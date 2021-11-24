Best ceramic Christmas tree

Because of their bright lights, both children and pets might be curious and investigate your tree. Putting the tree somewhere out of their reach will lower the chances of it getting knocked over.

Which ceramic Christmas trees are best?

Once a staple of every grandmother’s house during the holidays, the ceramic Christmas tree is making a comeback. With their bright lights and shining star tree topper, these lovely tabletop decorations will add Christmas cheer to any room on a winter evening. Available in a number of colors and with a variety of decorations, the perfect ceramic Christmas tree for your collection is out there. A top pick for many is the Joiedomi 15” Ceramic Christmas Tree.

What to know before you buy a ceramic Christmas tree

Decor style

When choosing a ceramic Christmas tree, consider your existing Christmas decorations. How will different ceramic trees fit in with the decor you already have? Would a classic green tree look best or something more glamorous? Do you want your tree to blend in, or are you looking for a piece that will make a statement?

Location

Ceramic Christmas trees are easy to break, so placing them in a safe location is important. Because of their bright lights, both children and pets might be curious enough to investigate your tree. Putting the tree somewhere that keeps it out of their reach will lower the chances of it getting knocked over. Also, avoid placing it in a high-traffic location where it might get an accidental bump.

Batteries vs. electrical cord

When selecting a ceramic Christmas tree, you need to choose between one powered by either batteries or one with an electrical cord. While what you choose is a matter of preference, there are some pros and cons to each. You can place a tree powered by batteries anywhere without having to worry about the location of electrical outlets. This can make it easier to keep your tree out of reach of little hands. A tree with a cord won’t need its batteries changed, and you won’t need to remember to remove the batteries before putting your tree in storage. However, you might find yourself needing to use an extension cord in order to place it in a safe spot.

What to look for in a quality ceramic Christmas tree

Height

Ceramic Christmas trees vary in height. You can find them small enough to be Christmas ornaments and others that are over a foot tall. The height you choose largely depends on where you intend to use it in your decorating. Smaller trees work great on coffee tables or amongst other decorative items. Larger trees are perfect for entryway tables or fireplace mantles. Try combining trees of different heights for a cute holiday forest display.

Color

Whether you prefer traditional green or something a bit more spicy, you’ll have your choice of colors with ceramic Christmas trees. The most popular colors are green, gold, white or silver, but they are also available in pink, champagne, blue, purple and red. If you want more than one tree, consider mixing different colors in your display for a dynamic look.

Tree decorations

The traditional ceramic Christmas tree usually features lights and a star on top. Some versions have additional decorations, like garland or snow. There is also variation among the bases available. Some tree bases come decorated like a tree skirt with presents or toys, while others are plain.

How much you can expect to spend on a ceramic Christmas tree

A ceramic Christmas tree will cost you between $20-$100. A taller tree will land you on the higher end of the price range, and a shorter tree will cost you much less.

Ceramic Christmas tree FAQ

What is the safest way to store my ceramic Christmas tree?

A. The easiest and safest way to store your tree is in its traditional packaging. When it is time to store the decorations, make sure to put the box in place where it can’t get crushed by other boxes and decor.

What are some fun, non-traditional forms of the ceramic Christmas tree?

A. If you are looking for something a little whimsical, consider a non-traditional ceramic Christmas tree. You can find decorated cacti, light up trees in the back of trucks and trees with Santa peeking out. For something a little fancier, there are ceramic trees with Christmas village scenes or ornate decorations.

What’s the best ceramic Christmas tree to buy?

Top ceramic Christmas tree

Joiedomi 15” Ceramic Christmas Tree

What you need to know: A Christmas classic, this ceramic tree makes a beautiful holiday decoration for any home.

What you’ll love: This tree features glossy green paint, multicolor lights, your choice of a white or yellow star and a decorated tree skirt. The tree is 15 inches tall, and the lights are powered by an electrical cord plugged into an outlet. Extra bulbs are included in case any lights break.

What you should consider: The placement of this tree is limited to outlet locations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ceramic Christmas tree for the money

The Holiday Aisle Champagne Ceramic Christmas Tree

What you need to know: This flashy tree is perfect for those who like their Christmas decor with a little glam.

What you’ll love: The champagne paint color is unique and glossy. It has 50 multi-color lights and a seven point star on top. Three AA batteries power the lights, which have an auto mode that turns them on for six hours and off for 18 hours. You can get this tree in 9 inches or 15 inches in hieght.

What you should consider: Some purchasers have reported the tree is smaller than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Lenox Treasured Traditions Light-Up Tree

What you need to know: This ceramic Christmas tree is perfect for those who love all their decorations covered in snow.

What you’ll love: This ceramic tree will add some classic elegance to any collection of Christmas decor. The tree is porcelain with 24-karat gold accents and colorful lights. AA batteries power the tree’s light. If needed, you can clean the tree by wiping down its surface.

What you should consider: The lights on this tree are not very bright.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

