Best girls Christmas stocking

It’s always fun to find new Christmas stockings for the season. When it comes to selecting a stocking for a girl, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Which girls Christmas stocking is best?

Decorating for the holidays can be a fun holiday activity that the whole family can enjoy. As you start to unravel lights, unpack boxes and put the tree together, a sense of comfort and joy fills the air. It’s a good time to take inventory and see what needs to be replaced.

Stockings are a big piece of the Christmas puzzle, so you want to make sure that they’ve held up well from being packed all year. If you are looking to replace or add stockings for any girls in your family, consider the Pgyfis Christmas Stocking.

What to know before you buy a girls Christmas stocking

Material

Christmas stockings are available in several fabrics. The most common materials are velvet, cotton and felt. They’re often accessorized with extra adornments, such as sequins, glitter and pom-poms.

While most of these choices work well for a stocking, you’ll want to consider how full the stocking will be. Picking out a heavier fabric will hold more and keep its shape better. You’ll also want to think about high up you will be hanging the stocking, especially if it has extra attachments. If you have toddlers or pets that will be tempted to play with a decorated stocking, it might be best to find a strong, stable material without a lot of extra detailing.

Durability

Although a stocking is not a toy, some children may view it as such, so you want to find something that won’t fall apart upon being handled. Do a once-over to make sure that all of the stitching is tight and there are no loose threads. If the stocking has any appliques or sparkles, double-check that they are glued on well. Read the tag for the laundering instructions so that you will know how to properly clean it.

Color

Christmas stockings for girls come in a variety of colors and patterns. You can pick out a stocking based on trends to match the princess of the moment or in a favorite color. Another option is to select a stocking based on a theme or color scheme to go with the other holiday decorations. If the stocking will be exposed to pet hair or dust, consider selecting a shade that will disguise debris.

What to look for in a girls Christmas stocking

Hangs easily

Find a stocking that will be simple to hang, whether you’re placing it on the tree, banister or fireplace with a holiday stocking holder. It’s important that the loop is large enough to fit around whichever structure you’d like to adhere it to. Make sure that it will stick smoothly to the surface you have in mind; that way, it won’t bulge or open up, allowing contents to spill out.

Expressive

While Christmas stockings are available in many options, it’s important to find the one that fits the unique needs of the girl you’re shopping for. Even if you’d like the stocking to go with existing holiday decorations, look for one that has something special about it, whether it’s an embroidered initial or a bit of bling. Not all holiday decorations need to match perfectly, so feel free to mix things up when it comes to stockings.

Capacity

While some people fill stockings throughout the month, others load it up the night before. Whichever you choose, find something that is able to hold all of the treats without falling off of the apparatus from which it’s hanging. Consider just how much you want to put in the stocking and plan accordingly.

How much you can expect to spend on a girls Christmas stocking

The price can vary depending on the materials and length, but on average, you can expect to spend $13-$30.

Girls Christmas stocking FAQ

What length is best for a girls Christmas stocking?

A. The average length of a Christmas stocking is 20 inches. While some will be a bit shorter, stockings that are much longer tend to be novelty items. If you go with an extra-long stocking, make sure that you have the space to hang it so that it does not drag on the ground.

How full can you stuff a girls Christmas stocking?

A. Typically, a Christmas stocking can safely hold up to 10 pounds. You can fill it all the way to the top, but be careful of jagged or odd-shaped items that will cause the stocking to bulge. It’s best to put large items in first, then let the smaller items fill in the space.

What’s the best girls Christmas stocking to buy?

Top girls Christmas stocking

Pgyfis Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: This unicorn stocking lights up and includes sparkling sequins.

What you’ll love: It’s made from a soft, fluffy fabric and has a durable ribbon loop to hang it with.

What you should consider: The lights require a battery, so make sure you have an extra on hand.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top girls Christmas stocking for the money

OurWarm Mermaid Tail Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: It’s cute, quirky and will add a splash of color to your mantle.

What you’ll love: The sequins are reversible, making it an interactive and entertaining stocking.

What you should consider: It’s curved and doesn’t hang straight down, which could cause spillage if you’re not careful.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Xwtex Cozy Faux Fur Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: It’s constructed well, with three layers of fabric to keep it sturdy.

What you’ll love: It’s available in three colors and the white top of the stocking is designed for personalization if that’s something you’d like to do.

What you should consider: The furry fabric is often attractive to household pets, so make sure you can keep it out of reach from your fluffy friends.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

