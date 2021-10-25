Best kids ghost costume

The history of Halloween can be traced back to an ancient Celtic festival that often took place on the day when spirits and ghosts were believed to roam freely.

Which kids ghost costumes are best?

Ghost costumes have been a staple Halloween outfit for generations, with both children and adults dressing up as spooky specters every October. While you can still choose to go the classic route, there are more advanced ghost costumes available today, many of which include accessories and intricate designs.

If your child’s looking to dress up as a ghost this Halloween, you’ll want to consider the size, style and comfort of the costume so you can be sure they have a fun, memorable trick-or-treating experience. The Spooktacular Creations Friendly Ghost Costume is a top option.

What to know before you buy a kids ghost costume

Size and age

Kids are constantly growing, which means a costume that fit perfectly last year will likely be too small this time around. Most kids’ ghost costumes will have size options and measurement charts that vary by age and height, so you can choose the right one for your child.

Scary vs. cute

There are two main types of ghost Halloween costumes: those that are scary and those that are cute. When you’re trying to brainstorm some kids’ ghost costume ideas, you’ll first want to decide whether they want a cute and friendly costume or one with a more frightening appearance.

In general, younger kids may gravitate towards cuter models, while older kids may be looking for a costume to scare their friends or neighbors.

Simple vs. intricate

The most basic kids’ ghost costumes will likely resemble a white sheet with cut-out sections for the eyes and mouth. This classic style is also likely to be less expensive than more advanced designs.

On the other hand, you can also find kids’ ghost costumes that feature masks, chains, gloves, robes and other spooky accessories. Simple designs may be best for toddlers and younger children, while intricate costume ideas are more likely to be appreciated by those slightly older.

What to look for in a quality kids ghost costume

Material

Even though Halloween costumes are designed to be worn for just a short time, it is always a good idea to choose one made from durable materials so you won’t be dealing with rips or tears halfway through the night. Depending on where you live, you might also want to choose a costume material that will provide enough warmth if it happens to be a chilly autumn evening.

Comfort

Considering that your child will be wearing this costume most of the night and potentially at Halloween-themed school or community functions, you’ll want to choose a costume that is comfortable and won’t cause any irritation or annoyances. An itchy or poorly fitting costume can quickly ruin a fun time.

Visibility

For those choosing to wear a costume featuring a mask or head covering, it is important that the design and materials don’t hinder or block their view. This will keep your kid safe while trick-or-treating and crossing the street.

You may also want to consider how visible the costume is to traffic and others in the dark. If your child will be wearing a dark-colored costume at night, you may want to consider adding some reflective accents to increase visibility.

Accessories

Not all ghost Halloween costumes will come with additional accessories, but those that do can add an extra element and exciting aspect to the look. Chains, plastic knives, brooms, ropes, baskets and similar objects are common.

How much you can expect to spend on kids ghost costume

Kids’ ghost costumes can range in price from about $15-$100 depending on detail, accessories and other features. Most ghost costumes will likely cost between $20-$40.

Kids ghost costume FAQ

Can I make a ghost costume at home?

A. Making a ghost costume at home is certainly achievable. While this DIY project will take a bit more time and energy, you can customize the design to your liking. You’ll likely need a spare white sheet you don’t mind cutting up, a pair of scissors, a measuring tape, a pencil for marking and a sewing kit to add some finishing touches.

Can I wash my kid’s ghost costume?

A. Not all kids’ ghost costumes can be thrown in the washing machine, but most can be hand washed or spot cleaned as necessary. Before washing, be sure to read the care instructions so you don’t damage or shrink the material.

What’s the best ghost costume to buy?

Top kids ghost costume

Spooktacular Creations Friendly Ghost Costume

What you need to know: This simple but classic ghost design is ideal for children ages 3-10.

What you’ll love: The durable polyester construction won’t easily rip or fray, making it a highly durable option. The mesh eyes offer clear visibility, and the costume itself is easy to put on and take off. Plus, you’ll receive a cute pumpkin basket to hold all of the candy and treats.

What you should consider: For some, the costume would occasionally slip out of place.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids ghost costume for the money

California Costumes Soul Taker Costume

What you need to know: This well-made costume comes in a wide variety of sizes at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: The scary appearance, tattered robe and chilling ghostly graphics make this a standout option. Sporting a comfortable fit and breathable mesh face covering, your child will be content all night long.

What you should consider: The scythe accessory is not included with this costume but can be purchased separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spooktacular Creations Haunting Beauty Ghost Girl Costume

What you need to know: Right on the verge of being both cute and scary, this costume is a great value at a reasonable price.

What you’ll love: The Victorian era style and translucent dress, sleeves and hood give this costume an otherworldly and unique appearance. The included chains are an eerie addition to an already spooky outfit.

What you should consider: The material is relatively thin, which may not be suitable for cold nights.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

