more is a better selection.

Washing

Christmas Day can be chaotic and messy in all the best ways, but sometimes that mess means your Christmas stockings are in need of a wash. Wool stockings can be washed by hand at home. Stockings made from velvet, fleece or felt need to be professionally dry-cleaned. If you’re only going to spot-clean your stockings, try those made from polyester.

Hanging loop

Most people want to hang their Christmas stockings over a fireplace or mantel, so a sturdy loop is essential. If you are looking to fill your stocking while it is hanging, you should select a Christmas stocking with a hanging loop made of ribbon or another strong fabric that won’t tear or rip under the weight of gifts. You should also consider where you are looking to hang your stocking, and ensure that the hanging loop will be the right length and width to fit that spot.

What to look for in a quality red Christmas stocking

Personalization

Personalizing your Christmas stockings can be a fun and festive way to make everyone in the house feel special during the holidays. So that each stocking is unique to the owner, select ones that can have a name added to the cuff. For a more subtle way of personalizing your stockings, a small picture or design on each one can be a fun way to include everybody.

Pattern

Do you want a traditional red velvet Christmas stocking, or perhaps you’re looking for one with a holiday design? Red Christmas stockings are available in a variety of patterns, with a range of accents and colors to complement each design. When you’re buying Christmas stockings for children, ones that feature designs of reindeer or Santa are a safe bet. A knitted red and gold Christmas stocking or red and white snowflake design works well if you prefer a simpler pattern to match your household decor or theme.

How much you can expect to spend on a red Christmas stocking

The price of Christmas stockings can vary substantially based on brand, fabric, personalization and size. You can expect to spend $6-$35 per stocking, though luxury options can be more expensive.

Red Christmas stocking FAQ

When should Christmas stockings be hung?

A. Christmas stockings are traditionally hung on Christmas Eve for Santa to fill with presents that night, though many families choose to hang their stockings for the entire month of December with the rest of their decorations.

What do you put in a Christmas stocking?

A. While some families prefer to keep their Christmas stockings as decorations, others use them to hold gifts from Santa on Christmas Day. Traditionally, a child’s Christmas stocking should have an orange in the bottom of the stocking’s “toe.” This dates back to the Great Depression when a fresh orange was considered a luxurious gift. In modern times, Christmas stockings for children are usually filled with small toys and treats, including chocolate coins and candy. Fillers for adult stockings may include chocolate truffles, mini lotions, cosmetics and warm socks.

What’s the best red Christmas stocking to buy?

Top red Christmas stocking

Glitzhome Knitted Stocking With Cuff

What you need to know: This traditional-looking red Christmas stocking is made of polyester with a white cuff. It’s 20 inches long and has a classic cable knit pattern.

What you’ll love: The simple design has a traditional feel, while the delicate pattern gives it a sense of warmth and intricacy.

What you should consider: It’s dry clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top red Christmas stocking for the money

Haute Decor HangRight Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: This 17-inch classic red Christmas stocking is made of polyester velvet with a white cuff. It has a foam liner to keep the stocking hanging straight.

What you’ll love: The hanging loop turns 360 degrees so the stocking can adjust in any direction and hang straight every time.

What you should consider: It’s quite thin, so it isn’t durable enough to hold heavy gifts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Northlight Red and White Snowflake Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: This red and white Christmas stocking features a snowflake design and fleece cuff. It’s 21.5 inches long and knitted with polyester and fleece.

What you’ll love: The classic design and style has a rustic feel, with white fleece toe and heel accents adding a stylish touch.

What you should consider: It’s a one-sided design, so you’ll need to hang it one way to showcase the snowflake pattern; the other side is plain red fleece.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Rachael Millanta writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.