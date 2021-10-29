Best kids dinosaur costume

Kids love dressing up as their favorite dinosaurs, which include a brontosaurus, stegosaurus and tyrannosaurus rex.

Which kids dinosaur costumes are best?

Kids love dinosaurs because they are huge, scary and extinct. They even know the scientific names of many kinds of dinosaurs, like brontosaurus, stegosaurus and tyrannosaurus rex.

The age at which most kids get into dinosaurs is typically between 4 and 10-years-old. Dinosaurs are crucial developmentally. This is most kids’ first experience knowing more about something than their parents. If you are looking for an outrageous kid’s dinosaur costume for your child, take a look at the One Casa Inflatable Riding T-Rex Costume.

What to know before you buy a kids dinosaur costume

One of the great things about dinosaur costumes is that there are no accessories. What you see is what you get. As dinosaur costumes are usually full-body costumes, with feet, heads and tails, choosing the proper size is very important.

Sizes

When it comes to full-bodied kids’ costumes, sizes are in another world altogether. The sizes that your child wears in regular clothing are no help here. Parents and guardians should take age, height and weight into account.

Age: Age is one consideration but not the most important. The difference in the sizes and shapes of kids the same age is quite extensive.

What to look for in a quality kids dinosaur costume

Full-bodied costumes

Fabrics: Full-bodied costumes need to be lightweight and breathable, with smooth fabrics that won’t irritate the skin. Your child won’t have much fun if their dinosaur costume is hot, itchy, heavy and bulky. Also, make sure all the materials used in the costume are fire-retardant.

How much you can expect to spend on a kids dinosaur costume

Since most kids’ dinosaur costumes are full-bodied, they cost more than costumes with only a few pieces. Expect to pay $40-$60, depending upon the size of the costume and the intricacy of its details.

Kids dinosaur costume FAQ

Won’t my child get hot inside a full-bodied dinosaur costume?

A. A lot depends on the weather and the time of year. Cuddly costumes would be great on cool days but not so much on warm ones. Look for dinosaur costumes that are breathable and lightweight.

What things make for a good kids dinosaur costume?

A. The two most important factors are exaggerated features and colors. Look for big jaws and long tails. Also, make sure things like teeth, claws and those pointy armor plates on the backs of some dinosaurs are soft materials, so no one is harmed.

What are the best kids dinosaur costumes to buy?

Top kids dinosaur costume

One Casa Inflatable Riding T-Rex Costume

What you need to know: Kids from 4 to 10-years-old have fun “riding” the fiercest dinosaur of them all, the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

What you’ll love: This 100% polyester T-Rex inflates with the included air pump that runs on four AA batteries. The fan inside the body of this kid’s dinosaur costume keeps this soft-sided monster’s head and tail inflated. The T-Rex’s huge mouth is wide open, showing what looks like sharp teeth, but they are soft fabric. The manufacturer says this costume is not restrictive and allows for easy movement.

What you should consider: This kids dinosaur costume is as long as your child is tall and may be better suited for outdoor wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids dinosaur costume for the money

Spooktacular Creations Baby Triceratops Dinosaur Costume

What you need to know: This green dinosaur with bright blue stripes is a full Triceratops suit with horns and a tail.

What you’ll love: This kid’s dinosaur costume is made of soft, plush material that is lightweight, breathable and comfortable. The hood has large eyes and the characteristic three horns of the Triceratops, this time in soft-sculpted yellow. This dinosaur costume includes the one-piece suit, a hood that snaps under the chin, two triceratops booties and a large purple dinosaur egg with yellow polka dots.

What you should consider: This kid’s dinosaur costume has a Velcro closure in the back for safe closure and easy removal.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Spooktacular Creations Kids Cardboard T-Rex Dinosaur Costume

What you need to know: Build this arts and crafts kid’s dinosaur costume yourself.

What you’ll love: This kid’s dinosaur costume is also an educational toy. This costume assembles in 15 minutes when you follow the instructions in the included manual. The design is essentially a box (the head) on top of another box (the body) with a tail sticking out the back and eight “armor plates” from head to tail. The costume is 2 feet tall and 2 feet long when assembled.

What you should consider: The premium cardboard used in constructing this kid’s dinosaur costume is durable enough for regular play.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

