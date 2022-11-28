Which gift for 14 year olds is best?

Fourteen year olds are on the cusp of their childhood and teenage years. Many are inquisitive and introspective. With many kids beginning high school at this age, they are beginning to look to their future with more clarity and certainty. Their hobbies may be fostered into career paths. Finding the ideal gift for 14 year olds is easy if you take into account their desire to be taken seriously as young adults, but also their need to hold on to the last remnants of their whimsical childhood. A gift with the perfect mix of fun and functionality, playfulness and practicality will make any 14 year old smile.

Best gifts for any 14 year old

Level 14 unlocked T-shirt

This shirt is sure to make your 14-year-old boy smile, if you can get him to press pause on his video game, of course. Celebrating reaching “level 14,” this classic fit T-shirt is lightweight and machine-washable. Choose his favorite color from black, navy, asphalt, royal blue, cranberry, brown, dark heather, heather blue or purple. Perfect for the gamer in your life, this shirt will be a hit at his 14th birthday party.

Spark Catch light up baseball

Great for playing baseball at night, this baseball is the same size and weight as an MLB ball. With handmade stitches and genuine cow leather, it has the real baseball feel that your 14-year-old baseball player has come to know and love. The powerful LED lights and battery are located in the center of the ball, so pitching is balanced. The baseball comes with a commemorative coin. Keep in mind that this baseball is for playing catch only, and not for hitting.

Sharper Image Italia remote control sports car

Fourteen-year-old car enthusiasts will love this remote control Sport Italia, which features a scaled speed of 80 MPH. Boys can race these sleek red-and-black cars long distances with the 2.4 GHz frequency steering wheel-shaped remote control that allows for long-range control. They will love how the LED headlights and brake lights light up like a real car. The vehicle can turn in any direction and move in reverse. It even has a gravity-sensor control. Boys will enjoy playing with this gorgeous car until they can get behind the wheel of the real thing.

Alex and Ani daughter bracelet

Show your 14-year-old daughter how much she means to you with this pretty charm bracelet. This expandable bangle bracelet from the Because I Love You Collection is set in brass. The charm says “Daughter” on the front and “The most precious gift of my life” on the back to remind her of how much you love her. It includes a meaningful card as well.

“The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens” book

With over 3 million copies sold, this book by Sean Covey has changed the lives of teens across America since it was first published in 1998, but it has been updated for the digital age. The book offers a “roadmap,” a step-by-step guide to help teens achieve their goals using the tools in the book to succeed. Teens will learn to deal with issues like improving their self-image, resisting peer pressure, using social media responsibly and dealing with cyberbullying. The book also helps kids learn how to build friendships, appreciate their parents and achieve goals. It is available in Kindle, audiobook, hardcover and paperback versions. As they begin their teen years, 14 year olds will find this book to be an essential part of their home libraries.

Paint your own s’mores kit

Everyone loves s’mores, and your 14 year old will love this creative twist on the campfire classic. Kids can color the pictures printed on the vanilla marshmallows with edible paint with one of two included paint brushes before squishing their treats together. Choose from four different themes to paint including holiday, birthday, space and love. With graham crackers, vegan marshmallows and dairy-free chocolate, they can feel good about what they’re eating too. This is great fun for teens who love art, cooking and just expressing themselves.

Ashthorpe beginner acoustic guitar

What 14 year old doesn’t dream of playing lead guitar in a rock band one day? Your aspiring musician will find this guitar made of high-quality tonewoods easy to play. With a professional look, the 38-inch, right-handed guitar has 18 finished frets, six pre-installed steel strings and tuners that are simple to use. The guitar comes with a shoulder strap, a nylon storage bag, a pitch pipe, a digital tuner, an extra set of strings, three assorted color picks and an instructional sheet, so your 14 year old has everything they need to get started. Full-sized but lightweight, the guitar is the perfect size for teens, and is the right price in case they decide after a few lessons that they’d rather play the drums.

National Geographic digital microscope for kids

The budding scientist in your life will love this digital microscope that combines traditional scientific observations with a technological twist. Wireless and portable, this digital, handheld microscope is ideal for both indoor or outdoor use. It operates up to six hours between battery charges. With 800X magnification, which is adjustable with a push-button zoom, kids can explore the world around them up close and personally. They can sharpen the focus with the large dial and adjust the light to examine specimens in low-light situations. The 4.3-inch tilt-adjustable LCD screen has a built-in camera, which takes photos and videos in 1080p resolution, which they can save on the included 128 MB SD card and share with anyone via email, text or social media. The kit also includes 10 prepared biological slides with a full color learning guide, 10 blank slides, 10 slide covers and labels, a 23-slide storage container, a mini geode to study and a metal lab stand. Fourteen year olds will love bringing scientific exploration into the 21st century with this high-tech microscope.

