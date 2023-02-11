Which Valentine’s Day ideas for kids are best?

Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, is the perfect day to let the kids in your life know how much you love them and what they mean to you. There are many traditional Valentine’s Day ideas for kids, from delicious treats to a huggable plush. There are also creative and unconventional ideas, from Valentine’s Day-themed DIY projects to play sets. Whether they like to indulge in a box of chocolates, bake cookies, build with blocks or create works of art, kids will appreciate a Valentine’s Day gift that matches their interests and hobbies.

What are the best Valentine’s Day gift ideas for kids to buy?

For the traditionalist

Plushland Stuffed Heart Bear

This adorable 6-inch plush teddy bear holding a heart is a classic Valentine’s Day gift for kids. Each bear has curly hair, black button eyes and a soft brown nose. Choose from mocha, light brown, cream or pink bears holding hearts that say “Be Mine,” “Hug Me” or “Love You,” or pick a sequined heart for a more modern, popular style.

Hershey’s and Reese’s Cupid’s Mix Chocolate Assortment

Little chocolate lovers will be excited to receive this selection pack of Hershey’s Kisses and Miniatures and Reese’s Miniatures. It’s full of fan favorites, so there aren’t any dud options that get left at the bottom of the pack.

Pez Candy Valentine Set

This Pez set contains four Valentine’s Day-themed Pez dispensers and plenty of candy refills. It’s a cute choice for kids with a sweet tooth.

For the fashionista

Charming Girl Kids’ Sterling Silver Pink Crystal Heart Pendant & Stud Earring Set

This set of a matching sterling silver and pink Swarovski crystal heart necklace and round pink Swarovski crystal post-back stud earrings will sweeten any child’s Valentine’s Day. The pendant comes with a 15-inch chain with a spring ring clasp. The jewelry is packaged together in a box.

“Star Wars” Candy Hearts Love Valentine’s Day Graphic T-shirt

This T-shirt for kids gives candy conversation hearts a “Star Wars” twist. The pastel-colored hearts have puns such as “You R2 Cute” and “Yoda Best.” Choose from black, cranberry, red or pink cotton T-shirts or a cotton/polyester blend heather gray one, all available in youth sizes 2-12.

Skechers Heart Light Sneakers

With their light-up heart design, these sneakers not only look cool but they’re Valentine’s Day appropriate. They’re comfortable with cushioned soles and come in little kid and big kid sizes.

For the foodie

Godiva Patisserie Truffles

For kids with a more sophisticated palate, purchase this decadent box of dessert truffles. Featuring the flavors of the most delicious desserts from around the world, this impressive collection includes chocolate lava cake, strawberry creme tarte, tiramisu, black forest cake, creme brulee, and vanilla dulce de leche truffles.

Tovla Jr. Kids Cooking and Baking Gift Set

Aspiring bakers will love this kit that contains everything keen cooks need to start baking and preparing meals. This kit contains measuring cups, kid-safe knives, utensils, recipe cards and more than enough other accessories to please chefs-in-the-making.

For the reader

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Minnie’s Valentine Paperback Book

This book, available in both paperback and Kindle editions, features Mickey and Minnie. When Mickey doesn’t know what gift to get for Minnie for Valentine’s Day, Minnie goes undercover and uses a disguise to teach Mickey how to make a Valentine’s Day gift that comes from the heart.

Love Makes a Family by Sophie Beer

Perfect for young readers, this book features a wide range of families, showing kids that they all have love in common. It’s a great choice for helping teach kids to be inclusive from a young age.

For the artist

Crayola Table Top Easel and Art Kit

Enthusiastic young artists will love this set that contains watercolor paints, watercolor pencils, brushes, paper and a built-in easel. It’s a good entry-level kit for those just getting started with art, but the pigments could be of higher quality.

For the builder

Lego Romantic Valentine Picnic

This 126-piece set for ages 7 and up features a couple of Lego figures sitting on a buildable picnic blanket, under a blooming tree of red flowers and next to a fountain, with a bluebird looking on. They share a Valentine’s Day picnic of buildable sandwiches, desserts and beverages. They exchange Valentine’s gifts such as a red balloon, flowers, a chocolate bar and a love letter.

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box

Spark creativity with this large box of bricks that kids can use to build anything their heart desires. It contains 790 assorted pieces in a range of colors, giving little ones plenty of scope to build their own creations.

For the scientist

I Heart Guts Plush Human Heart

Gift the budding scientist or medical professional in your life a plush human heart that won’t only make them smile, but teach them too, with the hangtag that explains all about how the human heart works. This 4-inch heart is sure to make yours skip a beat with its cute smile.

