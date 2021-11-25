Best fiber optic Christmas tree

Fiber optic Christmas trees have light-emitting filaments woven into their construction, giving them an attractive, ethereal aesthetic. They have many benefits, such as not requiring additional lighting, not shedding needles and requiring fewer ornaments.

Which fiber optic artificial Christmas tree is best?

Nothing furnishes a home with Christmas cheer like a well-decorated tree. Fiber optic Christmas trees have brightly-lit fibers interwoven with their fronds that can be configured to shine in various ways. They are easy to set up, don’t leave a mess of needles, last for many years and offer an array of dazzling effects and features. If you are looking for a tasteful, full-size tree that’s ready for decorating, consider the Best Choice Products 7-Foot Fir.

What to know before you buy a fiber optic Christmas tree

Different types of tree

Imitation trees are becoming more convincing with each passing year, and the best are barely distinguishable from their real counterparts. Christmas trees fall into three categories, namely pine, fir and spruce, each with its own characteristics. Popular choices include the blue-green Douglas Fir, the conical Colorado Blue Spruce and the striking Scotch Pine, with its upwardly-reaching branches. The Virginia Pine is similar but is notable for its pine cones, which add aesthetic appeal.

Choosing the ideally-sized tree

Trimming your artificial tree to size is not an option, and you must consider the size of the tree that best suits your home before you make a purchase. Most homes have ceilings of between 8 and 10 feet high, and as a rule of thumb, it’s advisable to subtract 12 inches from your ceiling height to determine the maximum tree size. If you are using a tree topper or a stand, factor these into the total height of your tree. The overall shape is also a consideration, with full, sparse, wide and slim options available.

Included ornaments

Some fiber optic Christmas trees come with decorative ornaments and some come without them. However, those that do offer a convenient solution that is aesthetically complete may not be to everyone’s tastes. If you have a specific idea of how your ideal Christmas decorations will look, consider buying a Christmas tree with fiber optic lights only to avoid disappointment. It is worth noting that due to the already-present illuminations on a fiber optic Christmas tree, you may wish to add fewer decorations so as not to obscure the lights.

What to look for in a quality fiber optic Christmas tree

Lighting variations

Depending on the model you choose, there may be several different lighting variations for your fiber optic Christmas tree. These might include a choice of colors (red, white, blue and green are popular), three or more brightness settings, and several light sequences that pulse or flash at different intervals.

Flocked trees

Flocking is the process of adding fake snow to the tree for a special wintry effect. Traditionally, people used strands of cotton to achieve this, but nowadays, artificial snow is sprayed on as part of the manufacturing process. If you want a flocked fiber optic artificial Christmas tree, choose a high-quality option that is less likely to shed, as this can make a mess and present a choking hazard for kids and pets.

Stable support

All fiber optic Christmas trees come with a stand, which are good indicators of the quality of the product. A plastic stand should suffice if you have a tabletop fiber optic Christmas tree or a small model under 6 feet tall. If your tree is taller than this, it’s recommended that you opt for a model with a metal stand to bear the extra weight, especially if you have young children or pets that could potentially pull it over.

How much you can expect to spend on a fiber optic Christmas tree

Fiber-optic trees are usually less expensive than their LED-lit counterparts, so lower-quality trees and good table-top trees start at around $30. Midrange models cost $50-$100, with some high-end trees costing as much as $200.

Fiber optic Christmas tree FAQ

Do fiber optic Christmas trees wear out?

A. You will likely have to replace the Christmas tree’s halogen bulb after a few years. These are located at the base of the tree and provide light to the individual fiber optic filaments.

Are fiber optic Christmas trees safe?

A. Fiber optic Christmas trees are generally safe but ensure your tree complies with your local safety regulations before you buy it. Place it on a stable surface far from heat sources and naked flames and only use it indoors. Don’t leave your tree plugged in and unsupervised for lengthy periods.

What’s the best fiber optic Christmas tree to buy?

Top fiber optic Christmas tree

Best Choice Products 7-Foot Fir

What you need to know: This is a full-bodied U.S.-made tree that is the perfect focal point for a family living space.

What you’ll love: The Best Choice Products tree brings you the best of both worlds, with fiber-optic strands and 280 LED lights. It glows with four colors and has a choice of eight different light sequences ranging from a calming pulse to high-energy flashing, as well as three brightness settings.

What you should consider: This tree is easy to set up, but it requires around 45 minutes to fluff the branches to look its best.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fiber optic Christmas tree for the money

GoPlus Pre-lit Xmas Tree

What you need to know: The well-presented GoPlus model makes a great centerpiece as a table topper or a fun secondary tree for the home or office.

What you’ll love: This pre-lit fiber optic Christmas tree comes ready to decorate with the ornaments of your choice, and its fiber-optic strands glow in seven colors. Its sturdy metal stand fits easily into a corner, and it is available in five sizes.

What you should consider: While the fiber optic lights are attractive, you can’t alter the speed and rhythm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

National Tree Company 4-Foot Fiber Optic

What you need to know: This scaled-down model is perfectly sized for placing on a coffee table or decorating a smaller home.

What you’ll love: There’s no need for additional features as this traditional tree has everything you need. It includes several colored ball ornaments, a gold base, a star topper and it illuminates with multiple brightly colored displays.

What you should consider: This brightly-decorated tree is not suitable for those who wish to choose their decorative color scheme.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath and Beyond and Home Depot

