Best Cheap Thanksgiving table decor

Adding flowers from your garden or fallen leaves from your yard is a fun and cheap way to add color to your Thanksgiving table.

Which cheap Thanksgiving table decor is best?

Even if you love having people over to your house, hosting Thanksgiving can be demanding and time-consuming, not to mention expensive. You could have guests contribute a dish, but that still leaves a lot of work to do. One way to cut back on stress and spending money is to simplify your table decor.

It might take some time to discover the best deals on Thanksgiving home decor, but the money saved will be well worth the extra effort. If you’re looking for a versatile and durable tablecloth, the Deep Dream Tassel Linen Tablecloth is a fitting choice.

What to know before you buy cheap Thanksgiving table decor

Whether you’re searching for a table runner, centerpiece or place setting, there are a few things you should consider while looking for cheap Thanksgiving table decor.

How to set a Thanksgiving table

If you’re trying to save money on Thanksgiving table decor, the first thing you can do is set a minimal table. You don’t need three forks, two glasses and several other items your guest will never use.

Here are the steps to create a simple yet elegant Thanksgiving table.

Start with a charger or placemat. This will define each setting and save your tablecloth from spills. Plates: Add a dinner plate in the center. If you have a salad plate, put that plate directly on top of the dinner plate. Silverware: One or two forks go on the left side of the plate, depending on if you want your guests to have a separate salad fork. A spoon and knife go to the right of the plate. Drinkware: Unless you’re serving multiple drinks, keep it simple with only one glass.

Cheap Thanksgiving table decor tips

Use what you have : You may have Thanksgiving table decor items lying around your house. For example, do you have extra pumpkins from Halloween? They could be used as a centerpiece. If you have a neutral tablecloth in the closet, use it as your base and add pops of color with other decor pieces.

: You may have Thanksgiving table decor items lying around your house. For example, do you have extra pumpkins from Halloween? They could be used as a centerpiece. If you have a neutral tablecloth in the closet, use it as your base and add pops of color with other decor pieces. Make a plan : You don’t want to buy an elaborate centerpiece and realize you don’t have enough space for all of your place settings. Make sure you have a plan, including the number of place settings and dimensions of the space.

: You don’t want to buy an elaborate centerpiece and realize you don’t have enough space for all of your place settings. Make sure you have a plan, including the number of place settings and dimensions of the space. Don’t be afraid to DIY: It can be challenging to find the right decor pieces without spending an arm and a leg, and sometimes altering something can be cheaper and look great. For example, If you can’t find a pumpkin in the exact shade of blue, get white pumpkins and paint them.

It can be challenging to find the right decor pieces without spending an arm and a leg, and sometimes altering something can be cheaper and look great. For example, If you can’t find a pumpkin in the exact shade of blue, get white pumpkins and paint them. Less is more: Don’t try to do too much. A simple but well-done table is often better than cluttered Thanksgiving table decor.

What to look for in quality cheap Thanksgiving table decor

Size

It might be a good idea to measure out your table or the space allocated for a centerpiece before going shopping to ensure you’re not wasting money on table decor that is too big or too small.

Durability

Being on a budget doesn’t mean you have to settle for low-quality items. In fact, spending a little more money on an item that will last a few years is more cost-effective than buying a poorly made item every year.

Color

Before buying an item, be sure it matches your color scheme. However, not all decor items have to be the exact same color, so don’t be afraid to mix and match complementary colors and materials.

How much you can expect to spend on cheap Thanksgiving table decor

You don’t have to spend a lot on Thanksgiving table decor. Depending on the decor piece, you can expect to pay between $5-$30.

Thanksgiving table decor FAQ

What’s the difference between a placemat and a charger?

A. Chargers are usually round and made from metal, ceramic or plastic, while placemats are made from fabric or wicker. However, they are both meant to be decorative items that protect the table or tablecloth, so you don’t need both a charger and a placemat when decorating a table.

Does it matter where I put the napkin?

A. If you are setting a formal table, the napkin goes to the left of the forks. However, many people put the napkin under the forks or on top of the plates.

What’s the best cheap Thanksgiving table decor to buy?

Top cheap Thanksgiving table decor

Deep Dream Tassel Linen Tablecloth

What you need to know: You can save money and forego a table runner while using this wrinkle-proof tablecloth due to its clever two-in-one design.

What you’ll love: This tablecloth is machine-washable, shrink-proof and wrinkle-proof, making it highly user-friendly. It’s also made of high-quality, nonfading and environmentally friendly heavy linen.

What you should consider: Some reviewers have reported that the tablecloth isn’t entirely wrinkle-free as advertised.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cheap Thanksgiving table decor for the money

Shacos Set of 6 Round Braided Place Mats

What you need to know: Coming in over 25 colors, these durable, round placemats can be used for Thanksgiving, plus any other occasion.

What you’ll love: These durable placemats are wrinkle-resistant, nonfading, stain-resistant and easy to wipe clean. The 15-inch diameter should be large enough for most plates and bowls but small enough to fit as many place settings as needed.

What you should consider: Since these placemats can crease, they’ll need to be stored flat.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Winlyn 24-Piece Assorted Artificial Pumpkins

What you need to know: With over 24 assorted pumpkins in different colors and sizes, they’re versatile enough to use as a centerpiece, DIY name place setting and more.

What you’ll love: The colors complement each other, so you can use them together or pick out the colors that match your table. Also, since they’re made of foam, the pumpkins are lightweight and easy to move around.

What you should consider: The foam pumpkins can dent easily if they’re handled roughly or dropped.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.