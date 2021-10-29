Best Cinderella costume for adults

If you want to capture Lily James’ natural “Cinderella” makeup look in the 2015 film, try going for a dewy foundation with a light, rosy blush, matching lip stain and mascara.

Which Cinderella costumes for adults are best?

Your time as a magical princess on Halloween night might be fleeting, so you should pick up a Cinderella costume that makes you feel like royalty. That doesn’t mean you should spend a lot of money. It means you should get a high-quality dress with great accessories, so you won’t find yourself regretting your costume choice after a few hours of wear.

A top pick is the Classic Cinderella Costume by Leg Avenue. It comes with everything you need and gives you plenty of opportunities to add your own touches for comfort and style.

What to know before you buy a Cinderella costume for adults

Consider your comfort

You might be tempted to go all out with the best Cinderella Halloween costume for adults in a floor-length gown, a hoop skirt for volume, an updo with a headband, heels and gloves — but you should consider your day’s activities before you do. That’s especially true if you’re toting around costumed kids too.

It’s unlikely that people will see your footwear if you go for a floor-length gown, so consider wearing your favorite white sneakers or some flat “glass slippers” instead of heels. That way, you can better enjoy your day without fussing with your footwear.

The same is true for the blond wig and headband. They could be a nice complement to your outfit, but you might want to start with the headband first to see if it’s sufficient before you add in the blond wig. If you have nailed down the rest of the look, you shouldn’t have an issue with being recognized as the one and only Cinderella, regardless of hair color. Sometimes it’s the small adjustments that can make a world of difference for your comfort.

Accessorize wisely

Long satin gloves might help create a Cinderella costume adults want, but consider buying fingerless gloves that attach with a loop around your middle finger instead. That way, you won’t need to pull them on and off every time you use your phone or wash your hands.

A blue face mask is a health-conscious accessory you can add to your costume without taking away from your stunning princess look. It’s also an excellent opportunity to add more sparkle to your ensemble.

Stay warm

As you select your Cinderella Halloween costume, consider the temperature of your destination. If you are going to be outdoors, find ways to stay warm without losing your princess look. For example, you can skip the long satin gloves and opt for a long white shirt with short gloves. You can also add thick yoga pants under your long skirt and a matching blue satin cape or sweater over your shoulders.

What to look for in a quality Cinderella costume for adults

Essential items

You will need the quintessential princess gown that Cinderella dons after her transformation. The dress should have a fitted bodice, short sleeves and a floor-length skirt. The material should be blue satin with tulle accents. You will also need her iconic black choker and headband to finish the look.

While some go all out with clear high heels, a wig and long satin gloves, they are not required.

Dress upkeep and details

Most Cinderella dresses are made of polyester with a satin finish. Some will let you hand wash and drip-dry the dress, while others require dry cleaning. Even if the dress is less expensive upfront, consider how often you will wear it, because dry cleaning adds up.

Since you want the best Cinderella Halloween costume, you should also consider its details. Dresses that zip up and use hook and eye closures last longer, while more economically made dresses use a Velcro closure, which tends to wear out faster.

Sizing options

The best Cinderella Halloween costume for adults should be size-inclusive. That means the dress should come in a range of sizes from XS to 4X to ensure that everyone can find a perfect fit.

How much you can expect to spend on a Cinderella costume for adults

You will spend between $30-$80 to get the best Cinderella costume for adults.

Cinderella costume for adults FAQ

What outerwear would best complement your Cinderella costume?

A. Consider a matching long satin cloak.

Is a sexy Cinderella costume for adults available?

A. Indeed! Leg Avenue makes a sexy Cinderella costume adults love.

What’s the best Cinderella costume for adults to buy?

Top Cinderella costume for adults

Classic Cinderella Costume by Leg Avenue

What you need to know: This is the best Cinderella costume for adults who want a stunning gown with accessories at a great price.

What you’ll love: The high-quality material, detailed bodice, tulle accents and zipper closure make this dress look incredibly authentic. It includes a matching blue headband and a black choker, and it’s available in sizes XS to 4X. It’s also washable by hand for easy upkeep.

What you should consider: The long skirt might get cumbersome after a few hours of wear.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Cinderella costume for adults for the money

Women’s Classic Cinderella Costume by California Costumes

What you need to know: This is the best Cinderella costume if you want a no-fuss ensemble that balances price and quality.

What you’ll love: It gives you a Cinderella gown, headband, choker and fingerless gloves. The Velcro closure makes it easy to get in and out of, and it is available in sizes XS to XL.

What you should consider: It’s dry clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Deluxe Cinderella Costume by the Disguise Store

What you need to know: This stunning Cinderella costume comes with extra-special details that will make you want to wear it again and again.

What you’ll love: It boasts a jewel on the velour glitter bodice, a long organza skirt with extra fabric at the hips for shape and white satin cap sleeves. It’s hand washable with a hook and eye closure, so it will last longer.

What you should consider: It’s available only in sizes S to XL.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

