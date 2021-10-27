Best fairy costume for adults

Fairy imagery and myths originated in early Celtic mythology, but they are commonly depicted in Greek and Roman stories, as well.

Which fairy costumes for adults are best?

Fairy costumes are cute, fun and easy to quickly throw on. They can be as simple as a pair of wings over a cute sundress or elaborate outfits with tulle skirts and floral accents. There are a variety of costumes available, such as woodland fairies, dark fairies and the classic Tinkerbell-style. They’re great for Halloween, costume parties and even spring fairs.

If you’re looking for a full costume with all the accessories, the California Costumes’ Tinkerbell Fairy Costume is our top choice. It comes with a dress, wings, hair bow and a small carrying pouch. Add a great pair of shoes, and you’re ready to go!

What to know before you buy a fairy costume for adults

Occasion

The venue and occasion for your fairy costume will help you determine which one is best for you. If you’re attending an adult Halloween party, skirt length and the shape of the neckline are typically nonissues. However, for a kid’s party, it may be best to go with something that isn’t overly revealing.

The occasion will also help you determine how detailed your costume should be. You may not care about natural-looking accents for a Halloween party as much as you would for a performance or Renaissance Fair.

Color or theme

Fairy costumes tend to range from light and whimsical to dark and spooky. Consider which look best suits your personality or the theme of the occasion. Shades of green and pink are staples of classic and woodland fairy costumes, while blacks and purples are prominent in creepier fae imitations.

Accessories

Knowing what accessories you already own to pair with your fairy costume will help you decide if you need extras. Many costumes come with floral headbands, shiny necklaces or small bags. If you already own one of these items, consider a costume that comes with a different bonus accessory.

Most adult fairy costume sets don’t come with shoes. You can choose a fairy costume that matches what’s already in your closet or buy a new pair of shoes that complement the costume you like most. Slippers and sandals pair well with many outfits, but you may also want to consider knee-high or thigh-high boots.

What to look for in a quality adult fairy costume

Full costumes or wings

If you already have a great fairy dress in mind, you may just need to add a pair of fairy wings to complete your look. Fairy wings are available in a variety of styles. Some are wide and detailed, while others are simpler, subtle silhouettes. Wings are usually constructed of fabric, plastic, mesh or a combination of materials. Mixing and matching pieces allows you to get the exact look you want. The only drawback is that searching for similar and complementary pieces can cost you more time and money.

Flower crowns

Some adult fairy costumes in the woodland-style come with matching flower crowns to complete the look of a nature spirit. However, if your costume of choice doesn’t come with a matching crown, there are a number of great flower crowns sold separately. You should also consider making your own. With a little bit of creativity and hot glue, you can fashion the perfect matching headpiece.

Materials

Typically, less-expensive costumes are made of lower-quality materials. In general, store-bought Halloween costumes are made of polyester, cotton or a combination of both. If you plan on wearing your costume on multiple occasions and want to be comfortable the whole time, it may be worth spending a little more for a higher-quality cotton blend.

How much you can expect to spend on an adult fairy costume

Most fairy costumes cost between $45-$100 for a full costume, depending on the quality of the materials and accessories included.

Fairy costumes for adults FAQ

What shoes should you wear with a fairy Halloween costume?

A. It depends on the look you want. Flats, boots and slip-ons pair well with most fairy costumes. Brown boots are perfect for woodland fairies, while ballet-style flats look great with Tinkerbell outfits.

Are fairy costumes comfortable?

A. This depends on the fit of the dress and the quality of the fabric. Polyester costumes tend to be tight and uncomfortable, while cotton costumes are softer and easier to wear for longer periods of time.

What’s the best fairy costume for adults to buy?

Top fairy costume for adults

California Costumes’ Tinkerbell Fairy Costume

What you need to know: This detailed Tinkerbell costume has glitter accents and green satin ribbon-lacing in the front.

What you’ll love: This polyester green halter dress features ribbon ties for length adjustments, a trimmed bodice with metallic edging and puffy sleeves. It comes with curved wings, hairpins and a matching pouch.

What you should consider: The wings are fragile and the dress may drop glitter.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fairy costume for the money

Green Woodland Fairy Costume

What you need to know: This beautiful floral woodland dress is available in extended sizes.

What you’ll love: The dress is layered and colorful, with detailed wings and a floral headband. This polyester outfit is adorable and affordable. It’s short and stylish, well made, and goes up to size 22.

What you should consider: Some users said it has limited chest room, but the rest of the dress can run big.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Forest Princess Fairy Costume

What you need to know: This adult fairy costume has a long floral green dress with wide wings and rose accents.

What you’ll love: The corset-style torso has a drawstring front closure and back zipper. The skirt is layered in petal accents. The included floral headband completes the look.

What you should consider: The skirt is really long and may be easy to trip over for some wearers. This may be better for wearers with a smaller bust.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

